You Are Not Warren Buffett: Lessons For The Irrational Investor

The investor's chief problem, and even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself - Benjamin Graham

This is the time of the year when you will often see fund managers go on television to share their market forecasts and must-buy stocks for 2017. "The smart analyst on Bloomberg TV says XYZ Inc. is going to be a ten-bagger, how can I ignore this gem?!" the average investor says. And not surprisingly, many investors get sucked into the salesman's pitch and buys the must-own stock without doing any research. Unfortunately, this kind of "casino-gambling" behavior is a very common pitfall. Investors behave irrationally mainly because they're constantly in search of the silver bullet to get rich.

A healthy dose of skepticism is a good thing when seeking investment advice, even if the advice comes from investing gurus like Warren Buffett, Bill Gross, Carl Icahn, and Stanley Druckenmiller. These are smart investors, but they have different goals and motivations. They don't share or know about your financial goals and risk tolerance. They make investments for reasons that have nothing to do with saving for a house or retirement. What works for them might not work for you, so it makes little sense to try and emulate their investing and trading.

Carl Icahn takes on a lot of risk by placing big bets in favor and against the stock market. The average investor doesn't have that kind of temperament and talent to pull off the same trades. Back in September, Icahn warned that the stock market was in a major bubble but then goes on to buy $1 billion worth of stocks right after election night. Now he thinks the stock market rally has gone too far, but then says, "I'm sad I didn't buy a lot more." You don't know what he's thinking because he's always changing his mind.

You can lose a lot of money and miss the market's best days following the advice from investing gurus like Icahn. Some stock market predictions will be right but others will turn out very, very wrong. The thing is, they can afford to make wrong decisions because they've got billions in the bank. You obviously don't have that same kind of safety net. The great thing about speculation or blindly buying stocks is that the market will put you in your place. The market will remind you just how ordinary you really are.

Don't mislead yourself into thinking you possess above-average skills or how you can invest and get rich like Icahn and Druckenmiller. Being overconfident in our stock picking skills is a common psychological mistake that clouds our judgement and increases our willingness to take on more risk. This behavioral bias is often seen when the markets are on the rise. "It's just as I expected… the stock is up!" the average investor says. To avoid behavioral and cognitive biases, you need to be honest with yourself.

Do your financial goals reflect who you are rather than who you wish to be?

The CFA Institute ran a survey with 724 investment professionals in 2015 to get a sense of the most common behavioral biases that negatively impact investment decisions. The survey found overconfidence as the third most common bias with 17% of the vote (see Figure 1). Chasing hot stocks (herd instinct) got 34% of the vote, which doesn't surprise me at all. Many investors fall into the trap of chasing sexy stocks. High-risk short-term trading and momentum strategies are popular in this setting.

(Fig 1: Behavioral biases impose a cost - a price paid for irrationalities. Source: CFA Institute)

Investors often seek confirmation for their investing decisions by only reading research and analysis that supports their opinion. For instance, hedge fund manager Cosmo Kramer purchases Monk's Café stock. During his research process, he only reads bullish sell-side research that supports his views on the firm's long-term value. But he completely ignores the bearish sell-side reports that allege financial shenanigans. The human behavior that Kramer exhibits in this hypothetical example is called confirmation bias. It's the second leading bias with 20% of the vote.

Not all companies are successful. An objective analysis de-biases an investment idea. Review your analysis. Did you miss something? Don't misrepresent the company's success through selective research and analysis. Look for counterarguments and build a case against them if you can. I think it's one of the most valuable parts of the investing process. I get it, being wrong blows. It's an ego thing. Just like how we all overestimate our stock-picking skills. Ignoring critical opinions is one sure way of losing money if the bear is right. Be honest with yourself. You may learn something new.

The consequence of irrational investing decisions is consistent underperformance relative to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index. In fact, research by Dalbar showed that the average return of an equity investor was 6.7% worse than the S&P 500, at the end of a 30-year period (see Table 1). Fund managers also underperform for the same reasons discussed above. Last year, research by S&P Dow Jones, the index provider, showed that 99% of actively managed U.S. equity funds sold in Europe have failed to beat the S&P 500 since 2006. By comparison, assets managed in passive mutual funds have grown four times faster than traditional active products since 2007.

Table 1: Equity Investor Returns Equity Funds S&P 500 Difference 30-Year 3.66% 10.35% -6.69% 20-Year 4.67 8.19 -3.52 10-Year 4.23 7.31 -3.08 5-Year 6.92 12.57 -5.65 3-Year 8.85 15.13 -6.28 12 Months -2.28 1.38 -3.66 Sources: "Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior, 2016," Dalbar, Inc. www.dalbar.com Returns are for the period ending December 31, 2015. Click to enlarge

Looking at the S&P 500 and other major U.S. indexes, there's a sense of euphoria and excitement. Record highs have become routine after election night (see Figure 3) and the herd instinct has broken out. Everyone wants to jump on the Trump boom. The consensus is the "reflationary trade" will push stocks to new-highs and bonds will go into risk-off mode as the market expects a rise in inflation and interest rates (bond prices fall as yields rise). Investors are chasing high beta cyclicals tied to growth and inflation and selling defensive high-yielding stocks. You can see this sector rotation play out in consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) (up 4.16%) and consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) (down 2.72%) exchange-traded funds over the past three months.

Click to enlarge

(Fig 3: S&P 500 monthly returns in 2016. Source: Bespoke Investment Group)

We're seeing analysts release optimistic outlooks on the prospect of lower taxes, fiscal stimulus, and less business regulation (all known unknowns). Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth of 11.4% and revenue growth of 5.8% in 2017, per FactSet data. Higher corporate earnings translate into higher stock valuations. It's times like these when the average investor will let their biases run wild and invest in stocks that look to profit from the reflation trade. "The smart analyst says to buy cyclicals. Warren Buffett recently bought American Airlines. I'll buy it too" says the typical investor. Write this down: I will never blindly invest in a stock without fully evaluating the underlying fundamentals and risks.

Behavioral finance helps investors identify the types of irrationalities that can hurt your portfolio's long-term performance. The best way to de-bias yourself is to stick to a long-term investment plan and strategy that considers your financial goals, risk tolerance, time horizon, and personality. A long-term view makes you less inclined to react to short-term market moves. The best investors follow a low-cost, patient, and disciplined long-term investment approach that avoids the perils of market timing. They don't let their emotions take charge when there's short-term market volatility or constantly worry about looming stock crashes.

Equity markets experience periods of positive and negative returns. Losses trigger emotional responses from short-sighted investors who seek immediate profits. Long-term investors fully understand that pullbacks are normal events in a secular bull market. They understand that time and compound interest is most important when it comes to building wealth. Selling too early is a frequent mistake as you are reacting to price action and not changes in the company's fundamentals. But if you do see deteriorating fundamentals, but all means, sell the stock, and replace it with a high-quality business. The point here is to be prepared for the good and bad times.

If you buy high-quality businesses with wide-spread moats, you can ride out any bear markets in a few years. When you decide to purchase a stock, make sure you're buying the business based on fundamentals, not price action. Fundamental research contributes to rational decision-making. Ignoring objective research and analysis leads to ugly surprises and poor returns. Spend as much time researching a stock as you would when choosing a refrigerator, as Peter Lynch would say. And lastly, investors should check their stock performance less often. The more you look at your portfolio, the more you're tempted to trade in and out of your positions.

The psychology of investing is a subject I recommend everyone to study if you want to become a better long-term investor.

