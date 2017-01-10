Teradyne Should Redeploy Capital Toward Growth

Teradyne is fairly priced for what it appears to be today, but the prospect of redeploying capital into M&A that drives better growth and/or margins should not be completely ignored.

Wireless test and systems test are unlikely to be major catalysts for change, but the industrial automation business could be, as collaborative robots are an exciting ground-floor opportunity.

Not all semiconductor equipment is the same, and while Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is essentially a co-duopolist with Advantest (NYSE:ATE) in the back-end semiconductor test space (and a pretty well-run company on balance), it's hard for me to see this market offering a lot of attractive long-term growth opportunities. It does tend to support solid margins and cash flows over the full cycle, though, and that gives Teradyne the resources to consider its long-term options.

As is, I think Teradyne is basically fully valued today. The "but" is that the company has a healthy balance sheet and the opportunity to buy its way into new growth markets. The company's early position in collaborative robotics is one such example, and there are a lot of places Teradyne could go in industrial automation from here. By the same token, the company could make complementary acquisitions to augment existing test businesses; these deals wouldn't likely be growth drivers, but could make sense from longer-term synergy and cash-on-cash return perspectives.

A Co-Leader In An Okay Market...

Teradyne generates more than 70% of its revenue from its semiconductor test business, where it is a co-leader with Advantest with more than 45% share. Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) trails some distance behind, with management here trying to gain share in the low-to-medium ends of the market, largely by prioritizing segments like power amplifiers and MEMs testing where it hopes to carve out more of a sustainable advantage.

Turning back to Teradyne, the company is strong in the system-on-a-chip (or SoC) space, and it is especially strong in the microcontroller/analog segment of the testing market. Advantest is stronger in the memory space (with over 50% share), where Teradyne's share appears to be more in the 30% range. Success in this market is largely determined by the speed (throughput) of the systems, with total cost of ownership also a noteworthy consideration.

While a lot of semiconductor tool companies have been banking on new semiconductor architectures (FinFET, 3D NAND) and advanced packaging (copper pillar, fan-out, etc.) to drive meaningful spending on new tools, that is not likely to be the case for the back-end test sector. It does look like increasing test complexity from new architectures and packaging is driving some change, but market growth is only expected to be in the mid-single digits in the near term and likely (according to Teradyne management's forecasts) to only grow around 1% a year between 2015 and 2020.

The good news is that although there is not much growth potential in semiconductor test, and the business is surprisingly up/down across even/odd years, it is a reasonably profitable business. Segment margins have been solidly in the 20%'s for a little while now, and the business generates good cash flow and returns on capital.

...And The Rest

Outside of Teradyne's core Semiconductor Test business, things are a little different. The Systems Test business produces test systems to evaluate printed circuit boards, defense/aerospace electronics, and storage devices (hard disk and solid-state drives). This is a volatile business, as sales rose 49% between 2015 and 2014, but are tracking down about 10% this year, with a nearly 50% drop in the last quarter. Segment margins are decent in the good years, but the overall performance is pretty mediocre in my view and competitors like Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) likely cap the long-term available returns. All told, my view on it is that it's a business that's just good enough to keep companies like Teradyne, Keysight, and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) involved, but not good enough to get the Street really excited about it.

The company's LitePoint wireless test business is a different story. I think a lot of analysts would applaud if Teradyne completed its cost restructuring efforts and then sold this business. When Terdayne bought LitePoint back in 2011 (for close to $600 million), the addressable market was around $1 billion or so a year, and the company had strong share in the connectivity segment. Since then, there has been a lot of equipment re-use by customers and not enough in the way of meaningful new standards to drive the market. Estimates of the market size are now around $400 million to $500 million, and Teradyne recently (mid-2016) wrote off a big chunk of the asset value. That said, management does think it can get the business to a point where it will generate mid-teens margins on $125 million in revenue (the company exited the third quarter annualizing at just over $110 million in revenue), and there are future drivers like new WiFi standards and 5G cellular that could boost revenue (though not likely until 2019/2020 for 5G).

The last of Teradyne's segments may be the most interesting and may point to a new direction the company can pursue for growth. Teradyne basically created its Industrial Automation business back in 2015 when it acquired the Danish collaborative robotics company Universal Robots for $318 million. This business is now annualizing at close to $100 million in revenue, though it is still losing money at the segment level.

Collaborative robots (or cobots) are not like the big industrial robots that move around car parts and perform welding tasks on assembly lines. They're much smaller (often weighing less than 100lbs and sometimes less than 50lbs) and they carry lighter loads (usually 15kg or less), but they're considerably cheaper (Universal Robots' cobots typically cost less than $50,000), they are easy to program, and they are much safer to use around human workers.

The cobot market is just getting started, but there are projections that these robots could constitute a multi-billion-dollar market in just five years' time. While some Teradyne sell-side analysts seem to think the company has no real competition here, ABB (NYSE:ABB) launched its YuMi cobot to pretty significant acclaim back in 2015, and KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) have also launched cobots of their own. It's still a very new market (and there's room to argue what really is, or isn't, a "cobot"), but Teradyne isn't going to have it all to itself.

Where Teradyne Can Go From Here

I don't think there's all that much that Teradyne management can do to influence the trajectory of its semi test business. It's an "is what it is" market with not all that much top-line growth potential. The company's strong position with leading customers like TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is positive, and the company may be able to gain some share from Advantest in the future, but it's not a huge growth opportunity. Likewise, I don't think there's much that will change the company's existing systems test and wireless test businesses - there will be waves/cycles that boost revenue and margins, but the return prospects seem modest.

I expect that Teradyne is going to put more of its capital into M&A in an effort to spur growth. Where that money will go is less certain to me. The company recently boosted its onshore cash position with a bond offering, and Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA), a player in network equipment testing and performance monitoring, is reportedly exploring a sale. While I think Ixia's revenue growth prospects are okay (mid-single digits), I think Teradyne could drive some appealing margin synergies here and maybe create some cross-selling opportunities. It is also not unthinkable to me that a company like Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) could hold some appeal as a way of "rounding out" the business and expanding into adjacent markets.

What I hope Teradyne will do, though, is build its industrial automation space. I have made no secret in past articles that I believe this is an attractive growth market for the long term, and there are still a lot of segments/niches that are fragmented and where Teradyne could buy into potentially meaningful long-term growth opportunities. Growth by acquisition is always risky, and investors may fret about the company going too far away from its successful core business, but the experience in automation with cobots has been positive so far.

The Opportunity

I'm not factoring M&A into my model, but I am assuming that 5G-related spending boosts the wireless test business in the future. With low-single-digit revenue growth potential from the core test businesses and higher growth from automation (off a much smaller base), I'm looking for long-term growth in the neighborhood of 4%, or roughly double the trailing revenue growth. I'm not looking for anything transformative to happen with margins, but I do believe that management will look to reduce costs in the wireless and systems test segments, or at least restructure them such that the bad years are less bad without surrendering the upside in good years.

Mid-single-digit long-term FCF growth supports a fair value of around $25 to $26 today. I do think there are opportunities to outdo that, but it is going to require healthier end-markets than I expect (particularly in semiconductor and wireless test), better restructuring results in wireless test, or excellent results in automation. As I said, I also see the opportunity for management to successfully redeploy cash from its semiconductor test business into new growth opportunities.

The Bottom Line

Right now, I think the Street more or less has this stock priced appropriately. While there is the possibility of better results in the future, management has yet to tip its hand with respect to further, larger, investments in automation. Such a move would be a positive in my view, but I also wouldn't overlook the potential margin and cash flow benefits from "doubling down" and buying businesses that complement its existing testing operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.