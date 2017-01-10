OMG: Realty Income Has Hit The Wall (Street)... Again

OMG: Overvaluation Means Gravity. Due to the former O will surrender to the latter.

I used to feel very lonely when it comes to Realty Income but now the pessimistic view is getting crowded.

My own "OMG"

I started covering Realty Income (NYSE:O) on SA back in April 2016 with an article that expressed cautiousness and possible overvaluation.

Since then my negative views regarding O only strengthened and so did my article. What started as "implying" ended with "saying". What started with "possibly overvalued" ended up with "extremely overvalued".

The key question now is what's next for O and how now, that the stock reach $60 again, investors should treat it? Was the recovery from low 50s a "cat bounce" or is this something O-shareholders can count on for the months to come?

First Episode: When I "Dared" Implying that O is Overvalued

Related article: "The Real Reality Of Realty Income"

When I first implied that O may be overvalued, those were the type of the comments I received:

Disagreement:

Could Not disagree with this quote more! "My stance is clear: O is overvalued and it is neither a buy nor a hold at these levels. I believe that anyone who keeps holding it now is doing so because of the past (performance), because of the heart (and not necessarily the mind) and mainly because of the misperception that O is immune to any risk; it certainly isn't!"

Counter-claims:

I am a long term investor, who owns O primarily for the income. Thus, I over the longer term I intend to own O because it is a high quality company with a well covered dividend. Sure I could sell now on the bet that it is more likely than not that I will be able to buy it back at a lower price. That means I am willing to play the game that I can outsmart and time the market. Maybe I can, but that is a big maybe. One of the biggest lessons I have learned over my many years of investing is that the vast majority of the major mistakes I have made is selling good companies too early because I thought I could outsmart the market. Given that lesson, I think I'll just sit on my O and continue to collect my reliable and growing dividend; if in fact it goes down quite a bit, then I'll just buy more.

...and a bit of criticism:

With regards to your statement - "I believe that anyone who keeps holding it now is doing so because of the past (performance), ..." - there are many investors that own Realty Income because of the monthly income it provides. I think your article is fine for stock traders, however, it's more like noise for dividend growth investors. I have a bunch of dividend stocks that are overvalued right now. Do I sell all of them? If the long term goal of an investor is to grow the dividend income, it's counterproductive to sell every good dividend payer every time it becomes overvalued.

Overall, those were still polite-respectful comments.

Then, in July 2016 I've introduced the H-Team that represents actual short positions that I took - mostly overvalued eREITs - including O. At that point, I wasn't just implying anymore but loud and clear calling O an overvalued stock.

Second Episode: When I "Dared" Preferring BDCs and mREITs over eREITs

Related articles: "Mortgage REITs In 3 Charts And One Healthy Headache" (June 28th), "Clash Of The Titans - eREITs Vs. BDCs Vs. mREITs Vs. The Markets" (June 29th), "Back To The Future: Why mREITs Are Better Positioned Than eREITs?" (July 13th)

This was it. Now that I "dared" stating that Realty Income is overvalued, I received the "real reality of Income Reality" in my face. The real reality is that many Income Reality shareholders are attached to the stock (emotionally) and simply can't let it go, even if everything around shouts: SELL!

When I also "dared" saying that I prefer mREITs over eREITs - the attack became even more fiercely.

The type of the comments I received back then were much less polite and respectful than I experienced in the first episode. Some commentators simply couldn't understand how anyone on this planet can sell O, not to mention shorting it. Others laughed at my preference (for BDCs and mREITs over eREITs), stating that eREITs have been in top through most of the previous years.

Guess what? I didn't/don't care about previous years. I only care/d about what I do from when I do it.

If we look at the second half of 2016, BDCs (NYSEARCA:BDCS) and mREITs (NYSEARCA:REM) total returns have comfortably beaten the total returns recorded by eREITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and the real-estate sector (NYSEARCA:IYR):

I'm signing up on a deal where I can be criticized as much as anyone wants along being right/successful. Eventually, money talks.

Third Episode: When I Reiterated My View that O and NNN are Overvalued

Related article: "The Real Reality Of Realty Income And National Retail Properties - Part II" (December 1st)

Unsurprisingly, this time around readers accepted my views much more fondly (I wonder why...) and as a matter of fact, since I published this article, eREITs - especially O and NNN - have recovered very nicely:

I believe that my first conclusion is to write articles that are as far as possible from the consensus. Apparently, there's a high correlation between the level of acceptance of my views to the performance of the underlying stocks: Low level of acceptance leads to low-disappointing performance while high level of acceptance leads to high-encouraging performance. Ok then, you should all buy O! (and only then after - keep reading...)

Wall Street Analysts' OMGs

Back in April, I was pretty much a lone out there. Not many SA contributors or WS analysts expressed views similar to mine regarding eREITs in general and O particularly.

But, luckily (???...), that has changed.

Let's start with WS analysts and see who have joined me and when:

On November 9th 2016, Richard Anderson of Mizuho (MFG, OTCPK:MZHOF) advised to avoid O due to the company exposure to (higher) interest rates as well as for being the most overvalued among triple-net eREITs.

It's important to remember that on that very same day the yield on the US Treasury 10-Year ("UST10Y") note spiked ~20bps, following a rise of ~15bps the previous day, causing O stock price to fall ~5%:

On December 5th 2016, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analyst James Feldman downgraded O (alongside National Retail Properties - NNN, Vereit - VER, and Spirit Realty - SRC) from Buy to Neutral due to "the rise in the cost of capital and limited upside from accelerating GDP growth given long lease terms of triple nets."

On January 9th 2017, Raymond James analyst Collin Mings downgraded Realty Income from Market Perform to Underperform as he turns cautious on the free standing retail sector and views Realty Income's valuation as expensive relative to its peers.

Other SA Contributes' OMGs

WS analysts aren't alone here. Over the past three weeks, more and more SA authors wrote articles regarding O overvaluation and its further potential/inevitable (-depends on the author views of course) downside.

It started with Ian Bezek who wrote that "At $54, O stock doesn't seem like a good bet", continued with Achilles Research who (in spite being long O himself) believes that "investors will be able to gobble up shares of Wall Street's premier REIT below $50", and concluded (for now...) with David Alton Clark that "feel the stock should be trading for $46".

As you can clearly see, now only that we have more and more SA (most distinguished) contributors who are joining my call but there's a clear deceleration in the PT that they assign to Realty Income.

On the other side there are of course few authors that keep praising the company, Brad Thomas is leading the pack here, and they all believe that the O under $60 is a BUY. Is it!?

Just The Facts, None Of The Fluff

Let me see... Although Ventas (NYSE:VTR), a healthcare REIT and Realty Income, a Triple-net REIT, don't belong to the same sub-segment they are still similar enough to allow me comparing between them.

Such a comparison doesn't mean to imply that VTR is attractively priced - quite the opposite - but to, once again, show how O is overvalued. Even if I would consider O as an investment - VTR would be much higher on my list. Since the only VTR only appears once - on my SHORT list - you may well understand where O is...

O and VTR are two of the largest eREITs and they are both offering dividend yields within the 4%-5% bracket:

Nonetheless, one has clearly gotten way ahead of the other:

VTR just issued its guidance for 2017. This is a company that is supposed to be a solidly growing eREIT. Guess what? The guidance point at no growth in AFFO at all for 2017!

Why do I use VTR? Because VTR "supposedly" is belonging to a segment that got beaten in 2016 but is perceived to be (unlike O's triple-net segment) very safe and solid because we all need healthcare services and healthcare services must be given through a brick and mortar locations.

Putting it differently: The one who is bigger, safer, offering a higher yield and more reasonable valuation just issued what, under certain circumstances, may have been as an early "missing earnings" alert.

Sure, there are plenty of (not so good) reasons to explain this - there are always good excuses, sorry reasons, to explain slower growth, isn't it? - but this is not "just another REIT"; this is a leading, very well respected, name that is issuing a very disappointing guidance.

Now, let's go back to what all the WS analysts and SA contributors have to say about the triple-net segment as a whole and about O particularly. getting the picture now, folks?

I know, I know what you are about to say... Since O's estimated 2017 AFFO growth is 6.6% it surely deserves a higher valuation and a more favorable view than VTR. Hmmmmmm... No, it doesn't. You know why? Because:

O's AFFO is not going to grow 6.6% in 2017. O's dividend is going to grow less than in previous years. VTR pays close to 5% while O is paying close to 4%, i.e. the overvaluation is already priced in; (way too) deeply priced in...

Final OMG

I'll keep it very short this time and just point out again to the correlation between long-term yields to prices of eREITs; O included...

One of my two highest convictions for 2017 is that long-term yields will continue to rise. Most analysts now expect the UST10Y yield to rise another 60-110bps from here, ~2.4%, to ~3%-3.5%.

As I've shown above, an aggregate increase of 35bps (over just two trading days) in the yield of the UST10Y caused Realty Income share price to lose over 10% of its value. If we assume that the UST10Y yield indeed may go all the way up to 3.5%, i.e. more than x3 the 35bps that caused O to lose more than 10% of its value, O is undoubtedly still subject to a major downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short O, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm/We're LONG TBT and SPXU