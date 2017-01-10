Facebook: Take Your Profits Now

I have been following Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) since its IPO and I have been bullish on Facebook since it languished in the high teens, following its share lockup period expiration (around 180 days after its IPO). I invested in FB through common shares and LEAPS call options.

My common shares have since gone up 5x ($23 cost basis) and my call options have appreciated more than 3,000%. I took half of my profits in the call options in 2014, for tax reasons. Subsequently, I sold the rest of my call options in late 2015 when the stock traded around $80 per share. (I would have held onto them longer but the options expired in mid-January 2015). Despite having to take my profits derived from my call options, I remained bullish on FB and continued to hold onto my common shares.

However, I have subsequently sold off my entire position in Facebook as I believe the stock has become overvalued. After having followed this stock so closely over the years, it was hard for me to say goodbye, but it is important not to let emotion cloud one's investing judgment. As such, I have taken my profits and moved on from Facebook.

Why It's Time to Move On

There are a number of recent events which, when coupled with FB's lofty valuation, have led me to believe it is time to move on and take your profits.

CFO's Caution

In early November, on the company's conference call, FB's CFO David Wehner provided caution to investors that expectations for ad load will "play a less significant factor driving revenue growth after mid-2017."

To me, that statement means that FB management believes that it has maxed out its ad load rate. With FB constantly testing how their changes impact user behavior, it is likely that management has reached an optimal ad load rate and increasing it further will have an adverse effect.

With Mr. Wehner later providing color that ad load has been one of the three primary factors fueling advertising growth in the past, that statement is very alarming.

Negative Impact of Filtering Out Fake News

Moreover, the recent fake news fiasco will hurt Facebook's revenue growth as well. By filtering and removing fake news articles and click-bait sites, Facebook will face less demand for its ads. I do not have specific numbers, but it is probable that a number of these click-bait companies rely greatly on sponsored posts to direct traffic to their sites. By creating a wall to having sponsored posts, Facebook is limiting the number of advertisers who will purchase ads on their network. Therefore, not only will ad loads not be increased, but the demand for FB ads is likely to be stilted by this initiative.

There is no doubt that the removal of fake news will improve the user experience and help society to disseminate more accurate information, but Facebook's revenue will markedly be hurt from this change.

Furthermore, later in the conference call, Mr. Wehner guided that 2017 will be a year of assertive investment and higher expenses. Slower revenue growth coupled with higher expenses should provide investors with caution.

One Time Desktop Revenue Boost

Facebook's management deftly pivoted Facebook onto mobile and as of last quarter's earnings release, mobile advertising revenue accounted for approximately 84% of revenue. With such a significant shift, management has stopped giving guidance on the contribution from desktop ad revenue, but with payments constituting such a small amount of revenue ($195 million out of roughly $7 billion), desktop ad revenue thus represents the lion's share of the other 16%.

Management reported that in the last quarter, Facebook saw 18% growth in desktop ad revenue, "which (was) higher than in recent quarters, and was aided by (their) efforts to limit the impact of ad blockers on advertising served via web browsers." However, that revenue growth was a one-time event and do not expect that to continue in subsequent quarters. As such, it will be difficult for management to maintain such prodigious revenue growth.

Saturation and Average Revenue Per User Decline

Over the past decade, Facebook has experienced tremendous user growth. This has allowed Facebook to charge more for its ads since there was growing demand from advertisers to get into more News Feeds and increase their reach. However, as of September 2016, FB reached 1.79 billion monthly average users. With such a massive base of users already, it is difficult for FB to grow its user numbers much further. With roughly 3.5 billion people on the planet having access to the internet, Facebook has already garnered over half of that market.

Many bulls may argue that Facebook still has the other 1.7 billion users to add to its platform. However, as shown in the chart below, the average revenue per user in these other countries is much lower. The US and Canada segment remains leaps and bounds above other continents in terms of average revenue per user.

Moreover, FB bulls have been arguing that Facebook's internet.org initiative will bring on many more users to its platform once it provides internet access to them. Again, however, these users will not provide much incremental revenue. The average revenue per user in the rest of world category, which includes developing countries, was only $1.21, which is a far cry from the $15.65 for US and Canada users.

With the US and Canada market already being the most saturated, and representing over half of its revenue in the last quarter, Facebook is facing serious headwinds to maintaining its current pace of revenue growth.

Time To Sell

Facebook's stock has soared in the past few years and I think now is the perfect time to take your profits. First, from a tax perspective, with capital gains and ordinary income tax rates expected to decline under the Trump administration, investors with significant appreciation above their cost basis can lock in these gains at a lower tax rate then they could in 2016. Of course, those rates are likely to remain over the course of Trump's administration, but I do not think Facebook can maintain this trading level for much longer.

As it currently trades, Facebook's market capitalization is a staggering $365 billion, which puts it in the top 10 most valuable publicly traded companies. Investors are being overly sanguine about FB's growth prospects as it is trading at an annualized PE ratio of 97, price-to-sales ratio of nearly 20, and price-to-book value of roughly 6.6. Diluted earnings per share were only $0.82 per share last quarter and with serious headwinds facing its advertising business, it is risky to expect growth to justify the current, lofty valuation.

Conclusion

Facebook has been one of my favorite investments, but all good things must come to an end. It has been a great ride, but with growth concerns being pronounced, it will be difficult for FB to justify its current, lofty valuation. Time to pull the trigger and take your profits.

