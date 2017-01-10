National Presto: Two Highly Cash Generative Businesses With A Clean Balance Sheet And 4.7% Div Yield At A Discount

NPK's Defense business (75% of Company EBITDA) is high margin and diversifying into new markets while remaining nearly sole source on 40mm ammunition to DoD.

The Housewares business has maintained attractive FCF margins through moderate sales headwinds.

The Company recently sold its absorbents (i.e. adult incontinence products) unit for a premium; this was the lowest-margin, most capital-intensive business unit.

NPK has a debt-free balance sheet with material assets (including cash and short-term investments).