Is Oil Setting Up For A Major Move Down?

Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is up well over $6 a barrel since OPEC announced its production cut at the start of December. However, the commodity seems to be stagnating since mid-December as there doesn't seem to be much impetus for a further move up. Crude oil definitely formed an intermediate cycle low at the start of August 2016.

Normally, intermediate cycles in oil last anything from 25 to 35 weeks. Therefore, if August was the last intermediate cycle low, then currently we are on week 24 by my estimation. This means that an intermediate cycle top should be taking place any week now. The one outlier is the November low, which I believe was a daily cycle low but also could have possibly been an intermediate cycle low.

The reason the August intermediate cycle could have been a short cycle is because the November low occurred below the September low, which usually is indicative (but not always) of an intermediate bottom. However, sentiment just didn't get to proper intermediate lows in November so if November was indeed a true intermediate low, then the last cycle would have only been 16 weeks which is very short for an average intermediate cycle in energy.

Therefore, I'm going to go with my former opinion in that we are 24 weeks into this intermediate cycle and an intermediate cycle top should be soon at hand. Here are some signals that energy investors can look out for if they are interested in shorting crude oil this year.

The first metric to watch would be sentiment levels. In the crude oil market, I monitor sentiment levels both on a long-term setting and short term. The best time to short crude oil would be when both of these sentiment readings are ultra optimistic. On the long-term sentiment chart, sentiment is exactly where I would want it to be if I was considering shorting. However, on the short-term chart, we are actually at ultra pessimistic levels, which is backed up by the RSI short-term indicator, which is also illustrating that crude oil is oversold on a short-term basis.

Therefore, I would wait for these metrics to line up. Moreover, there could be an argument that we topped at the start of the year but I believe we will get another opportunity to go short when the technical indicators become overbought once again.

The other metric I would watch for would be volume in the leveraged bearish ETF (NYSEARCA:ERY). If we look at the chart below, we can see that the ETF experienced very high volume at the start of December last year. This should be a warning sign to energy bulls despite crude oil going higher since the start of December last. Why? Because volume spikes in leveraged ETFs usually mean a trend change is in the works.

In fact, if you look at the leveraged bullish mining ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG), we can see that we had a volume spike in mid-November last year which was a warning sign that higher volume and a trend change were coming (which eventually transpired). I expect the same pattern to play out in energy so when you see that big volume, that would be the signal that the trend change in energy is very close.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) also is worth watching due to the tight correlation it has had with crude over the past year. What I don't like about the S&P is the lack of corrections we have had as of late. We should have gotten a strong daily cycle decline since lows in November but we haven't yet seen any real selling pressure. Long-term sentiment in both oil and equities are at all-time highs so if the S&P rolls over significantly, I believe oil will also decline and losses would be compounded.

To sum up, sentiment in equities and crude are at all-time highs at present. When selling pressure finally takes hold, shorting oil may be the better option due to its elevated volatility. However, we may have a bit of waiting to do yet before this opportunity fully stacks up but warning signs are definitely here.