High-Yield Gas Compression Company To Bank On Growth In U.S. Natural Gas Production

Why APLP is a much cheaper and more profitable investment than USAC and CCLP for those interested in High-Yield Gas Compression companies.

APLP is using excess cash flow to pay down debt and should be able to pay dividends north of $2 a share (Yield over 11%) starting in 2018 or 2019.

APLP currently yields 6.5% and has a dividend coverage ratio of 250%. It is trading at a very low valuation of 6 times "Distributable Cash Flow".

Its revenue is relatively stable but its stock got hammered earlier last year due to a dividend cut.

Archrock Partners L.P. (APLP) is an MLP that provides compression services for the oil and gas industry. APLP closed recently at $17.5 and now pays a $1.14 annual distribution for a yield of 6.5%. APLP's stock declined earlier last year because of a dividend cut but its fundamentals remain strong.

The Business - The oil and gas business (especially the gas business) makes extensive use of compressors to increase pipeline and gathering system pressure and transport gas throughout the system. In the oil business, compressors are used to a lesser extent for enhanced recovery via "gas lift" (pumping gas into oil wells to force oil out). Roughly 80% of APLP's revenue is derived from the gas side of the business. The industry needs compression services whether prices are high or low but the need increases when there is more drilling activity.

APLP has experienced a modest revenue decline throughout 2016 but data suggest that 2017 may see a solid recovery. Some entities in the industry buy compressors and operate them themselves but the use of contract compression services (like APLP) is more attractive to the industry at a time of tight capital like the present. Therefore, we tend to prefer companies that are in the contract compression services, rather than those which manufacture compressors.

APLP is the largest contract compression provider in the U.S. as we can see from the chart below:

Their compression services are more than twice as large as other high-yield competitors in the industry, which include:

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC). CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP).

APLP's business size and scale provide significant operational and financial synergies and put it at an advantage to its competitors.

The Capital Structure - APLP is part of a corporate family, the other member of which is Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) which manages APLP. AROC owns all the general partner shares in APLP and also owns almost 40% of the common units. The capital structure is relatively simple with no preferred shares. There were 60 million common units as of the end of the most recent reporting period. APLP has total debt of $1.37 billion with some $688 million maturing in 2018 but no significant maturities prior to 2018.

Financial Performance - The table below provides in millions of dollars APLP's adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) for the full year 2015, the trailing twelve months (TTM) ended September 30, 2016, and the full year 2016 assuming that the fourth quarter is a repeat of the third quarter.

With $1.37 billion in debt and a debt/EBITDA covenant of 5.95, APLP is safely within compliance levels at a ratio of roughly 5 but has adopted a corporate goal to reduce the ratio to 4 or less. This is why the distribution has been cut, and as a result, debt is being reduced.

In the third quarter, debt was reduced by $40 million. To get the ratio down to 4, APLP probably has to pay off some $200 million of additional debt and at current distribution levels should generate roughly $100 million of available cash per year to make the paydown. Thus, even assuming no growth in revenue or EBITDA, APLP should be able to get down to the target roughly two years from now. On the way down, as debt decreases, DCF should experience a "tailwind" positive effect because interest expense should decrease as well.

This may accelerate the paydown somewhat so that the two-year estimate may be conservative. At any rate at the point of reaching a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4 - using September 30 numbers - APLP should have enough DCF to comfortably support a distribution well north of $2.00 a unit. APLP's numbers have been on the decline but there is reason to believe that we are near or at the bottom of the trough. Using TTM numbers, APLP is generating DCF of $180.6 million per year or $3.01 per unit. At its recent closing price of $17.5, APLP is trading at 6.0 times DCF.

This price/DCF ratio is a bit higher than our threshold of 5.0 times DCF to qualify as "dirt cheap" MLP, but APLP operates in a more stable part of the market because compression services are necessary even if new drilling stops entirely so that APLP should be viewed as a dirt cheap MLP at this level.

The Drop Down - After the close of the third quarter, AROC and APLP announced a transaction under which AROC provided APLP with some 270 compressor units with horsepower of 150,000 in place and under contract with customers in exchange for $85 million of newly issued APLP units. Horsepower is the metric used by the compression industry to measure capacity and earning power of assets. Different compressors have different horsepower levels and customers are generally charged on the basis of horsepower. AROC elected to be paid the $85 million entirely through the issuance of new APLP common units. The unit total was probably roughly 5.6 million units. This transaction has several effects.

Unit count increases and produces less DCF per unit. Both DCF and adjusted EBITDA should increase.

Although we don't have exact numbers, our conservative estimate is that both DCF and EBITDA should go up by roughly $12 million. Because adjusted EBITDA increases but there is no increase in debt, the debt/EBITDA ratio will go down and it may become easier to achieve the target ratio of 4.

The transaction has been criticized and related party transactions should always be carefully analyzed. In this case, careful analysis tends to confirm that the transaction was reasonable. There are a variety of ways to evaluate this transaction. Probably the most straightforward is the calculation of the asset value of the assets being transferred. In this regard, prior to the transaction - APLP had an enterprise value (debt plus market cap) of roughly $2.3 billion with horsepower of 2.9 million.

Thus, the market was valuing APLP's in place revenue generating horsepower at more than $750 per unit. Applying this valuation of $750 per unit of horsepower to the 150,000 units of horsepower dropped down in the transaction would yield a value of $112.5 million. This is actually quite a bit more than the $85 million price tag, which AROC actually charged APLP for the drop down.

This tends to suggest that the transaction was a bargain for APLP because it obtained horsepower at a price far below that set by the market. On the other hand, we don't know the amount of income being generated by the new 150,000 units of horsepower. The next couple of quarterly financial reports will probably shed light on that issue and permit a more precise assessment of the net effect of the transaction.

Gas Production On the Rebound - Oil and natural gas production in the United States has been increasing recently along with the large increase in rotary rigs. This trend is expected to pick up after announced production cuts by OPEC. Reduced OPEC output means more oil & gas production in the U.S. to fill the production gap.

A policy that favors U.S. production by President-Elect Trump is also a great plus and encourages investment growth in this sector. It is worth to note that the International Energy Agency (the IEA) raised their 2017 estimates for crude oil demand, and project that 2017 demand will exceed supply. At the same time, Goldman Sachs hiked their WTI oil price outlook from $55 to $57.5 a barrel in mid 2017.

Demand for U.S. Natural Gas has been growing fast due to several macro growth drivers, including growing LNG Exports, use of natural gas as a replacement for coal in Energy Production, and higher industrial consumption and demand from Mexico. The table below provides the number of rotary rigs in operation drilling for oil and natural gas in 2016 by month (based on data from the Energy Information Administration):

It is possibly too early to be too optimistic, but we may have already seen the bottom in oil and gas drilling activity - especially if we factor in an improving supply and demand balance. The Trump Administration is likely to be very friendly to natural gas exports and the FERC permitting should be speeded up. On the other hand, the replacement of coal may slow down as air pollution rules are eased allowing more coal fired power plants to continue operations. However, this will not reduce demand for Natural Gas, as it is highly unlikely that new coal power plants will be built again.

It is true (as noted above) that the compression industry continues to generate revenue even when drilling stops, due to the need for compression to move gas from existing wells, which continue to produce. However, an increase in drilling will increase the need for compression due to the extension of gathering systems and the increased volume of production. Thus, the fact that we are bouncing off the bottom of drilling activity should be a major positive for APLP and other companies in the compression sector.

Differences between APLP, USAC and CCLP - Before investing into High-Yield Gas Compression Companies, investors need to know what they are buying into, and not just chase the highest yields. While APLP's yield of 6.5% is the lowest among the 3 companies (13.8% for CCLP and 11.5% for USAC), there are many other factors to consider:

1- How is each company dealing with their high debt levels?

APLP has already cut its dividend earlier during the year and started aggressively accumulating cash to pay down debt. It has issued new units in exchange for the drop down transaction described above but the transaction will also increase revenue, EBITDA and DCF.

USAC seems to be having issues with its high debt levels and has recently announced a public offering of 4.5M common units to reduce debt. Issuing new shares can be detrimental to shareholders as it results in share dilution.

CCLP on the other hand has chosen a somewhat different path to reduce debt, and is issuing Preferred Units rather than common units like USAC. The preferred units pay PIK dividends and are to be converted into common units over a 30-month period. The extent of dilution is impossible to estimate because the number of units issued in the conversion will depend on CCLP's share price at the time. The problem with this is that it creates a "wild card" factor in assessing CCLP's future numbers on a per unit basis.

In our opinion, APLP has taken the most conservative approach to reducing leverage. This has resulted in very high dividend coverage and increased the Company's profitability.

2- Dividend Coverage and Profitability

While USAC and CCLP are barely covering their dividends, APLP has a 250% dividend coverage.

The high dividend coverage of APLP gives it the highest "effective returns" to shareholders among the 3 companies. APLP is generating 16.3% cash flow per unit, versus 13.7% for CPLP, and 10.5% for USAC.

3- Valuations

By looking at "Price-to-DCF" valuations, APLP is not only highly attractive, but it is also 15% cheaper than CCLP and 35% cheaper than USAC.

Also by looking at EV/EBITDA valuation (a valuation metric that takes into account debt levels), APLP looks very attractive, while USAC looks overvalued.

Based on the valuations above, we believe that APLP can provide a 30-50% potential upside, in addition to the 6.5% yield, which should substantially increase in the near future.

Sector Recovery

By looking at the 3-year chart of APLP, CCLP and USAC, we can see that the sector is currently seeing a solid price recovery:

Risk Factors

APLP still has relatively high leverage and could run into covenant problems if its revenue declined substantially.

All of our numbers eliminate depreciation, but for compressors, there is likely a true degree of depreciation over time due to wear and tear and the evolution of technology.

APLP has some exposure to the oil sector, which could be affected in case of reduction in drilling activity, but the oil sector exposure is limited to 20% of gross revenue. On the other hand, this can be positive as oil production continues to increase, and oil price estimates for 2017 are on the rise.

Depending upon how you feel about the recent drop down, one could argue that there is a conflict of interest with management but - on balance - management's ownership of a very large percentage of the common units undercuts this thesis.

The risks above are mitigated by a brighter industry outlook and very cheap valuations for APLP.

Bottom Line - With distribution coverage of about 2.5 times, this is one of the safest 6.5% yields you are going to get. Management is doing the responsible thing by reducing leverage and when leverage gets down to a lower level, increased distributions are virtually guaranteed. In addition, management's interests are strongly aligned with unit holder interest due to management's large holdings of common units. There is every reason to believe that DCF will increase as the industry recovers and interest expense declines due to the pay down of debt.

In two years, APLP will have a super-strong balance sheet and will likely have DCF well over $3 per unit. At that point, APLP should be able to support distributions in excess of $2 per unit - or in excess of 11% yield based on the current price. Meanwhile, investors are getting paid a very, very safe yield in excess of 6.5%. APLP is a strong buy at this price level.

