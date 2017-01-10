VIX Update: How Low Can The VIX Go?

Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

With the first full trading week of the year underway, the CBOE Volatility Index or VIX started the week with a 2.1% gain. As Tuesday morning trading has begun, the VIX is up just over 1% as of the time of writing this article. While the week is off to a positive start for the VIX index, front month VIX futures, the performance basis for many of the liquid VIX funds out there such as VXX, XIV, TVIX, UVXY and SVXY, has been mixed. January futures are up marginally today and rose less than 0.5% yesterday. February VIX futures began the week down around 1% and currently are trading at near unchanged so far for Tuesday.

At the CBOE, January option activity has been relatively low while interest in February premium has been increasing in volume. On Monday, noteworthy size traded in February 17/21 1x2 call spreads and January 13.5/14.5 1x2 put spreads. As the January VIX future expires next Wednesday, further volume declines should be expected in near term options as interest turns increasingly toward February premium.

The VIX and VIX futures are still meandering around the low end of their ranges, leading one to question how much lower the VIX can go and if anything can move the S&P 500 down in any significant way to allow for even a brief foray into the mid-teens for the VIX. And, while I believe the potential near-term catalysts that I outlined over the past couple of weeks are still valid, equity bears seem largely powerless in the current strong market environment. Even lower oil prices (WTI was down over 4% on Monday) and declining bond yields have had little impact on equities.

Currently, I still maintain a long VIX ETF position, but my resolve is diminishing as we get further into January without even a minor S&P pullback. This position has been a loser since first initiated, and has not done much better since I reduced my position last week. I am inclined to keep the position on through the end of the week as I am still hopeful for at least a small pullback over the next few days as we have Trump nominee confirmation hearings taking place as well as the president-elect's first press conference scheduled for tomorrow. My end point may come this Friday as many of the financials will be announcing earnings . Depending on how the market digests earnings, I will reevaluate my long bias.

However, even if I decide to close out this week, I find it difficult to put on a short position with VIX and VIX futures levels currently so low. While a short bias is my typical default strategy and was a winner in 2016, it would be preferable to see at least a minor move up in futures before contemplating a short position. While contango in the front months futures' term structure is plenty to usually justify a short position, pricing in the 13-15 range for January and February makes me a bit too nervous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOLATILITY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.