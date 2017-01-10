5 To Watch - Cybersecurity Small-Caps

2017 is predicted to be the year of the small-cap, and with cybersecurity a growth sector, it may be time to invest.

After last week's article on large-cap and mid-cap investment ideas in the cybersecurity industry, this article, part two of the analysis, takes a look at five potential small-cap cybersecurity investments. The stocks in question are Qualys, Imperva, CyberArk, Unisys and AVG. This group's highest 2016 performer in terms of share price growth was Unisys, which posted an increase of 47.54%, whilst the lowest was Imperva, which experienced a heavy fall of -31.27%.

Company Survey on Security Concerns. Source: CIT Click to enlarge

The case for investing in cybersecurity is simple; there is little choice for consumers and companies but to protect their data, making products a need rather than a want. Furthermore, as analyst Wayne Duggan notes, 'the two-year consolidation period for cybersecurity stocks may have finally come to an end.' Sean Udall of Quantum Trading Strategies furthers this point, arguing that there exists room to 'get four to six good quarters out of the whole cybersecurity space.' That said, the cybersecurity space is volatile, making cybersecurity investments a risk especially in small-cap stocks. Market Watch, however, interestingly argues that 2017 may be the year of the small caps, suggesting that conditions are rife for small-cap growth. Small-cap technology stocks are also considered rich pickings by their larger rivals, which often means a healthy pay-day for shrewd investors.

M&A Deals - Cybersecurity - '12-'16. Source: CBInsights Click to enlarge

The Small-caps:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys Share Price 1 Year - Source Bloomberg Click to enlarge

Qualys, the $1.18bn cybersecurity company, provides a global security dashboard for companies regardless of the number of security vendors they use. It offers a broad overview and control system without the need for the use of a whole company-wide platform, a product which benefits companies with departments with differing security needs. It requires no up-front investment and provides support from consultancy-level up to enterprise. Highly rated by the IBD as a cybersecurity stock and currently trading at the $33 mark, analysts suggest that the stock has a 12 month potential high of $43 and a low of $30. This translates to an investment risk of 10% loss versus a potential gain of 31%. In 2016, the company saw its share price rise 15.32% whilst in 2017 this figure is already 4.42%.

Qualys Financials. Source: FT Click to enlarge

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV)

Imperva Share Price 1 Year - Source Bloomberg Click to enlarge

Imperva, a fifteen year old company who staged their IPO in 2011, suffered a difficult 2016. The share price of this $1.296bn market-cap company dropped by 31.27% over the last 12 months. In industry terms, Gartner rates them highly as a cybersecurity company, awarding them recognition for their firewall services for the third year in a row. However, rumors of a sale and internal difficulties surfaced, which were softened by a slow turn-around in earnings in the last quarter of 2016. Whilst analysts remain somewhat on the fence when considering the U.S. company, it is worth watching their share price in the run up to their next earnings report, to be published early in February, with any early indication that earnings per-share might rise above $0.03 potential promising a rise in the company's valuation.

Imperva Financials. Source: FT Click to enlarge

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Share Price 1 Year - Source Bloomberg Click to enlarge

CyberArk, whose shares are up 9.27% already in 2017 on the back of 29.85% growth in 2016, is a company with a $1.669bn market-cap providing cybersecurity for privileged accounts, ensuring systems administration and high level access accounts, the real target for "heavy-duty" hacks, with necessary protection. Three years on from its IPO, the company has seen steady growth in its earnings and value, and the PureFunds ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) is a strong backer, believing in the company's fundamentals.

Analysts at the FT, suggest that CyberArk will outperform the market in 2017 and, with a stock price high suggested at 65 versus a low of 49, the expectation for the company in the coming year is of a minimum growth level of between 2 to 3 percent, and of a high near thirty.

CyberArk Financials. Source: FT Click to enlarge

Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Share Price 1 Year - Source Bloomberg Click to enlarge

Unisys, a global IT services company, has a long history, with its business ancestry dating back as far as the American Arithmometer Company in 1886. The current iteration began in 1986, with a merger of mainframe providers, however as that market began to decline, the company refocused its efforts on server provision and IT services. The company has had a long-fall from grace and now finds itself a much smaller player, but it retains a steady business providing a significant number of cybersecurity provisions, from advisory services to biometric scanning. It continues also to hold a sizable number of patents, currently over 1,500, and several of its software offerings, including Unisys Stealth, are highly regarded; the aforementioned has been recognized as one of the top-10 products for combating advanced threats.

In 2016, the company saw share price growth of 47.54% and, whilst 2017 has begun with a small dip, the company may find 2017 continues a trend of slow and steady share price growth.

Unisys 2017 Forecast - Source: FT Click to enlarge

AVG Technologies (OTCPK:AVGTF)

AVG Technologies Share Price 1 Year - Source Bloomberg Click to enlarge

The name AVG is well-known to anyone who wanted to protect their PC but didn't want to spend their money on expensive offerings such as Norton anti-virus. Whilst no longer a fully free product, the company retains strong consumer support and 2016 was a positive year (share price +34%), not least because of Avast Software's acquisition of AVG for $1.3bn late in the year. AVG Technologies, with a market-cap of $1.27bn, is regarded as having a high return on capital investments and a steady revenue stream.

In terms of the company's offerings, there are good sides and bad sides. Its revenue sharing agreement with Google and Yahoo concerning its SafeSearch toolbar has had problems, not least because of the difference in negotiating strength between the companies. The company is also one of the ten most shorted software providers, indicating that plenty of questions remain about its strength. Although with that said, analysts at JP Morgan believe that the company might be regarded as a Fallen Angel and that AVG's subscription business alone is rather undervalued. Cross-platform management tools, such as AVG Zen, and the optimism that Avast have for the company's future suggest that JP Morgan's analysis may be on the money. When using figures including Avast, the company has over 400 million product endpoints, providing it with a strong information base for cybersecurity R&D and future product launches.

AVG Technologies Financials - Source FT Click to enlarge

