Changes In Distributions Have Created An Opportunity In This Closed End Fund

Sometimes people lose sight of the bigger picture and focus on the small details for one reason or another. I have seen it time and again in my trading history and in life as well. I would be lying if I said that it hasn't happened to me. But precisely because it has happened to me, I am more mindful now not to lose track of what is important.

Recently, a CEF grabbed my attention because of a significant downward movement. When I started exploring the fund in more detail I saw that market participants were drawn to something that should be of little significance to intrinsic value, but nevertheless was putting pressure on price. Just another example of short-sightedness was my initial take. I will tell you more and you can judge for yourself if you are with me on this.

The fund in question is Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) and as the name indicates the fund focuses on distributing a high proportion of its income to the fund holders. First, let's consider some things about the fund's fundamentals. In the table below you can find information about the top 20 holdings of PHT.

Click to enlarge

Source: Pioneer's webpage

Nothing too special here in terms of holdings. We have a bunch of instruments paying high coupon rates as one would expect to see from a high income fund. What also catches the eye are the high dollar values invested in floating-rate securities and more precisely Treasuries. Given that fact, it should come as no surprise that PHT has a relatively low sensitivity to changing interest rates. You can see that in the picture below which illustrates the relationship between PHT and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

Notice that the correlation between the two securities is relatively low at 0.23 over the past 200 days and is even negative over the last 40 days.

In terms of credit quality, you can find a breakdown of the fund's assets by credit rating in the table below (as of September 30, 2016).

Click to enlarge

Source: Pioneer's webpage

It seems that PHT is investing mostly in high yielders with the modal rating being B. Not surprising at all to me - in order to have high current income, you usually have to hold high nominal yielders and those are usually instruments with lower credit ratings. Lastly, take a look at PHT's holdings broken down by maturity (again as of September 30, 2016).

Click to enlarge

Source: Pioneer's webpage

Again, nothing too extraordinary here - more than 60% of the holdings are with maturities of less than 5 years. That, considered in the context of the high nominal yields of most of PHT's holdings means low overall duration for the fund's portfolio of assets. Another fact that is contributing to PHT's low sensitivity to changing interest rates.

Let's now see the relationship between PHT's market price and the fund's NAV. Take a look at the picture below for more details.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

The chart in the lower left corner shows the relationship between PHT and its NAV. The two were tracking each other very closely until recently, when there was a huge downward movement in the market price of the fund without a commensurate decline in the fund's NAV. Given the high correlation between PHT and its NAV which is 0.85, one would think that the move should have been driven by some sort of event. Fundamentally not much has changes, so what is happening?

The answer is simple - change in distributions. PHT declared a cut in its distributions from 0.085 per share to 0.065 per share and that sent the price of the fund sharply lower. Before the announcement the monthly dividend yield for PHT was 0.82% and after the announcement and the price adjustment the new dividend yield is slightly lower at 0.66%. Now, do I believe that such a sharp decline in PHT is justified so that the fund continues to have the same dividend yield? Certainly not. When it comes to dividend policy, my view comes very close to the one of Modigliani and Miller, who defend the position that dividend policy should not affect valuation when four criteria are met. Some people would probably disagree with me based on the fact that the criteria are quite stringent and I am willing to side with them to some extent, especially when the argument is built around the different tax treatment of capital gains and dividends. But I still believe that the arguments against the Miller-Modigliani theorem are not strong enough to support a claim that dividend policy should be a factor affecting fair value.

What I think, however, is of little importance and I, like any other market participant, would be foolish to ignore what the market considers right. So what should we expect from the market going forward? Well, it is enough to roll the tape several months back, to April when PHT again cut its dividend. What happened then? Just take a look at the chart below.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

There was an initial sharp drop in the price and PHT moved from trading at a premium to trading at a discount to its NAV. But slowly, after people adjusted to the new reality, PHT's price moved close to its NAV once again and by August was already trading at a premium. So, what does all this mean? Well, I believe what we are seeing here is the so called clientèle effect. Since the major buyers of the fund are investors that want current income, after the fund cuts its dividend some of these investors rush for the exit and depress the market price. Once things get back to normal, however, the market price recovers. And that is what I am expecting to happen once the current selling pressure starts to ease.

The trade

So far so good, now let's talk about how we make money out of that. The best way I know is through a pair trade. PHT has historically traded very close to iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). That is clearly visible from the picture below.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Again, what was once a strong relationship has recently been broken due to the sell-off in PHT. The best way to take advantage of the current mispricing is through going short HYG and buying PHT. In doing that, you are betting on things returning back to normal after the current selling pressure eases. It is something that has happened in the recent past, so I believe it is something reasonable to expect under the current circumstances.

Another way to take advantage of the decline in price of PHT is through a pair trade with the fund's top 10 holdings. The relationship here is pretty strong as well with a correlation between PHT and the fund's top 10 holdings of 0.82.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

Notice from the chart above that PHT's top 10 holdings are a pretty good approximation of the fund's NAV, so by using those you can take advantage of the decline in PHT's value.

What is the potential of the trade? Consider the historical distribution of PHT's premium/discounts.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

As is visible from the histogram above PHT is currently trading at a historically high premium to its NAV. In fact only in 4% of the time over the last 200 days PHT has traded at such a high discount. Also, bear in mind that the current discount is the highest we have seen overall in the last 200 days. I believe that once market participants adjust to the new normal of lower dividends, the fund's price would once again trade closer to its NAV where the potential of this trade lies. I set my target at complete spread elimination and PHT trading alongside its NAV.

Conclusion

Try not to lose sight of the bigger picture. Dividend policy, albeit sometimes an important thing to consider when buying a security is rarely a value creator on its own. But, since a lot of investors have a mandate to invest in high current income securities, changes in dividend policy could actually create mispricings in the markets. That's what we are seeing in PHT at the moment. A CEF that has changed its distribution policy and has taken a beating afterwards. As I mentioned before, I believe this to be a clientèle effect and I think it is reasonable to expect PHT's price to move closer to its NAV after the position rebalancing among institutional investors finishes. After all, this has already happened in the beginning of 2016. I propose that people who want to take advantage of the current situation engage in a pair trade with either PHT's top 10 holdings or a fund PHT has a strong relationship with such as HYG. Also, investors who are seeking an investment providing them with a decent current income, should look into PHT, because of its attractive valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.