Kansas City Southern: Growth Hinges On Trump's Mexico Trade Policies

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is a large US railroad mostly through the center of the US and through Mexico. Even before the US election win by Donald Trump, the Mexican economy was struggling. Mexican GDP Growth has been hovering at or below 1% for several years. Donald Trump's criticism of free trade with Mexico has made many people believe that trade with Mexico will lessen over the next few years. The Mexican 10-year sovereign note yield has already popped about +1.5% since the election to 7.655% as of this writing on January 5, 2017. Such interest rate pops are generally thought to contribute to slowing economies. If Trump's future policies are going to take further trade away from the US, that is likely to slow the Mexican economy. A slower Mexican economy and the Trump administration acting to cut down on the trade deficit with Mexico are likely to slow the movement of goods from Mexico to the US and vice versa. In other words, these things are likely to cut into KSU's business in the near future. A map of KSU's railroad lines is below.

Even before officially becoming President of the US, Trump acted to get Carrier to keep 1,000 jobs in Indiana instead of moving them to Mexico. Carrier is a subsidiary of United Technologies (NYSE: UTX), which has about $6B in contracts with the US government. There were sweeteners for Carrier; but many think that parent UTX wanted to play ball with the President-elect. Hence Carrier bowed to its parent's and Trump's desires. A lot of the products from a Mexican plant would have likely used KSU's railroad to move them to the US. Now that won't happen.

On January 4, 2017, Ford (NYSE:F) announced that it was canceling its formerly planned $1.6B manufacturing plant in Mexico. Instead, it now plans a $700 million expansion of its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Ford expects to add 700 jobs in Michigan. Again this will decrease railroad traffic from Mexico to the US. Part of the reason for Ford's "keep jobs in the US decision" may be that Trump has been talking up a "big border tax" on compact cars made in Mexico. Regardless of the reason, the Ford decision will mean a bit less future railroad traffic between Mexico and the US. This lessening of future traffic will subtract from KSU's future revenues.

Both of the above circumstances are likely to have a negative effect on KSU's business. Another factor may be a downtrend in the Mexican economy that the economic data seem to be forecasting. For instance, the yield of the 10-year sovereign Mexican Bond popped by about +1.5% after Trump's election to about 7.655% as of this writing on January 5, 2016. This would normally be expected to slow the Mexican economy. Trump's rhetoric about the unfair nature of Mexican trade with the US would be expected to slow the Mexican GDP Growth. This may mean that the current forecast for Mexican GDP Growth for Q1 2017 of 0.71% is likely to be lower.

In addition to a possibly slowing Mexican economy, a number of the European economies have become worrisome. The yield on the Portuguese 10-year sovereign note is 4.03%, and it has been rising steadily since a near-term low in August 2016 of 2.69%. The yield on the Italian 10-year sovereign note is up almost +1% from its August 2016 low. Similar rises have been seen in many other countries, even the US.

Many think the US will get a lot of fiscal stimulus from its federal government in the new year. However, it is unclear that other countries' economies will be as fortunate. Further, John Mauldin said in early December 2016 that he expected the Italian banking system to experience a crisis in the next few quarters (with about a 90% probability). Don't forget about Mario Renzi's recent resignation. That could eventually mean Italy will leave the EU. At the very least it means Italy's government is less stable; and it will be less able to accomplish much in the way of economic reforms in the near term. The charts below give a good illustration of why people should be worried about Italy.

Italy's GDP per person has sunk far below the EU-28 average. Its unemployment rate is also far below the rates of the other major EU countries, except Greece. The UK is expected to officially trigger article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty in March 2017. Many expect negative economic repercussions from that. Some believe Marine Le Pen's possible election as President of France may be the biggest danger of all to the EU. A lot is uncertain for 2017.

The US is currently expected to repeal Obamacare. Again many expect negative economic repercussions in the short term from that, even though a repeal is expected to be beneficial economically in the longer term. Many are projecting that Greece will need a fourth bailout in 2018. Talk and negotiations about this seem likely to pick up by the end of 2017. That can only be negative for any number of EU bonds (i.e. yields are likely to rise). The European Commission expects GDP growth in the euro Area of only +1.5% in FY2017. I could go on; but the point is that any number of things could become serious issues for Europe; and Europe could then become a serious issue for North American and other economies.

In Q3 2016, KSU's revenues beat by +$1.82 million at $604.50 million, which was -4.3% year-over-year. EPS missed by -$0.10/share at $1.12/share. This was down about 7% year-over-year. The Operating Ratio was up 1.7 pts. to 66.9% from 65.2% a year earlier. This is a "bad thing." Operating Ratio is Operating Expense / Net Sales. Hence the smaller the Operating Ratio is the better the performance of the railroad has been. The Carloads/Units were down by approximately 4% year-over-year also. Operating Income of $200 million was down 9% year-over-year. All told it was a reasonable performance given the generally lower prices of commodities compared to the same period a year earlier.

Q4 2016 Outlook:

Favorable Outlook (18% of Volumes):

Agriculture & Minerals: KSU expects record production, which should lead to lower grain prices and higher transport volumes. Automotive: Two new plants will begin production (Kia and Audi). KSU also expects strong import volumes. Positively the US Total Vehicle Sales were 18.43 million for December 2016 compared to an expectation of 17.7 million - a substantial beat.

Neutral Outlook (72% of Volumes):

Intermodal: KSU expects to see recovery of some truck conversion business. It expects some incremental growth due to new services. Chemicals & Petroleum: KSU expects to see growth in LPG - Liquefied Petroleum Gas - and in refined products exports to Mexico. Low Agriculture product prices are expected to impact Agri Chemicals. Industrial & Consumer: KSU expects paper volumes to be soft. Cement volumes are expected to be soft due to conclusion of some government contracts. However, metals have easy comparisons with Q4 2015. Hence they may see a rise.

Unfavorable Outlook (10% of Volumes):

Energy: KSU expects to see soft coal prices and possibly soft crude oil and fracking sand transport business. Notably, drilling has picked up slightly in late 2016 due to the recently higher oil prices.

KSU sees continued pressure on foreign exchange rates in Q4 2016. It sees Compensation & Benefits Expenses up 13% due mostly to incentives even after a 1% year-over-year decrease in headcount. Fuel Expenses are expected to decrease.

KSU also expects higher depreciation and amortization expenses. Owned equipment is about 67% as of September 30, 2016, compared to 51% on December 31, 2014. KSU has been converting leased equipment to owned equipment.

Investors can look also at the overall US Rail Traffic as an indicator. For December 2016 it was up 2.8% (+26,147 carloads) year-over-year. Carloads were more than 10,000 higher for November 2016. However, carloads were lower in October 2016 versus October 2015. All told, Q4 2016 appears to be relatively flat compared to the year earlier carload number.

Being roughly flat in carloads for Q4 2016 is a relative positive. It gives KSU a base from which to build. It indicates a turnaround may be in the offing. However, that is without considering the influence Donald Trump's policies may have on trade with Mexico. Mexico may import less due to a lower value of the peso. It may export less due to Trump's new policies. The combination may well impact KSU's transport business. If Trump's policies hurt Mexico's economy appreciably, then KSU's within Mexico transport business may contract on that basis. On the good side, if Trump's policies stimulate the US economy, KSU's US transport business may be stimulated.

All told there is a worry that KSU can be hurt more by its high percentage of transport both within Mexico and across the US-Mexican border. It is unclear how badly it will be hurt by Trump's policies regarding Mexico. At the least they seem destined to stunt growth. At the most they may prove to be very negative for KSU.

The ten-year chart of KSU provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

Click to enlarge

The chart shows a weakening uptrend since the Great Recession low. KSU is below its 50-period SMA, which is a negative. KSU's performance (the black line above) is still far above that of the S&P 500 (the green line above). However, there are big uncertainties about Trump's future policies. These may impact KSU's growth, revenues and earnings picture significantly. I would have to rate KSU a HOLD at this time. Investors have to watch for both positive and negative news. Either one could occur. KSU could easily go up or down from here. Other more US-centric railroads are probably less risky investments at this time. KSU's P/E ratio of about 18 is reasonable; but no one can tell for sure what Trump will do; and KSU is much more at risk to Trump-led changes than other major US railroads.

