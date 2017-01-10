Google Is Watching You

Welcome to the Orbital issue of M&A Daily

Google

Google (GOOG/GOOGL) is selling its Terra Bella satellite unit to Planet. Google is still interested in satellites, but has shifted towards outsourcing to smaller companies. Ultimately, the combined Planet-Terra Bella will be able to take nearly constant pictures of almost all of the Earth's surface from hundreds of satellites. They compete with DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Google will maintain an equity stake and access to their data, so they will still be able to see you whether you are online or offline.

General Electric

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and others are bidding on General Electric's (NYSE:GE) water business.

Pacific Continental

Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB) is buying Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) in a $649 million stock deal. PCBK holders get 0.6430 COLB per share. Stifel (NYSE:SF) is advising the buyer. 2017 is poised to be a record year for bank consolidation. My favorite bank target? BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC).

Brocade

HSR was re-filed on January 4 for the Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) acquisition of Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD).

Headwaters

Boral (OTCPK:BOALY) and Headwaters (NYSE:HW) are re-filing their HSR application today.

ARIAD

The Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) tender offer for ARIAD (NASDAQ:ARIA) launches by January 24.

Inteliquent

The FCC and nine state PUCs have cleared the GTCR acquisition of Inteliquent (NASDAQ:IQNT).

B/E

The first S-4 amendment has been filed for the Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) acquisition of B/E (NASDAQ:BEAV). More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

