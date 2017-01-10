Volkswagen And Platinum: The Last Leg Down?

All three metals are currently in deficit. Platinum has been hit by the Volkswagen scandal.

There are quite a few excellent articles on platinum and associated metals on SA, so I won't bother to restate the basics. This article goes into valuation and supply/demand. I have no idea on timing and don't trust technical analysis for my investing time frame, so I won't go into those either.

There are a few key facts that platinum group metals share:

- They are found together in nature. Most tonnage comes from mines that produce the full spectrum of the group. In most of the large mines Platinum [Pt] is economically predominant, although as described below, Palladium [Pd] is coming closer. Rhodium [Rh] is a pure byproduct.

- All three were in the past considered partially monetary metals a la gold, but investment is now a small part (or negative part) of their demand. Today the metals are prized for their ability to catalyze chemical reactions. The overwhelming part of this demand comes from new cars and trucks.

- All three are in deficit. Pd is in substantial deficit. However, above ground stocks of them are unknown. There is much metal in jewelry that could be monetized at very high prices.

Most SA readers are quite familiar with the ups and down of precious metals over the past generation. For some long-term perspective, here are the charts of the three going back to 1972 (note the log scale).

Click to enlarge

Over a long-term horizon like this, inflation and the value of the fiat currency ($US) must be taken into account. Here is the same chart, but adjusted into 2017 dollars.

Click to enlarge

One thing that strikes me about this chart is the 25-year uptrend in Pd, even in deflated dollars. This is quite unusual in commodities, the most mean reverting of asset classes. It also looks like Rh is on the cheaper end of its history.

Supply and Demand, Platinum

There are several good sources of platinum group metals statistics. I have based my analysis on Johnson Matthey's (OTCPK:JMPLD) numbers. JM has a wide presence in the industry, including trading, inventoring and manufacturing. So my guess is that they see the whole picture and are fairly unbiased. Readers should know however that there are sell side analysts who think the situation is more bullish than this. Of course they are in the business of selling, though some of them have good track records.

Before I show the tables, there are two important points to make here. First, it is widely agreed that current Pl prices are far below those needed to bring new mines into production. This is a major longer term bull factor, although probably not too relevant for the next two years.

Second, there is potential for a big shift in the auto engine market that is wrecking havoc with Platinum:

Volkswagen and the Shift to Gasoline

Large and medium trucks use diesel engines. Most cars in the world use spark ignition. This is true in the fast growing markets of China and India. Diesel catalytic converters require at least 75% Pl. Spark ignition cars can make due with almost all cheaper Pd. The exception is Europe, where about half the cars use diesel. Europe has been and will continue to enact stricter emission limits. More important, the EU is going to "real-world" testing of emissions, in response to the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) cheating.

It will be somewhat harder to bring diesels up to the new standards. It can be done, as Mercedes has shown, but it is expensive. This likely means that there will be a shift from diesel to gasoline and from Pl to Pd. It might also mean a shift to Rh, which is particularly good at catalyzing NOX emissions (this is the big bugaboo in real world testing). The worry about this factor is probably the reason for the last leg down in Pl prices and in the PL - gold spread.

I believe the diesel doomsayers are probably wrong. Europe has already built the infrastructure and refining capacity to use diesel. It will be more expensive to rebuild that for gasoline than to clean up diesel engines. Moreover, the spread between Pl and Pd prices has drastically narrowed in the past ten years from about $1000/oz. to less than $250. So the pressure for conversion is no longer there.

Here's the numbers for Pl. History is JM, 2017 and 2020 are my forecasts:

Click to enlarge

Supply 2014 2015 2016 2017 2020 South Africa 3,547 4,571 4,347 4,300 4,100 Russia 700 670 652 650 650 Rest of World 896 868 1008 1025 1050 Total Supply 5,143 6,109 6,007 5,975 5,800 Consumer Demand Auto Catalysts 3,120 3,267 3,318 3,375 3,500 Jewelry 2,897 2,829 2,573 2,500 2,450 Industrial 1,776 1,749 1,964 2,000 2,125 Investment 277 451 487 450 450 Total Cons. Demand 8,070 8,296 8,331 8,325 8,525 Recycling -2,071 -1,730 -1,902 -1,950 -2,000 Total Net Demand 5,999 6,566 6,429 6,375 6,525 Stock Change -856 -457 -422 -400 -725 Click to enlarge

This assumes current prices. My view is that as time goes on, the low prices will slowly deplete mine production, while final demand continues to rise. This is obviously not a sustainable situation, which is why I am bullish on the metal.

Supply and Demand, Palladium

This one could be explosive. The large growth in spark ignition cars in Asia, along with the revival of the North American auto industry, has created an ever growing demand for Pd. Any shift in Europe to spark ignition would be icing on the cake. However, most Pd is a byproduct of Pl or nickel mining. Both Pl and Ni prices are depressed, and this is not helping Pd production. There are some primarily-Pd mines, and the S. African producers are concentrating on mines where Pd has a higher percentage, but this is at the margin. The market has been in substantial deficit for years. For a while this was offset by Russian stock sales, but this is mostly done. As mentioned before, no one knows what the aboveground stocks of Pd are, but they are lower than before.

Here's the S/D table. Like before, history is from JM:

Supply 2014 2015 2016 2017 2020 South Africa 2,125 2,684 2,571 2,500 2,500 Russia 2,589 2,434 2,487 2,500 2,600 Rest of World 1,389 1,326 1,427 1,500 1,700 Total Supply 6,103 6,444 6,485 6,500 6,800 Consumer Demand Auto Catalysts 7,500 7,655 7,840 7,960 8,275 Jewelry 272 225 215 200 150 Industrial 2,001 2,039 1,987 2,000 2,100 Investment 943 -659 -357 0 0 Total Cons. Demand 10,716 9,260 9,685 10,160 10,525 Recycling -2,752 -2,460 -2,549 -2,700 -3,000 Total Net Demand 7,964 6,800 7,136 7,460 7,525 Stock Change -1,861 -356 -651 -960 -725 Click to enlarge

The negative investment demand for Pd is not an error. It reflects the partial liquidation of the major Pd ETFs. Note that while this is selling into the market, it does not actually create any new Pd, just rearranges the owners. I am assuming that this will end with the recent bull market.

This is not a situation that can continue. Either Pd prices will have to rise much higher, or light vehicles will have to use less of it. I think it's reasonable to have the upside optionality.

