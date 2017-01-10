Net-Nets: Deep Value Stocks Trading At 66% Or Less Than Their Net Current Asset Value

Benjamin Graham used the criterion for buying stocks: net current asset value must be at least 1.5 times its market capitalisation.

Buying stocks that meet Benjamin Graham's criterion of having a market capitalisation of 66% or less than their net current asset value is one of the most rewarding investment strategies, particularly for individual investors managing a relatively small portfolio. Most of the stocks that meet this criterion are nano caps, which are too small for institutional investors to conveniently buy and are, therefore, often unnoticed and undervalued.

Academics who refer to these kind of stocks as 'net-nets' have tested the strategy. James Montier found that between 1985 and 2007, stocks that met this criterion returned an average of 35% per year.

Ambertech (ASX:AMO)

Ambertech is a distributor of technology equipment used in broadcasting, recording and filming. With a current assets of AUD$22m and total liabilities of $13.5m, its net current asset value is 58% of its market capitalisation, $4.9m. Its share price hit a quadruple bottom of $0.13, which is a sign that its downtrend will reverse and it has started to.

The main concern investors may have with this company is its ability to meet its short-term obligations. Its current liabilities, as at June 30 2016, are $13.25m and its cash and cash equivalents are $0.95m. However, its latest reported revenue of $54.7m, an increase of 9% on the previous year, may provide confidence that it can turn its $13.5m of inventory into cash.

Adgorithms (LON:ADGO)

Adgorithms provides algorithmic software for online advertisers. Its net cash position at the end of 2015, USD$26.2m (£21.1m), was close to double its current market capitalisation. Its 2014 diluted earnings per share was $0.11 (8.86p), more than half of its current share price. It recorded a loss in 2015 largely due to research and development and IPO costs.

Adgorithm's management and changes in its industry are factors that have caused the stock to be sold aggressively by investors. The decision to take the company public without providing an adequate warning to investors about the threats that ad blockers pose to their business has been questioned. Matomy Media, a competitor, released a profit warning that came immediately after AppNexus, the online advertising company, announced it had started screening out media inventory in April 2015. This came before Adgorithm's lisitng on the AIM in June 2015 and its own profit warning did not come until October of that year.

On balance, Adgorithm's future profitability is highly uncertain, but if one were to place a value on the company, taking all things into account, it could reasonably be more than double its current share price.

Bowleven (OTCPK:BWLVF)

With a market capitalisation of £84m, Bowleven is considerably larger than most net-nets. This micro-cap announced in August 2016 plans to repurchase $10m worth of its shares. Edison Investment Research, who value Bowleven's net assets at 50p/share, noted that the buyback shows the company's confidence in its asset base. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) Charlie Munger claimed that an investor could beat the market simply by buying companies that repurchases its own shares.

Investors should be wary that the oil and gas exploration company has not reported a profit in its end of year financial statements since 2010, but they could enjoy potential returns from buy-backs or if a takeover is announced. Bowleven's poor earnings history has more than been factored into its share price as the company currently trades at 0.26 of its book value.

HTC Purenergy (OTC:HTPRF)

HTC Purenergy, an alternative energy company, develops proprietary technologies that capture, store and utilise carbon dioxide to produce hydrogen. Its net current asset value, CAD$13m, is 54% of its market capitalisation. Its diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the three month period ending on 30 June 2016 was $0.071. Its financial statements for the third and fourth quarters of the year are yet to be released, but with a first quarter loss per share of just $0.003, the company could end the year in profit with an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. With $9.3m of non-current assets, in addition to its net current asset, HTC's price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 0.38.

2013 was the only year that HTC reported a profit for a 12-month period since 2007, which explains its low P/B ratio. Its net current asset value and total equity value, though, have not fallen significantly in recent filings.

Regal Petroleum (OTCPK:RGPMF)

Like Bowleven, Regal Petroleum's earnings have suffered majorly from low oil prices. Its reported profit of USD$5.8m in 2014 was huge in comparison to Regal's current market capitalisation of £12m ($14.7m), but that was earned when oil prices traded at around $100 per barrel. The profitability of the company is dependent on higher oil prices, but investors may benefit immensely if Regal is acquired given that its book value is more than four times its current market price.

The fall in Regal's net assets from $94.7m at the end of 2014 to $69.7m a year later shows the risk of this investment, but its current assets have remained stable at $38.5m in June 2016's unaudited results, which was the same reported amount in the year ending 2013. Its spread and illiquidity are uninviting for investors. Therefore, placing a limit order, at a reasonable price, on this stock is advisable for traders.

Conclusion

It is reasonable to assume that, out of a diversified portfolio of net-nets, some of them will start trading again at their net current asset values, which represents an upside of at least 50%. Not all net-nets are profitable investments, but the gains of the highest returning ones, in almost all cases, outweigh the losses made by those that underperform.

The main risk of investing in net-nets is holding the stocks until the companies have lost a large portion of their net current assets. Therefore, it is advisable to buy stocks that generate revenue and have a low burn rate. However, loss-making net-nets have been shown to generate remarkable returns, most notably in Henry Oppenheimer's study when they returned an average of 31.3% per year between 1970 and 1983. The companies in this article have a relatively low burn rate, generate revenue and have reported meaningful profits in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMBERTECH, ADGORITHMS, BOWLEVEN, HTC PURENERGY, REGAL PETROLEUM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Buying a large number of net-nets for diversification is recommended.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.