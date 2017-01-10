Invest In The Revival Of The 'Forgotten' Rural Working Class

We use various metrics to compare the manufactured housing REIT sector against other REIT sectors and recap recent developments and performance over the past quarter.

Manufactured housing has interesting countercyclical investment characteristics: bond-like, yet also expected to grow 10%+ over the next several years. From a valuation perspective, they are fair to attractively valued.

The Manufactured Housing REIT sector has been a perennial top-performer over the past several years. MH REITs gained over 15% in 2016 on strong operating performance and continued NOI growth.

Improved economic conditions in rural America will likely coincide with more robust rental demand for mid-scale and upscale manufactured housing communities. Manufactured Housing REITs own $15 billion in MH assets.

The 2016 election may initiate the revival of the ‘forgotten’ rural working class. Economic policies of the Trump administration will have a special focus on revitalizing the blue-collar middle class.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Manufactured Housing Index, we track the two largest manufactured housing REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $12 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).

Click to enlarge

UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) is the third manufactured housing REIT. Because of its small $300 million market capitalization, along with other atypical characteristics, we do not include UMH in our coverage, but the general discussion of manufactured housing still applies.

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the two manufactured housing REITs we track. While both REITs are fairly diversified across the country, we note that ELS has higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in Michigan. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachian shale region.

Click to enlarge

(Equity Lifestyle Investor Presentation)

Manufactured Housing (MH) communities, colloquially know as "trailer parks" or "mobile homes", often get a bad rap. MH Parks are often perceived to be crime-ridden communities in rural areas that house the white working poor in poorly built semi-permanent housing.

While the standard of living at these communities is certainly no match to the new crop of ultra-luxury apartments, the lifestyle offered at the average MH park is often nothing to scoff at either. Depending on location and target demographic, MH parks vary greatly in quality, ranging from resort or retirement communities equipped with country club amenities to "bare bones" lots divided by dirt roads.

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, five percent of all U.S. residents live on one of two million manufactured housing sites. MH communities are especially prevalent in the southern United States, where as many as one in five residents in South Carolina and one in six in Florida resides in MH communities.

From a demand perspective, as with traditional single-family housing communities, there is substantial variation between different communities. A significant and growing percentage of MH residents are retirees. Demographic trends, particularly for the resort or retirement-style MH communities, appear favorable for increased incremental demand from retirees who seek low-cost housing.

Click to enlarge

(ELS Investor Presentation)

On average, MH communities tend to have higher unemployment, lower household incomes, and lower levels of education. We should note, however, that by many metrics, MH residents are more financially responsible than the average individual in the bottom income quintile. Manufactured housing residents have less debt and higher household equity than the average household in the bottom-quintile of annual income.

Click to enlarge

(Manufactured Housing Institute)

We highlight an interesting dynamic: while the long-term rental rates are dependent on an improving blue-collar economy and rising working class wages, short-term demand for MH housing has some countercyclical properties. MH homes are, in most cases, the cheapest non-subsidized housing options available. To be crass, there is often nowhere else to go, providing some degree of protection on the downside during recessions. In a similar light, rental rates and demand at manufactured housing communities can be affected in either direction by government policies such as affordable housing subsidies or rent control.

One of the distinct features of the MH sector is the complete lack of new supply expected to be constructed. With essentially zero net supply coming online for the foreseeable future, manufactured housing is relatively immune from the oversupply fears that encumber other REIT sectors. Across the country, zoning commissions continue to have a sharp, unfavorable view of manufactured housing communities. Getting approval for a new development is nearly impossible. Local residents argue that MH communities decrease the value of their own home and bring crime into the area. Zoning boards point out that tax revenues from MH communities are far less than traditional apartments or homes and that MH residents put a disproportionately higher strain on local public services, particularly schools.

Like the apartment and manufactured housing sector, MH community ownership is a highly fragmented industry. Of the two million sites in the US, publicly traded REITs own less than 20%.

Recent Developments and Performance

Manufactured Housing REITs have declined 1% over the past 13-week quarter, slightly underperforming the broader REIT sector, which gained 0.5% during this period. Over the past year, however, MH REITs have been among the strongest performers, gaining 15% compared to a 8% gain in the broader REIT index.

Click to enlarge

Sun Communities slightly outperformed Equity Lifestyle over the past year, but Equity Lifestyle has been the better performer over the prior three years.

Click to enlarge

Q3 earnings were generally better than expected. Equity Lifestyle met consensus Q3 estimates but raised full-year guidance while Sun Communities beat consensuses Q3 estimates and reiterated full-year guidance. Same-store NOI growth continues to impress. SUI reported a 6% rise in same store NOI while ELS reported a 5.3% gain. Manufactured housing sales has continued to show robust growth as well after several years of near-zero sales.

Between conference calls and the recent NAREIT conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, the supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. The lack of new supply growth continues to be a unique feature of the MH sector, particularly compared to other apartment REITs where supply has increased considerably in recent years. Low levels of supply growth tend to keep rental markets tight and push rents and occupancy higher.

Second, MH operators continue to be optimistic about 2017 and beyond. Operating performance has consistently beat consensus estimates and company guidance in recent years and the manufactured housing REIT sector is no longer a 'fringe' REIT sector.

Finally, the Republican electoral landslide in November seems to have increased the positive sentiment around the sector. Improved economic conditions in rural America will likely coincide with more robust rental demand for mid-scale and upscale manufactured housing communities.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, manufactured housing REITs have slightly underperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Click to enlarge

Valuation of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs appear expensive based on trailing free cash flow multiples, but look more attractive when we factor in near-term expected growth. At 26x current FCF and 22x forward, the sector trades at a slightly premium to the REIT averages of 24x and 22x, respectively.

Click to enlarge

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Manufactured Housing REITs traded at a discount to the broader REIT market for much of the past seven years. The discount began to shrink by mid 2015, and now MH REITs trade at a roughly 2x premium to the REIT averages, a function of the sector's continued strong operating performance and expected higher-than-average growth rates over the near and medium term.

Click to enlarge

When we factor in two-year growth expectations, the sector appears even more attractive. We use a modified PEG ratio, using the forward FCF multiple divided by the expected 2-year growth rate which we call FCFG. Based on FCFG, manufactured housing REITs are the third most attractive REIT sector behind only Data Centers and Single Family Rentals. Expected to grow FCF at 14% over the next two years, manufactured housing REITs are among the fastest growing REIT sectors, well above the REIT average of 7%.

Within the sector, Sun Communities looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle's higher quality assets.

Click to enlarge

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Followers of our research know that we put a lot of emphasis on factor analysis, specifically looking at how REITs have historically responded to changes in the broader equities market, interest rates, and to movements in the REIT index itself. We believe it is critical that investors understand how their investments will respond in different economic environments.

Using our Beta calculations, manufactured housing REITs reveal an interesting and counterintuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, REIT-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. The sector is the third most sensitive to interest rates, and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market. Investors only looking at growth rates and assuming that the high growth protects these REITs from interest rate risk would have been caught off-guard.

For more detail on these calculations, we highlighted the dynamics of bond-like and equity-like REITs in our previous articles,"Are REITs Bond Substitutes" and"REITs Without Interest Rate Risk."

Click to enlarge

Within the sector, we classify the four names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. ELS and SUI are both characterized as Yield REITs, showing high sensitivity to interest rates.

Click to enlarge

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Manufactured Housing REITs towards the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 2.8%. Manufactured Housing REITs payout just 72% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

Click to enlarge

With in the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the two firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios.

Click to enlarge

Bottom Line

Manufactured Housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential.

As traditional home prices continue to remain at elevated levels due to the high cost of land and construction, more marginal households will look to cheaper alternatives as an intermediate step between full homeownership and rental housing. From a demand perspective, over the next decade, there will be incremental demand from downsizing boomers and Millennials trading up from low-end rental housing or shared housing arrangements. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option available, there is a natural floor on demand from the tens of millions of low-income households.

The complete lack of new supply is the most interesting characteristic of the sector. Never underestimate the simple economics of supply and demand in the REIT space. While much of the investing public still holds misconceptions about the manufactured housing sector, the investors that looked past the public portrayal have achieved tremendous performance over the past five years.

Let us know in the comments if you would like us to expand on any part of the analysis. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELS, SUI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.