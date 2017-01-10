2016 Corporate Bankruptcy Recap: Bankruptcies Up 25%; 41% Were Oil & Gas/Energy Sector-Related

BankruptcyData's analysis indicates that public* company bankruptcy filings increased by more than 25% in 2016 on top of the 46% rise seen in 2015. A total of 99 publicly traded companies filed for Chapter 7/Chapter 11 protection last year with $105 billion in combined pre-petition assets**, and 2016's crop of publicly traded filings includes an impressive 25 with assets greater than $1 billion-compared to 19 in the previous year.

Continuing the trend we saw in 2015, 17 of 2016's 25 largest Chapter 11's were initiated by companies within the Oil & Gas, Mining and Energy sectors-and 41% of 2016's total public bankruptcies came from those industries. In fact, during the past two years alone, more than 80 public companies operating within these categories filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection, with 30 of those petitioners listing more than $1 billion in pre-petition assets.

25 Largest Public Energy, Oil & Gas & Mining Sector Bankruptcies (2015 & 2016)

Company Bankruptcy Date Assets** ($Mils) Peabody Energy Corporation 04/13/16 $11,021 Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. 08/03/15 $10,736 LINN Energy, LLC 05/11/16 $9,977 Arch Coal, Inc. 01/11/16 $8,430 Samson Resources Corporation 09/16/15 $5,608 Walter Energy, Inc. 07/15/15 $5,386 Breitburn Energy Partners LP 05/15/16 $4,872 Energy XXI Ltd 04/14/16 $4,691 Offshore Group Investment Limited 12/03/15 $3,507 Halcon Resources Corporation 07/27/16 $3,459 Paragon Offshore plc 02/14/16 $3,253 SandRidge Energy, Inc. 05/16/16 $2,991 Molycorp, Inc. 06/25/15 $2,576 Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation 07/15/15 $2,438 C&J Energy Services Ltd. 07/20/16 $2,233 Swift Energy Company 12/31/15 $2,173 Patriot Coal Corporation 05/12/15 $2,072 Hercules Offshore, Inc. 08/13/15 $2,002 Seventy Seven Energy Inc. 06/07/16 $1,903 Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. 07/27/16 $1,731 Magnum Hunter Resources Corp. 12/15/15 $1,670 Allied Nevada Gold Corp. 03/10/15 $1,513 Stone Energy Corporation 12/14/16 $1,410 Key Energy Services, Inc. 10/24/16 $1,328 Energy & Exploration Partners, Inc. 12/07/15 $1,308 Click to enlarge

It is also of interest to note that these statistics do not include SunEdison, the largest bankruptcy of 2016. With nearly $12 billion in assets, SunEdison categorizes itself within the Electronics industry in SEC filings; however, the renewable power plant operator could certainly be considered an additional Energy sector bankruptcy.

25 Largest Public Bankruptcies of 2016

Company Bankruptcy Date Assets** ($Mils) SunEdison, Inc. 04/21/16 $11,500 Peabody Energy Corporation 04/13/16 $11,021 LINN Energy, LLC 05/11/16 $9,977 Arch Coal, Inc. 01/11/16 $8,430 Breitburn Energy Partners LP 05/15/16 $4,872 Energy XXI Ltd 04/14/16 $4,691 Republic Airways Holdings Inc. 02/25/16 $3,494 Halcon Resources Corporation 07/27/16 $3,459 Paragon Offshore plc 02/14/16 $3,253 SandRidge Energy, Inc. 05/16/16 $2,991 China Fishery Group Limited 06/30/16 $2,653 RCS Capital Corporation 01/31/16 $2,467 CHC Group Ltd. 05/05/16 $2,252 C&J Energy Services Ltd. 07/20/16 $2,233 Seventy Seven Energy Inc. 06/07/16 $1,903 Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. 07/27/16 $1,731 Stone Energy Corporation 12/14/16 $1,410 Key Energy Services, Inc. 10/24/16 $1,328 Modular Space Corporation 12/21/16 $1,319 Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp. 02/08/16 $1,318 Dex Media, Inc. 05/16/16 $1,268 Illinois Power Generating Co. 12/09/16 $1,230 Chaparral Energy, Inc. 05/09/16 $1,205 Basic Energy Services, Inc. 10/25/16 $1,161 Hercules Offshore, Inc. 06/05/16 $1,108 Click to enlarge

Delaware continued to house the largest percentage of public Chapter 11's, with Delaware seeing 42% of all public filings in both 2016 and 2015. Notably, as a result of the high percentage of Oil & Gas sector restructurings, Texas continued to see more than its typical share of public company bankruptcy activity: The four Texas Districts housed 22% of all of 2016's public filings, a slight rise from 2015's already impressive 19%.

Another corporate bankruptcy uptick was seen in 2016's rise of prepackaged or pre-negotiated Chapter 11 filings. This expedited approach is utilized when a company and its creditors can agree on the key terms of a plan of reorganization before the company files its bankruptcy petition. The advantage to this approach is an expedited, less contentious proceeding, which can benefit both the debtor and its creditors with reduced legal expenses and consumer distress. With a prepackaged filing, the plan of reorganization is drafted, circulated and approved pre-petition then filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court concurrently with the Chapter 11 petition.

In a pre-negotiated scenario, negotiations on the key terms of a plan are commenced pre-petition; however, a plan is not finalized before the bankruptcy filing is initiated. During 2016, 18% of the year's public filings were either prepackaged or pre-negotiated, versus just 13% in 2015. The efficiency of this approach is demonstrated by the fact that during 2016, 16 public companies confirmed Plans in three months or less. The average time between Chapter 11 filing date and a U.S. Bankruptcy Court confirmation order declined nearly 25% from 2015 to 2016. In terms of asset totals, 2016's average pre-petition figure of $1.1 billion climbed just slightly from 2015's $976 million, Like last year-none of 2016's bankruptcies were large enough to rank among the largest historic filings.

25 Largest All Time Public Bankruptcies

Company Bankruptcy Date Assets** ($Mils) Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. 09/15/08 $691,063 Washington Mutual, Inc. 09/26/08 $327,913 WorldCom, Inc. 07/21/02 $103,914 General Motors Corporation 06/01/09 $91,047 CIT Group Inc. 11/01/09 $80,449 Enron Corp. 12/02/01 $65,503 Conseco, Inc. 12/17/02 $61,392 Energy Future Holdings Corp. 04/29/14 $40,970 MF Global Holdings Ltd. 10/31/11 $40,542 Chrysler LLC 04/30/09 $39,300 Thornburg Mortgage, Inc. 05/01/09 $36,521 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. 04/06/01 $36,152 Texaco, Inc. 04/12/87 $34,940 Financial Corp. of America 09/09/88 $33,864 Refco Inc. 10/17/05 $33,333 IndyMac Bancorp, Inc. 07/31/08 $32,735 Global Crossing, Ltd. 01/28/02 $30,185 Bank of New England Corp. 01/07/91 $29,773 General Growth Properties, Inc. 04/16/09 $29,557 Lyondell Chemical Company 01/06/09 $27,392 Calpine Corporation 12/20/05 $27,216 New Century Financial Corp. 04/02/07 $26,147 Colonial BancGroup, Inc., The 08/25/09 $25,816 UAL Corporation 12/09/02 $25,197 AMR Corporation 11/29/11 $25,088 Click to enlarge

George Putnam, Publisher of New Generation Research, Inc.'s The Turnaround Letter and BankruptcyData, anticipates a further increase in U.S. Bankruptcy Court activity in 2017 and beyond. He notes, "While we believe that overall bankruptcy activity will remain at a high level for the foreseeable future, we think that filings in the energy sector may have peaked. They won't dry up overnight however, and we anticipate that energy bankruptcies will gradually decline over the next 12 to 18 months." Just a few days into 2017, the Oil & Gas industry has continued to make headlines with Bonanza Creek Energy's much-anticipated $1.3 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Although many analysts believe the Oil & Gas/Energy sector has seen its restructuring peak, The Turnaround Letter notes that approximately $1.5 trillion worth of lower quality corporate debt (a combination of high yield bonds and "leveraged" bank loans) will be due over the next five years. Putnam cautions, "Some meaningful percentage of those issuers will not be able to refinance their debt and be forced to restructure when their debt matures, even if the high yield debt market strengthens again. If the junk bond market is weak for a while, the number of defaults and restructurings is likely to be even larger."

Public Companies/Assets Filing for Bankruptcy

Year Filings Assets** ($Mils) Avg. Assets** ($Mils) 1980 62 $1,671 $27 1981 74 4,703 64 1982 84 9,103 108 1983 89 12,523 141 1984 121 6,530 54 1985 149 5,831 39 1986 149 13,033 87 1987 112 41,503 371 1988 122 43,488 356 1989 135 71,371 529 1990 115 82,781 720 1991 123 93,624 761 1992 91 64,226 706 1993 86 18,745 218 1994 70 8,337 119 1995 85 23,107 272 1996 86 14,201 165 1997 83 17,247 208 1998 122 29,195 239 1999 145 58,760 405 2000 187 100,882 539 2001 265 267,203 1,008 2002 229 401,063 1,751 2003 176 100,214 569 2004 93 47,802 514 2005 86 133,843 1,556 2006 66 22,257 337 2007 78 70,525 904 2008 138 1,159,351 8,401 2009 211 593,733 2,813 2010 106 89,109 840 2011 86 103,990 1,209 2012 87 70,843 814 2013 71 42,641 600 2014 54 71,918 1,332 2015 79 77,138 976 2016 99 104,666 1,057 Click to enlarge

* BankruptcyData defines publicly traded as those companies with common stock and/or bonds that are publicly traded on U.S. markets.

** Total asset figures are pre-petition and taken from each debtor's most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Disclaimer : BankruptcyData collects its information from U.S. Bankruptcy Courts and the SEC. Although sources are believed to be reliable, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. New Generation Research thoroughly analyzed and audited all bankruptcy figures and statistics; however, certain details may require adjustment pending untimely SEC reporting and/or delayed U.S. Bankruptcy Court docketing.

