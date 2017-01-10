2016 Corporate Bankruptcy Recap: Bankruptcies Up 25%; 41% Were Oil & Gas/Energy Sector-Related

by: George Putnam

Summary

Public bankruptcies rose more than 25% in 2016.

25% of 2016's public bankruptcies had assets greater than $1 billion.

41% of 2016's public bankruptcies are energy related.

18% of 2016's public bankruptcies were prepackaged.

BankruptcyData's analysis indicates that public* company bankruptcy filings increased by more than 25% in 2016 on top of the 46% rise seen in 2015. A total of 99 publicly traded companies filed for Chapter 7/Chapter 11 protection last year with $105 billion in combined pre-petition assets**, and 2016's crop of publicly traded filings includes an impressive 25 with assets greater than $1 billion-compared to 19 in the previous year.

Continuing the trend we saw in 2015, 17 of 2016's 25 largest Chapter 11's were initiated by companies within the Oil & Gas, Mining and Energy sectors-and 41% of 2016's total public bankruptcies came from those industries. In fact, during the past two years alone, more than 80 public companies operating within these categories filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection, with 30 of those petitioners listing more than $1 billion in pre-petition assets.

25 Largest Public Energy, Oil & Gas & Mining Sector Bankruptcies (2015 & 2016)

Company

Bankruptcy Date

Assets** ($Mils)

Peabody Energy Corporation

04/13/16

$11,021

Alpha Natural Resources, Inc.

08/03/15

$10,736

LINN Energy, LLC

05/11/16

$9,977

Arch Coal, Inc.

01/11/16

$8,430

Samson Resources Corporation

09/16/15

$5,608

Walter Energy, Inc.

07/15/15

$5,386

Breitburn Energy Partners LP

05/15/16

$4,872

Energy XXI Ltd

04/14/16

$4,691

Offshore Group Investment Limited

12/03/15

$3,507

Halcon Resources Corporation

07/27/16

$3,459

Paragon Offshore plc

02/14/16

$3,253

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

05/16/16

$2,991

Molycorp, Inc.

06/25/15

$2,576

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation

07/15/15

$2,438

C&J Energy Services Ltd.

07/20/16

$2,233

Swift Energy Company

12/31/15

$2,173

Patriot Coal Corporation

05/12/15

$2,072

Hercules Offshore, Inc.

08/13/15

$2,002

Seventy Seven Energy Inc.

06/07/16

$1,903

Atlas Resource Partners, L.P.

07/27/16

$1,731

Magnum Hunter Resources Corp.

12/15/15

$1,670

Allied Nevada Gold Corp.

03/10/15

$1,513

Stone Energy Corporation

12/14/16

$1,410

Key Energy Services, Inc.

10/24/16

$1,328

Energy & Exploration Partners, Inc.

12/07/15

$1,308
It is also of interest to note that these statistics do not include SunEdison, the largest bankruptcy of 2016. With nearly $12 billion in assets, SunEdison categorizes itself within the Electronics industry in SEC filings; however, the renewable power plant operator could certainly be considered an additional Energy sector bankruptcy.

25 Largest Public Bankruptcies of 2016

Company

Bankruptcy Date

Assets** ($Mils)

SunEdison, Inc.

04/21/16

$11,500

Peabody Energy Corporation

04/13/16

$11,021

LINN Energy, LLC

05/11/16

$9,977

Arch Coal, Inc.

01/11/16

$8,430

Breitburn Energy Partners LP

05/15/16

$4,872

Energy XXI Ltd

04/14/16

$4,691

Republic Airways Holdings Inc.

02/25/16

$3,494

Halcon Resources Corporation

07/27/16

$3,459

Paragon Offshore plc

02/14/16

$3,253

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

05/16/16

$2,991

China Fishery Group Limited

06/30/16

$2,653

RCS Capital Corporation

01/31/16

$2,467

CHC Group Ltd.

05/05/16

$2,252

C&J Energy Services Ltd.

07/20/16

$2,233

Seventy Seven Energy Inc.

06/07/16

$1,903

Atlas Resource Partners, L.P.

07/27/16

$1,731

Stone Energy Corporation

12/14/16

$1,410

Key Energy Services, Inc.

10/24/16

$1,328

Modular Space Corporation

12/21/16

$1,319

Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp.

02/08/16

$1,318

Dex Media, Inc.

05/16/16

$1,268

Illinois Power Generating Co.

12/09/16

$1,230

Chaparral Energy, Inc.

05/09/16

$1,205

Basic Energy Services, Inc.

10/25/16

$1,161

Hercules Offshore, Inc.

06/05/16

$1,108
Delaware continued to house the largest percentage of public Chapter 11's, with Delaware seeing 42% of all public filings in both 2016 and 2015. Notably, as a result of the high percentage of Oil & Gas sector restructurings, Texas continued to see more than its typical share of public company bankruptcy activity: The four Texas Districts housed 22% of all of 2016's public filings, a slight rise from 2015's already impressive 19%.

Another corporate bankruptcy uptick was seen in 2016's rise of prepackaged or pre-negotiated Chapter 11 filings. This expedited approach is utilized when a company and its creditors can agree on the key terms of a plan of reorganization before the company files its bankruptcy petition. The advantage to this approach is an expedited, less contentious proceeding, which can benefit both the debtor and its creditors with reduced legal expenses and consumer distress. With a prepackaged filing, the plan of reorganization is drafted, circulated and approved pre-petition then filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court concurrently with the Chapter 11 petition.

In a pre-negotiated scenario, negotiations on the key terms of a plan are commenced pre-petition; however, a plan is not finalized before the bankruptcy filing is initiated. During 2016, 18% of the year's public filings were either prepackaged or pre-negotiated, versus just 13% in 2015. The efficiency of this approach is demonstrated by the fact that during 2016, 16 public companies confirmed Plans in three months or less. The average time between Chapter 11 filing date and a U.S. Bankruptcy Court confirmation order declined nearly 25% from 2015 to 2016. In terms of asset totals, 2016's average pre-petition figure of $1.1 billion climbed just slightly from 2015's $976 million, Like last year-none of 2016's bankruptcies were large enough to rank among the largest historic filings.

25 Largest All Time Public Bankruptcies

Company

Bankruptcy Date

Assets** ($Mils)

Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

09/15/08

$691,063

Washington Mutual, Inc.

09/26/08

$327,913

WorldCom, Inc.

07/21/02

$103,914

General Motors Corporation

06/01/09

$91,047

CIT Group Inc.

11/01/09

$80,449

Enron Corp.

12/02/01

$65,503

Conseco, Inc.

12/17/02

$61,392

Energy Future Holdings Corp.

04/29/14

$40,970

MF Global Holdings Ltd.

10/31/11

$40,542

Chrysler LLC

04/30/09

$39,300

Thornburg Mortgage, Inc.

05/01/09

$36,521

Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

04/06/01

$36,152

Texaco, Inc.

04/12/87

$34,940

Financial Corp. of America

09/09/88

$33,864

Refco Inc.

10/17/05

$33,333

IndyMac Bancorp, Inc.

07/31/08

$32,735

Global Crossing, Ltd.

01/28/02

$30,185

Bank of New England Corp.

01/07/91

$29,773

General Growth Properties, Inc.

04/16/09

$29,557

Lyondell Chemical Company

01/06/09

$27,392

Calpine Corporation

12/20/05

$27,216

New Century Financial Corp.

04/02/07

$26,147

Colonial BancGroup, Inc., The

08/25/09

$25,816

UAL Corporation

12/09/02

$25,197

AMR Corporation

11/29/11

$25,088
George Putnam, Publisher of New Generation Research, Inc.'s The Turnaround Letter and BankruptcyData, anticipates a further increase in U.S. Bankruptcy Court activity in 2017 and beyond. He notes, "While we believe that overall bankruptcy activity will remain at a high level for the foreseeable future, we think that filings in the energy sector may have peaked. They won't dry up overnight however, and we anticipate that energy bankruptcies will gradually decline over the next 12 to 18 months." Just a few days into 2017, the Oil & Gas industry has continued to make headlines with Bonanza Creek Energy's much-anticipated $1.3 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Although many analysts believe the Oil & Gas/Energy sector has seen its restructuring peak, The Turnaround Letter notes that approximately $1.5 trillion worth of lower quality corporate debt (a combination of high yield bonds and "leveraged" bank loans) will be due over the next five years. Putnam cautions, "Some meaningful percentage of those issuers will not be able to refinance their debt and be forced to restructure when their debt matures, even if the high yield debt market strengthens again. If the junk bond market is weak for a while, the number of defaults and restructurings is likely to be even larger."

Public Companies/Assets Filing for Bankruptcy

Year

Filings

Assets**

($Mils)

Avg. Assets** ($Mils)

1980

62

$1,671

$27

1981

74

4,703

64

1982

84

9,103

108

1983

89

12,523

141

1984

121

6,530

54

1985

149

5,831

39

1986

149

13,033

87

1987

112

41,503

371

1988

122

43,488

356

1989

135

71,371

529

1990

115

82,781

720

1991

123

93,624

761

1992

91

64,226

706

1993

86

18,745

218

1994

70

8,337

119

1995

85

23,107

272

1996

86

14,201

165

1997

83

17,247

208

1998

122

29,195

239

1999

145

58,760

405

2000

187

100,882

539

2001

265

267,203

1,008

2002

229

401,063

1,751

2003

176

100,214

569

2004

93

47,802

514

2005

86

133,843

1,556

2006

66

22,257

337

2007

78

70,525

904

2008

138

1,159,351

8,401

2009

211

593,733

2,813

2010

106

89,109

840

2011

86

103,990

1,209

2012

87

70,843

814

2013

71

42,641

600

2014

54

71,918

1,332

2015

79

77,138

976

2016

99

104,666

1,057
* BankruptcyData defines publicly traded as those companies with common stock and/or bonds that are publicly traded on U.S. markets.

** Total asset figures are pre-petition and taken from each debtor's most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Disclaimer: BankruptcyData collects its information from U.S. Bankruptcy Courts and the SEC. Although sources are believed to be reliable, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. New Generation Research thoroughly analyzed and audited all bankruptcy figures and statistics; however, certain details may require adjustment pending untimely SEC reporting and/or delayed U.S. Bankruptcy Court docketing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.