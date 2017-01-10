Will This Be Exxon Mobil's Year?

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, performed poorly in 2016, despite posting double-digit gains in the year. But can this Irving, Texas based company outperform in 2017, particularly due to the strength in oil prices, Donald Trump's ascension to the presidency and the possibility of Rex Tillerson, Exxon Mobil's former CEO, being chosen as Secretary of State?

Last year, the energy space turned out to be the best performing S&P-500 sector, posting market-thumping gains of 24%, thanks to the recovery in oil prices which climbed from multi-year lows of around $26 a barrel in February to $50 a barrel in December. But Exxon Mobil shares were up just 16%, underperforming the broader energy sector as well as its closest peers Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) who were up 32.5%, 18.7% and 20.3% respectively.

OPEC deal

Exxon Mobil's bottom-line, however, is positioned to benefit from the surge in oil prices seen in the fourth quarter. The WTI spot price averaged more than $49 a barrel during the three months ended December, up almost 17% from Q4-2015 and 9.3% from Q3-2016. The strength was fueled in large part by OPEC's decision to curb output by around 1.2 million barrels per day from January. Some non-OPEC members, including Russia, have also agreed to curb production by around 600,000 barrels per day. The improvement in oil prices is going to have a positive impact on Exxon Mobil's fourth quarter results.

So far, it appears that OPEC and non-OPEC members are complying with the production cut agreement. Nawal Al-Fezaia, Kuwait's OPEC governor has recently revealed that the major OPEC members - Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman - have begun to reduce production, as per Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Monday that Russia, the largest non-OPEC producer, has also slashed output by 100,000 barrels per day in the first few days of January. The country has agreed to reduce production by as much as 300,000 bpd after the first quarter. These early signs show that OPEC and non-OPEC members can actually deliver on their promise. The optimism has already pushed WTI crude for February delivery to almost $53 a barrel. If oil continues to hover in the low-$50s, then it will push Exxon Mobil's profits even higher.

Donald Trump

In addition to this, Trump's win in the US presidential elections has boosted Exxon Mobil's outlook. Trump has promised to bring an "energy revolution that will bring vast new wealth to" the US, including by tapping into the US's vast shale, oil, and natural gas reserves and opening onshore and offshore leasing on federal lands. Trump has also promised to reduce regulation.

On top of this, Trump has picked Rex Tillerson as his top diplomat. Tillerson, like most oil major CEOs, has extensive experience of doing business all over the world, particularly in Russia where Tillerson has made a big bet on the Russian Arctic. Exxon Mobil holds interest in 63.6 million acres in Russia's Arctic waters and the Black Sea which, as per the oil giant's Russian partner Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF), could hold billions of barrels of oil reserves (the three blocks in Kara Sea could hold 87 billion barrels of reserves). Exxon Mobil's plans to develop the Russian assets were put on hold in 2014 when the US slapped Moscow with sanctions, citing Kremlin's role in Ukraine crisis. But if Trump and Tillerson improve relations with Russia and lift the US sanctions, then it will pave the way for development of Exxon Mobil's Russian assets.

Underperform

These developments may have a positive impact on Exxon Mobil's performance. That being said, the strength in oil prices will lift the results of all oil producers, not just Exxon Mobil. In fact, the company might not be the biggest beneficiary of increase in oil prices since it is not as heavily levered to the liquid as some of its other peers.

Total prod. In 2015 % Liquids % Nat. gas Exxon Mobil 4.1Mn boepd 57% 43% Chevron 2.6Mn boepd 67% 33% Royal Dutch Shell 2.9Mn boepd 52% 48% BP 3.1Mn boepd 62% 38% Total 2.2Mn boepd 55% 45% Eni SpA 1.7Mn boepd 54% 46% Click to enlarge

Exxon Mobil, in addition to being the largest publicly traded oil producer, is also the largest natural gas producer of the US. In 2015, natural gas accounted for 43% of the company's total output. By comparison, natural gas accounted for just 33% of Chevron's total production in the same year. This means that Chevron has greater exposure to liquids (oil and NGL) than Exxon Mobil, which puts the former in a better position to capitalize from the strength in oil prices. I believe this is one of the reasons why Chevron stock has outperformed Exxon Mobil recently, and will likely continue to do so on the back of rising oil prices.

Similarly, Trump's pro-energy policies will have a positive impact on all energy companies ranging from independent oil producers like Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), which is a major Bakken operator, to master limited partnerships like Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) who is constructing the Dakota Access pipeline, not just Exxon Mobil. The pipeline operators in particular, who face a lengthy permitting process, could benefit most from reduction in regulation.

Tillerson's appointment, however, hasn't been confirmed. This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has planned to hold a meeting about Trump's nominee, and Tillerson's close relations with Russia, particularly with President Putin who has awarded the former CEO Russia's 'Order of Friendship,' will be scrutinized. Tillerson has received support from James Baker and Condoleezza Rice, former Republican Secretaries of State, but John McCain and Marco Rubio, the key Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have voiced concerns.

But if Tillerson manages to win over lawmakers, he will likely face an uphill battle when it comes to actually lifting the US sanctions. This could be a lengthy process. Still, Exxon Mobil can't begin pumping oil from Russia, particularly from the Arctic where bulk of the oil reserves lie, immediately once the sanctions are lifted, considering that Tillerson has previously said that his former company dismantled "all of the capability and the infrastructure" when it was forced to leave Russia. Therefore, if the US ends economic sanctions against Russia, it likely will not have any meaningful impact on Exxon Mobil's earnings or production in 2017.

For these reasons, Exxon Mobil stock could still underperform in 2017.

That being said, defensive investors should still continue to favor Exxon Mobil. Although oil price environment is improving and we are getting positive signals from OPEC and non-OPEC members, the future outlook continues to look uncertain. One of the major known unknowns, for instance, is how the threat of an increase in production from the US as well as Nigeria and Libya, who were exempted from the OPEC deal, will play out. Theoretically, a surge in shale oil output from the US and resumption of operations in Nigeria and Libya, where oil flows have been hit by militant attacks and civil unrest respectively, could knock the winds out of crude's recovery. But in this scenario, Exxon Mobil, which benefits from having massive refining and chemicals businesses which minimize direct exposure to oil prices as well as a solid balance sheet, could turn out to be best performer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in XOM, RDS.A, RDS.B, CVX