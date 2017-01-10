Perficient Acquires RAS & Associates Consultancy

Perficient's stock hasn't moved in two years, leading me to be skeptical on the value of its consulting M&A strategy.

The acquisition is similar in size to other recent consultancy acquisitions by Perficient.

Technology consulting firm Perficient has acquired RAS & Associates for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Technology consulting firm Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) announced that it has acquired RAS & Associates for an undisclosed sum.

In recent years, Perficient has acquired numerous consultancies in the same revenue range as RAS.

The stock hasn't budged in two years, so I'm beginning to wonder about Perficient's acquisition strategy.

Target Company

Denver, Colorado-based RAS & Associates is a strategy and management consulting firm headed by Rob Swanson and Brian Smith.

The company serves a number of functional practice areas such as supply chain, financial & business analysis and strategy.

Its industry focus areas are Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Mining, Manufacturing, Financial Services and High Tech, Cable and Telecommunications.

RAS generates $9 million in annual services revenue and is approximately 40 employees in size.

Acquisition Terms

The purchase price was not disclosed.

However, top quality consulting companies can command valuations of up to 3x trailing revenues, depending on their growth characteristics and strategic fit.

There was no mention by management of RAS' growth trajectory. Rather, qualitative reasons were given for the deal.

So, I suspect the price was in the 1x - 2x revenue range, or between $9 million and $18 million.

Rationale and Commentary

Perficient divulged four main reasons for acquiring RAS:

Enhances and expands Perficient's management consulting offerings with additional strategy, operations, and business process optimization consulting; Increases Perficient's presence in the Rocky Mountain region and in the enterprise-rich Denver market; Adds approximately 40 consulting, technology, sales and G&A professionals; and Brings strategic client relationships with Fortune 500 customers in industries including Oil and Gas, Cable and Telecommunications and High-Tech.

Perficient CEO Jeffrey Davis stated, "We are excited to continue to strengthen our management consulting expertise with the strategic acquisition of RAS & Associates. The capabilities RAS & Associates bring to Perficient broaden and deepen our high-impact business consulting offerings, and most importantly, the value we can deliver to our enterprise customers.

Furthermore, their engagements and relationships often lead to significant and subsequent technology investment in areas we already excel, including systems integration, data reporting and analytics." [Italics are my emphasis.]

So, it appears Perficient is acquiring RAS primarily for its ability to provide a more complete service offering to clients: consulting as well as implementation through Perficient.

This makes sense since Perficient is an integration partner with IBM (NYSE:IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Consultancies like RAS can still be vendor agnostic in their recommendations to clients, yet Perficient gets the implementation end of the engagement.

Perficient has acquired other consulting outfits in the past, such as BioPharm Systems, Bluetube, ForwardThink Group, CoreMatrix, and Enlighten.

Most of the acquired companies had revenues in the $7 million to $15 million range, so RAS is right in the sweet spot for Perficient.

I would not be surprised to see Perficient continue to make additional consultancy acquisitions in order to enhance its geographic coverage and deepen its offerings to customers with both consulting and integration pieces of business.

It appears to be the company's main growth strategy but notably has resulted in a decrease in the company's stock price over the past two year period.

Perficient Stock Price - January 2015 to Jan 2017:

The question for investors is will these acquisitions ever bear serious fruit, enough to act as a catalyst for the stock?

At this point, I have a 'show me' attitude.

Perficient needs to begin showing significant improvement in operational results to justify these additional acquisitions to-date.

Absent that, call me skeptical.

