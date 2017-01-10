4 Top-Rated MFS Mutual Funds For Better Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $425.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016. MFS deals in more than 60 portfolios, which invests in both domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 200 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,700 employees dedicated to address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you four top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

MFS CA Municipal Bond A (MUTF:MCFTX) seeks tax-free total return with capital growth. MCFTX invests the majority of its assets in municipal debt securities and other derivatives with returns that are not subject to federal income tax and the personal income tax of California. However, the fund may invest in securities that pay interest but are not exempted from the federal alternative minimum tax. MFS California Municipal Bond A has a three-year annualized return of 5.8%.

As of November 2016, MCFTX held 233 issues, with 1.29% of its assets invested in Hollister Calif Jt Pwrs Fing A Ref Bd 5%.

MFS Research R3 (MUTF:MFRHX) generally invests in common stocks of companies that are expected to have long-term growth prospects. MFRFX invests in securities of companies of any market-cap with primary focus on large-cap companies. The fund seeks appreciation of capital. MFS Research A has a three-year annualized return of 7.4%.

MFRHX has an expense ratio of only 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation 529A (MUTF:EAGTX) seeks strong returns consistent with an aggressive risk level. EAGTX invests its assets in other mutual funds and diversifies its investment in a wide variety of assets classes. The fund invests its assets in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its assets are allocated in terms of style and market-cap. MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation 529A has a three-year annualized return of 4.4%.

Joseph Flaherty is the fund manager of EAGTX since June 2002.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity A (MUTF:MUEAX) invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of either growth or value companies or in combination of both. MUEAX invests in both domestic and foreign companies. The fund seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. MFS Blended Research Core Equity A has a three-year annualized return of 7.7%.

MFRHX has an expense ratio of only 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

Original Post