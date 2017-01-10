Here's What Has To Happen For The Fed To Hike Rates In March

Sometimes, by the end of the day, I've spent so much time pondering circular market dynamics and policymakers' impossibly convoluted reaction functions that I have to force myself to get off the desk and get some fresh air.

Indeed, it's not uncommon for me to question my own sanity in the evenings after 14 hours spent looking at charts and reading analyst notes that more often than not contradict each other despite the fact that their respective authors are looking at the same set of data and/or interpreting the same policymaker soundbites.

The next morning, when my head's had time to clear out the previous day's accumulation of fog, I always come to the same conclusion: my intuition that things are becoming increasingly convoluted is correct.

That is, it's not just my imagination. Eight years of unconventional policy combined with rising cross-asset correlations and increasingly interconnected markets have created a situation wherein no one can pretend that their interpretation is definitively correct. That's because the interconnectedness that now characterizes all markets makes formulating a truly informed opinion impossible. How can you claim to be informed when being informed requires you to effectively consider everything at once? We can no longer relegate negative outcomes that occur in far-flung locales to a footnote labeled "exogenous shocks." Everything is endogenous now.

Clearly, this makes it exceptionally difficult for policymakers to make decisions. It creates what Citi calls "policy paralysis" and nowhere is it more evident than in the circular dynamic between rate hikes and currency appreciation. Here's how Citi puts it:

The circularity of rate tightening and FX appreciation that has upended numerous attempts by central banks to hike since the crisis (ECB, RBA, Riksbank, RBA, RBNZ and the Fed) remains very much in play.

That, perhaps more than anything, explains why Fed officials are hesitant to say anything definitive with regard to the future trajectory of rates and the timing of future hikes.

But understanding why Fedspeak has such a nebulous tone doesn't make things any less frustrating for those of us trying to position ourselves to profit in 2017. Consider, for instance, the following commentary from an agitated Richard Breslow (a former FX trader who now writes a daily column for Bloomberg):

Well, we've had the first batch of this week's deluge of Fed speakers. And I don't like what I'm hearing. Not a single one has been willing to explicitly argue the case for a March hike, let alone lay out the conditions that would make it happen. It's as if the trauma of pulling the trigger on the 100% priced in December hike has left them enervated despite the brave faces. One thing we should have learned is that reality isn't going away. There's always something. Not a little bit as a result of the asset bubbles they weren't willing to address 10 years ago. So if something happens, their June or September gets postponed. So what. That should logically be irrelevant for March. I realize that all meetings are live and they are properly data-dependent. But don't they owe us a clear indication of what it would take to actually get March.

Well Richard, they may indeed "owe" it to us, but that doesn't mean we're going to get it. They can't "pay" us if they don't have any "money." Or, stripped of the metaphors, they can't tell us what they need to see in order to hike in March if they don't know themselves. They are, as noted above, paralyzed by the fact that their reaction function now includes a mandate to anticipate - and if necessary to manage - the vicissitudes their decisions will bring to bear on global markets. Obviously, that's impossible. Hence the policy paralysis.

Examples of knock-on effects include VaR shocks in DM 10s catalyzed by a sudden spike in 10Y Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) yields and EM crises triggered by an excessively strong dollar.

Still, we can pretend for a moment that the FOMC still places more weight on domestic economic data than they do on global markets.

If we do that, then we can make a list of factors that might cause the Fed to pull the trigger in March. Morgan Stanley has made just such a list. Here are some excerpts from their latest on the subject (my highlights):

The minutes taken at the December FOMC meeting revealed that "many participants" believed a more "timely" rate hike might be necessary should there be a "more significant undershoot" of what is considered the level of longer-run full employment or, NAIRU. Looking ahead, we expect the unemployment rate to remain within a few tenths of the Fed's full employment threshold for much of this year. If we are wrong and the unemployment rate falls materially below NAIRU in the near term, the Fed might be led to consider pulling the next rate hike forward. What gets us there? The surge in business confidence since the presidential election could translate sooner into increased hiring in an already late-cycle, tighter labor market, sending the unemployment rate well below NAIRU. The minutes from the December meeting also revealed that while "many" participants judged that "risk of a sizable"undershoot of NAIRU had risen, "it was noted" that given the persistent undershoot of the Committee's 2% inflation goal and downside risks to inflation that remain, a "moderate"undershoot of NAIRU might be a desirable development that ensures a return to the 2% inflation goal. After a surprising drop to 1.6% year-over-year in November, we expect growth in core PCE to remain under downward pressure in the early months of 2017 (Exhibit 2) as very tough year-over-year comps creep into the data. In addition, passthrough effects from the renewed post-election surge in the dollar are now filtering through. If we are wrong and core PCE instead firms early enough in the year, coupled with upside risks to growth from fiscal policy alongside the lower unemployment rate, it could lead the Fed to an earlier hike.

So breaking that down, unemployment has already undershot (i.e. dropped below NAIRU). In isolation that would be a good reason to argue for bringing the next hike forward, but there's always an excuse. The excuse this time is that a slightly overheated labor market is acceptable as it makes up for a slight undershoot in inflation.

All of that said, businesses high on Trumponomics could decide to hire ahead of the expected boost to growth just like markets frontran the reflation trade. If that happens and leads to a significant drop in the unemployment rate (which would be reflected in the January and February jobs data), then it's possible the Fed could end up bound by its own promise to remain at least partially data dependent.

I for one agree with Breslow in principle. Although the "balance of evidence needs to shift to 'why shouldn't we hike' from 'why must we hike'," it likely won't. Why? Because in a world where policymakers have to consider everything at once, there's always an excuse laying around somewhere.

That said, optics will kick in eventually. That is, at a certain point, barring some kind of catastrophic meltdown in China or an even greater surge in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) than markets are anticipating, the Fed will have to hike in order to prove that the dots still mean anything.

For the rates and FX traders out there, I'm sorry to have reminded you of just how complicated things have become, but on the bright side, you can always position for a tail event as the conditions outlined above seem to suggest that it's only a matter of time before someone, somewhere, makes a "mistake."

