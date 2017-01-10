Pay Attention To Stratasys On 3D Systems Pop

Stratasys has some compelling new products that could return the company to growth mode in 2018.

The 3D printing sector remains in the doldrums starting 2017 after a hyper period of growth. Despite general valuation logic, the investor community continues to lean towards 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) over Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS).

The sector generally traded flat to down in 2016 as growth flat lined. The question now is whether 2017 is a year for a rebound in the sector or, possibly, a rally on buyout excitement.

Valuation Gap

The second week of the year began with 3D Systems surging 15% on buyout rumors. The stock broke above a recent resistance level around $14.50 pulling in the technical traders with a likely retest of previous highs(around $18.50).

The big catch being that 3D Systems has always traded at a much higher valuation than its peer, Stratasys. The current EV-To-Revenue multiple for 3D Systems started the day at more than double the very same multiple of Stratasys.

SSYS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

So while 3D Systems surges ahead, Stratasys is also getting a 5% bump on the news. Though its stock is generally forgotten about by the investment community.

Despite the attractive multiple, absolutely and in comparison to 3D Systems, the average analyst has a Hold on the stock. Only a few analysts suggest buying the stock.

Source: Yahoo Finance

New Products Catalyst

Stratasys has some interesting new product catalysts that the market generally ignores. Last August, the company announced the Robotic Composite and Infinite Build models that would move the company into the industrial production stage.

These machines allow for longer and larger parts printed at a faster rate. The company is partnering with Ford (NYSE:F) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) where aerospace and automotive manufacturing can directly benefit from the capabilities of these machines. To this extent, Ford recently announced updated manufacturing plans that included the cancellation of a plant in Mexico and further investment in 3D printing.

Brean Capital sees these new products amongst others leading to growth in 2018. Any expectations for these new machines aren't built into the average analyst estimate for 2018. The revenue estimate has slid in the last year to only $736 million, or less than 7% growth YoY.

SSYS Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Based on the limited expectations for 2018, investors might want to hop on Stratasys before the market catches on, considering that 3D Systems already obtains double the valuation multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Stratasys offers a better investment opportunity (on a risk-reward basis) than the over-hyped 3D Systems. Investors might not want to buy the 5% surge, but the valuation is extremely compelling on dips considering the new machines and partnerships that are beginning to develop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SSYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.