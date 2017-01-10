JPMorgan: Selling Covered Calls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

As such, we view covered calls strategy as a better alternative.

JPMorgan is a premium-quality franchise and we do not want to exit the position entirely.

The stock is trading at a significant premium to its average valuation during the Taper Tantrum period.

That being said, we view the recent multiples expansion as excessive.

According to our earnings predictions model, JPM is likely to surprise with a beat.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is set to publish 4Q16 results on January 13.

Our earnings predictions model indicates a beat

Last July, we said that JPM should surprise the market positively with its Q2 results:

JPMorgan should deliver a solid earnings beat, driven by exceptionally strong trading income. We expect above-average loan growth, a marginal decline in NIM, good cost control and improvements in credit quality.

JPM delivered a 2Q16 EPS of $1.55, 9% above consensus estimates.

In October 2016, our earnings predictions model indicated another strong quarter for JPM. We said:

We expect strong results driven by US Rates, Credit Trading and Equity Capital Markets divisions. In our view, the bank's fundamentals should also remain strong. We expect stronger-than-peer loan growth, improved cost efficiency and stable asset quality trends. JPMorgan is trading at a premium to its key peers, however we believe a premium valuation is warranted due to superior returns, low earnings volatility and strong investment banking franchise.

JPMorgan delivered a 3Q16 EPS of $1.58, beating consensus estimates by 14%.

Today our earnings predictions model indicates that JPM's Q4 should be strong as well. Market volatility around the U.S. elections and increased activity levels, thanks to a sell-off in the U.S. Treasuries, were a significant tailwind for JPM's trading gains. According to Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and Dealogic, JPM's Sales & Trading revenues were up 36% y/y in Q4. As the table below shows, this is the highest annual growth rate among large-cap U.S. banks.

Source: Credit Suisse, Dealogic, Renaissance Research

In addition, the company's primary market revenues were strong as well. JPM's investment banking revenues were up 4% y/y in Q4 vs -14% y/y at Citigroup (NYSE:C) -11% y/y at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and -1/% y/y at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Source: Credit Suisse, Dealogic, Renaissance Research

The Trump Trade vs. The Taper Tantrum

The U.S. presidential elections sparked a selloff in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note increased from 1.86% on Election Day to 2.64% on December 15.

Source: Bloomberg

We believe this move in the US bond market looks a lot like a repeat of the so-called Taper Tantrum. As a reminder, Taper Tantrum is the term used to refer to the May 2013-Oct 2014 period, when the 10-year US Treasury yields tested 3%. Taper Tantrum was triggered by then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggesting an imminent reduction of bond purchases.

Source: Bloomberg

The current steepening of the yield curve also seems similar to Taper Tantrum's one.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

The recent rally in JPMorgan has been largely driven by a multiple expansion. Importantly, JPM trades at a premium to its average P/B valuation during the so-called Taper Tantrum period. As such, we believe JPM's shares have largely priced in higher UST yields.

Source: Bloomberg

Writing covered calls

JPMorgan is a premium-quality franchise and we are long-term bullish on the stock. Q4 results should be good with solid fundamentals and decent trading gains. With that being said, we view the recent multiple expansion as excessive, given that the stock is currently trading at a hefty premium to its average P/B valuation during the Taper Tantrum period. We do not want to exit the position entirely. As such, we are selling covered calls on the name.

