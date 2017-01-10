Should You Own Celgene In 2017? Part 1

Strong demand for Revlimid in multiple myeloma continues to be key growth driver for Celgene in 2017.

Celgene has raised its full year 2016 financial guidance based on strong and persistent demand for its products.

You can love it, you can hate it. But you can definitely not ignore Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). This biotech stock has continued to be in news for quite a long time and mostly for the right reasons.

Before we deep-dive in the company' product portfolio, it would however be prudent to discuss the pricing issue that has been scaring away investors from biotechnology stocks. After being declared as the 2016 Person of the Year by TIME Magazine, Donald Trump had said, "I'm going to bring down drug prices. I don't like what's happened with drug prices."

Pricing pressures may have limited impact on Celgene

Donald Trump's statement is definitely not good news for healthcare stocks. However, I strongly believe that Celgene will be one of those facing least amount of pricing pressures in 2017. This confidence is based on Celgene's Q3 2016 revenue numbers, where the company posted 28% rise on year-over-year basis. However, drill a little bit further in the growth number and you learn that product volumes grew by 25% in this time frame. So it is apparent that changes in pricing had a small part to pay in the company's revenue growth. Most of the stellar performance was driven by strong underlying demand, a claim not many biotech companies can make today.

Click to enlargeAnd the robust performance of products, Revlimid, Pomalyst, Otezla, and Abraxane, made Celgene update its 2016 financial guidance upwards in its Q3 2016 earnings release. So based on its operating momentum in first three quarters of the year, Celgene expects to report annual sales of $11.2 billion for full year 2016. The company also anticipates its full year 2016 earnings per share or EPS to be in the range of $5.58 - $5.92. Celgene has also updated its 2017 financial guidance and now expects sales and adjusted EPS to be closer to the higher end of the range.

While I discussed Celgene's GED-0301 research program in greater detail in the previous article, it is more of a long-term growth driver for the company. To know what may tick for the company in 2017, we need to analyze factors affecting performance of its product portfolio.

In this article, I plan to focus on Celgene's oncology portfolio and specifically on its leading drug, Revlimid. I will be discussing more about the company's inflammation and immunology portfolio and research pipeline in subsequent articles of the series.

Revlimid continues to ride strong on increased duration of therapy and label expansions in multiple myeloma segment

On June 29, 2006, Celgene's Revlimid in combination with dexamethasone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for second and later lines of treatment for multiple myeloma. Since then, Revlimid has grown to be a backbone therapy for multiple myeloma, occupying an important position in various innovative combination therapies developed to combat this deadly disease.

On February 18, 2015, FDA expanded the label of Revlimid- dexamethasone combination regimen to include first-line or newly diagnosed multiple myeloma or NDMM patients in its ambit. The drug has also been approved in European Union, Japan, and in majority of EMEA markets for all lines of therapy in multiple myeloma.

First-line approval for Revlimid has turned out to be a major growth driver for Celgene. The drug has aggressively gained market share across all the launch markets. Penetration in NDMM segment coupled with continued use in second and third lines of multiple myeloma therapy have also increased overall duration of therapy with the drug. These trends have been fueling strong revenue growth witnessed by Revlimid in 2016.

And there will be many more growth drivers for Revlimid in 2017

Now multiple myeloma is nothing short of super competitive therapeutic segment. We have drugs such as Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Kyprolis, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's (OTCPK:TKPYY) Ninlaro, Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Farydak, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Daratumumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Empliciti, and other new and investigational drugs for multiple myeloma.

Rather than working against the competition, however, Revlimid works in combination with many of the new drugs. Being a backbone in multiple combination therapies, Revlimid has managed to remain far less affected by the new competitive trends in the market.

So there is one major growth opportunity for Revlimid, just waiting to unravel in 2017. On October 6, 2016, the New England Journal of Medicine published positive results from Celgene's Phase 3 trial, POLLUX. This trial managed to establish efficacy of the combination regimen of Revlimid with Daratumumab, and dexamethasone in increasing progression-free survival rate for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients.

On July 26, 2016, FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to this combination therapy. So if approved by the FDA, this label expansion can boost overall demand for Revlimid.

On December 05, 2015, Celgene announced that combination therapy of Revlimid, Velcade, and low-dose dexamethasone is more effective than the combination regimen of Revlimid and low-dose dexamethasone in treating NDMM patients based on progression-free survival. With Velcade scheduled to go off patent in USA in 2018 and in European Union in 2019, the combination regimen will become more affordable to patients. Efficacy coupled with price advantage can be a strong demand driver for the combination therapy in future years.

Then there is opportunity for Revlimid to become a maintenance therapy for NDMM patients who have been treated with autologous stem cell transplant. FDA has set up prescription drug user fee act or PDUFA date for approving Revlimid for this indication as February 24, 2017. Regulatory approval in European Union for this indication is expected in 1H 2017.

Revlimid data presented at American Society of Hematology Conference 2016 continues to be impressive

Today Revlimid is considered to be the standard of care for multiple myeloma. The drug continues to maintain its reigning position with continuous inflow of impressive clinical trial data. So at American Society of Hematology or ASH Conference 2016, Celgene presented data from three clinical trials that has further cemented Revlimid's position in multiple myeloma segment.

The above diagram is design of FIRST trial which evaluated Revlimid and dexamethasone continuous or Rd continuous combination therapy with melphalan, prednisone and thalidomide or MPT combination for NDMM patients not eligible for stem cell transplant.

Click to enlargeEven after three years from the original analysis, it is seen that both Rd continuous therapy as well as Revlimid and dexamethasone for fixed duration of 18 cycles or Rd18 therapy have managed to demonstrate improved efficacy based on progression free survival until disease progression or death as compared to MPT therapy.

The above diagram shows how Rd continuous therapy has also proved to be superior to both Rd18 and MPT therapy in extending time to next anti-myeloma treatment for NDMM patients ineligible for stem cell transplant.

Data from other Phase III studies presented at ASH are supporting Revlimid's label expansion as maintenance therapy for multiple myeloma patients.

Click to enlargeMyeloma XI open label Phase 3 trial recruited both transplant eligible or TE and transplant not eligible patients or TNE patients who were either given revimid, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone or thalidomide, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone as induction therapy. Post this, the TE patients were treated with melphalan 200mg/m2 autologous stem cell transplant. Finally, these patients were either put on Revlimid maintenance therapy or no maintenance therapy.

Click to enlargeIt is seen that data from Myeloma XL trial has demonstrated efficacy of Revlimid as maintenance therapy. While Myeloma XI is not part of Celgene's application with regulatory bodies to receive approval for Revlimid as maintenance therapy, positive data from this trial will strengthen the drug's label further boosting physician and patient confidence.

Click to enlargeData from StaMINA trial which recruited only TE patients shows that there is no statistically significant benefit in adding Revlimid, Velcade, and dexamethasone consolidation or second ASCT to direct Revlimid maintenance therapy after first ASCT.

These trials will play a pivotal role in boosting demand for Revlimid in 2017.

So what will we study next?

While Revlimid is known mostly for multiple myeloma, the drug also has major applications in other types of cancers. There is also much more to Celgene and multiple myeloma than Revlimid. I will analyze all these aspects in the next article of the series to further support my buy opinion for Celgene.

