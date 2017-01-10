DTE Energy: A Hot Opportunity

Click to enlarge

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a company that engages in utility operations with segments that include electric, gas, and non-utility operations. With a record of growing earnings and dividends and projections to grow both into the future the current market price of around $98 is sufficiently below my estimate of its value to represent a good opportunity.

Is DTE a good investment partner?

When I first started looking at DTE, it raised some concerns that its operations were centered in Michigan. I don't know about anyone else, but when I think of a vibrant growing economy, Michigan isn't a state that comes to mind. So when I went to its website to find out information about DTE, the first thing I looked for in this presentation was information about its market. Below I have included the slides that address the issues of my checklist, but before investing I recommend reading the whole presentation.

Click to enlarge

This first slide helps dispel my incorrect perception that Michigan isn't a growing economy. From the data shown here, it clearly is growing and doing quite well. Adding new jobs, particularly new manufacturing jobs is also very helpful in growing DTE's customer base.

Click to enlarge

This second slide shows that DTE's market is more than just Michigan. It includes complimentary businesses generating mostly regulated revenues. This helps ensure that DTE isn't entirely dependent on how Michigan is doing yet also ensures that it has revenues that are profitable as well.

Between these two slides, I am convinced that DTE has a growing market in which to operate. As such, it passes the first item on my checklist.

Click to enlarge

This next slide addresses my checklist item about growing profits. It shows growth since 2011 and includes projections for the future. As an added plus, it shows that the company revised its original projection upwards for this year. Because earnings growth is needed to support the dividend growth I am looking for, it's also nice that this slide includes information on dividends as well. I like that DTE grows its dividends just a little slower than it grows earnings as this gives them the ability to continue to grow the dividend even if the economy weakens and earnings growth slows.

Click to enlarge

This slide presents portions of DTE's growth plan. I like the acknowledgement that growing the company provides value for investors, that the dividend is a part of that value, and that they spend their money where they think the best growth options are located. Continuing their pattern of ignoring my checklist when making slides for their presentations, this slide also nicely includes the credit rating for DTE.

Click to enlarge

The slide above comes from this presentation. It shows that management has targets for debt that measure DTE's ability to support its debt and that it is currently meeting those targets. Coupled with the slide that shows DTE having an investment grade credit rating, and with this link that shows the baby bonds and preferred share issues that DTE has active (all of which are rated investment grade), it looks to me like DTE is managing its debt in a responsible and sustainable way.

Looking at the CCC List, I can see that DTE has increased its dividend for the last 8 years. While I'd like a longer streak Michigan, particularly the auto industry, was hard hit during the Great Recession and DTE didn't cut its dividend during that time. Coupled with the solid earnings growth in both the past and projected for the future I see DTE as well positioned to grow the dividend into the future.

DTE passed each of the items on my checklist: growing market, growing earnings, good credit and growing dividends. Based on that, I see it as a good investment partner. Now all that is needed to buy it is that it be selling at a good price.

What's a good price?

Click to enlarge

To figure out a good price (a price that is a good value, I am not making a prediction of where the price will go), I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). For DTE I plugged in the current dividend of $3.30. For the Dividend Growth Rate, based on management predicting an EPS growth rate of 5%-6% and DTE's past history of raising the dividend at a rate 1% lower than EPS, I use 4.5%. With the current market price of DTE being just below $98, that value makes DTE a buy.

Can options help?

Click to enlarge

The options available for the February expiration date seem lightly traded at this point but several do look attractive. With such slow trading volume only use limit orders.

Since my target price is about $107, I don't want to sell below that price, so only the $110 strike looks attractive at this time. I think writing a call with a bid of $0.80 would be a reasonable way to play this.

On the put side, the $95 put looks pretty good. With a limit order you should be able to get close to $1.50 of premium (before commissions). Even if you don't get the stock, that's a reasonable yield for just over a month. You could also write a $100 strike put trading a greater likelihood of getting the shares for a lower discount.

Conclusion

DTE is a good solid company; despite being in what I originally thought would be a poor market. That initial impression just shows how important it is to look at actual data rather than just guessing. At the current market price it is a good value, even if it's not quite as good a value as I thought in this article. I was pretty conservative in determining what the next 5 years would bring in dividend increases, but if the more aggressive predictions come to pass, then DTE is just that much better a buy.

