Nigeria Oil Output Latest To Jump - Effect Of OPEC Cuts Will Be Limited - If The Deal Lasts At All

With the latest news from Nigeria that is has boosted its oil production by 100,000 barrels per day, it's increasingly clear the move by OPEC to support the price of oil by pressing for an output cut deal is going to be challenged by the rapidly increasing supply of oil from a variety of sources, which will undermine the purpose of the deal.

At the same time pressure will without a doubt continue to mount for participants in the deal to defend market share, resulting in the quotas agreed to being completely ignored, or the deal openly abandoned when investors see it's irrelevance to the overall oil market.

About the only good thing to consider with the deal is things would have been far worse in light of how much oil is coming to the market since it was announced in October and finalized near the end of November.

It's not a surprise to see Nigerian production jump, as it was not only given a pass to produce oil at will outside of the quotas mandated and agreed to by others in the deal, it's that the pace of increase, when combined with other significant producers, is happening far faster than those involved with the deal and the market were looking for.

Nigerian production

Nigeria Oil Minister Emmanuel Kachikwu reported that for the month of December oil production in the country jumped to 1.9 million barrels per day, up approximately 100,000 barrels per day from November production levels.

Output for November soared 30 percent from October, reinforcing the rapidity in which Nigeria is returning supply to the market. Based upon prior production levels, it has room to grow about 300,000 more barrels per day. The degree to which it can do that will be determined by the amount of control it has over all the important oil fields and pipelines in the country.

There is of course still risk involved, but even this pace of increasing production is higher than many outsiders had anticipated.

Again, when combined with higher output from Libya, Iraq and the U.S., among others, it is taking the expected outcome and narrative away from the deal initiated by Saudi Arabia and OPEC, and turning it on its head. There is far too much oil being added to the market for the deal to have much of an impact going forward.

Of all the players, Libya is the producer boosting production to very high levels.

Libyan production

Production in Libya, which had also experienced internal strife as Nigeria had, has rapidly increased as well. It has quickly jumped from 580,000 barrels per day in November to 700,000 barrels a day.

In December Libya opened up its two largest oil fields after being shuttered for a couple of years. It has started shipping oil from them through its largest export terminal already, and plans to quickly move ahead with more output in the near future.

To get an idea of where this is heading, Libya was producing approximately 1.6 million barrels per day before the government was overthrown in 2011. It won't reach that past level in 2017, but it does have a goal of reaching about 1.2 million barrels a day by the end of the year. That's about 520,000 more barrels per day to be added to global supply.

If the Iraqis continue to produce at the record pace it achieved in December, it will be a huge challenge for this deal to hold together in the short term. I believe it could fall apart by as early as the end of February if the oil supply continues to grow.

Iraqi oil production

As I recently wrote concerning Iraqi production, it reached its highest level ever in December, and with the bulk of that coming from its southern fields, and the Kurds having control of a significant amount of oil in the northern part of the country, it's hard to see how it will be willing to comply with the quotas it agreed to hold to. Exports in December rose to 3.51 million barrels per day.

The Kurds have refused to capitulate to cutting back oil production, and the Iraqi officials assert they're producing far more than they are supposed to in order to comply with the terms of the agreement. It's highly unlikely the rest of Iraq will simply take up the slack and cut production if the Kurds refuse to.

Also a factor is the contracts Iraq has in place which if it fails to deliver on, could end up paying a lot of money to the buyers it made the deals with. These two factors are the main reason Iraq opposed the deal so vehemently, and why in reality, it should have refused to comply.

In the end, I see no way it will adhere to the quotas it said it would limit its production to, and that means with the oil increasing from other producers and it not counting for a reduction the market was looking for, it puts a huge onus on the overall deal and other producers to deal with the very visible shortfall that would result from that highly plausible scenario playing out.

Conclusion

I have always believed the decision by OPEC to pursue a production cut was ill-advised and if was going to be done, premature. This is being quickly confirmed by how much oil has returned to the market since October, when it was announced OPEC and some non-OPEC producers would be getting together in an attempt to hammer out a production cut agreement.

From the beginning there was a lot of skepticism concerning the idea, and there still remains to this day.

It's irrelevant that they made a deal, it's whether or not the deal will even survive in the very short term, and if it does, what impact it'll have on the price of oil.

As news of the increase in supply has hit the market, it has punished oil by pushing the WTI price down to below $52 per barrel as I write. If U.S. shale producers surprise to the upside, which I think they will, in the not too distant future I think WTI oil could drop to about $48 per barrel.

If the deal disintegrates, it could plummet to $40 per barrel, or possibly even lower.

The argument could be made that the price of oil would have dropped to extremely low levels if there wasn't a production cut; in the short term I would agree with that. The problem is now that the steps have been taken, the backlash from a failure to achieve its stated goal will probably make it a lot worse than it otherwise would have been.

Saudi Arabia had it right for the last couple of years. They should have let market forces determine the outcome of the price of oil. Its own exposure to oil, which is more than most of its colleagues in OPEC, has made it difficult for the country to continue to keep production at the levels it had been because it was eating into so much of its capital reserves and forcing it to go further into debt.

With Canada now being the main importer of oil to the U.S., accounting for 43 percent of all imports, Saudi Arabia has been the big loser, and it's why it's being forced to accelerate the process of diversifying its economy before it completely collapses under the weight of the oil oversupply which has put a ceiling on the price of oil.

Even though Nigeria isn't the biggest player involved here, increasing supply by 100,000 barrels a day, with the capability off adding as much as 300,000 more to the total, is bad news for global oil supply. The key thing to take into account isn't that this is happening, as it was expected. Rather, it's the pace of the rebound from these countries that is surprising the market and taking the wind out of the sails of the production cut deal.

