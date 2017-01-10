A. Schulman's (SHLM) CEO Joe Gingo on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 10, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Jennifer Beeman - VP of Corporate Communications and IR

Joe Gingo - President and CEO

John Richardson - CFO

Gary Miller - COO

Analysts

Jason Freuchtel - SunTrust

Roger Spitz - Bank of America

Rosemarie Morbelli - Gabelli & Company

Mike Harrison - Seaport Global Securities

Dmitry Silversteyn - Longbow Research

Curt Siegmeyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

C.J. Baldoni - Principal Global Investors

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Jennifer Beeman. Ma'am, you may begin.

Jennifer Beeman

Thanks, Chelsea. Good morning and welcome to A. Schulman's first quarter 2017 conference call. I'm Jennifer Beeman, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations for A. Schulman. Joining me today is Joe Gingo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Richardson, Chief Financial Officer; and Gary Miller, Chief Operating Officer for A. Schulman.

You all should have received a copy of our press release, which was issued last night. Additionally, we have provided supplemental slides, which we will refer to during our prepared remarks. These are available on our Web site and are included in the webcast of this call.

statements made during this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ is available on the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

this conference call contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this live call. A. Schulman does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this call.

For further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements, please refer to A. Schulman's quarterly earnings releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

for purposes of this phone call, we use certain non-GAAP measures. The company believes that non-GAAP measures are useful measure to investors and management in understanding the current profitability levels that may serve as the basis for evaluating future performance, and facilitating comparability of results. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP results as an attachment to our first quarter earnings release, which has been posted on our Web site.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Joe Gingo. Joe?

Joe Gingo

Thank you, Jennifer, and Happy New Year to all; also thank you for joining us this morning as we update you on our fiscal 2017 first quarter results. As I've done in the past, my comments will speak to the supplemental slides that are available on our Investor Relations Web site.

We'll begin on Slide 4. Slides 2 and 3 contain the legal disclaimers which you can read on your own. At our Investor Day in November, we outlined the strategic actions we are aggressively pursuing in order to reinvigorate the company's growth plan. We also stated that fiscal 2017 is a reset year for us. Therefore I am very pleased that our results are in line with what we had expected.

Let me start today's call with a quick update on the progress we made in the first quarter for regaining our momentum. As you recall, we are committed to reinvesting in the business and strengthening sales, which is being funded by our restructuring efforts. In an effort to better align our businesses with our end markets, we've recently streamlined our product families from six to three. Our product families now consist of Custom Concentrates and Services, Performance Materials, and Engineered Composites.

By taking this action, we are better able to serve our customers and have reduced unnecessary middle-management layers throughout our global organizations. This will save us approximately $5 million to $6 million annually. Some of these savings will be expected in fiscal 2017, and will extend into fiscal 2018.

On the restructuring side, we've approved rationalization actions at two plants to occur in fiscal 2017. In France, we intend to move production lines from one of our facilities to other locations in the U.K. and Germany. Additionally, we will close one of our U.S. locations, and we'll put this facility up for sale. Lastly, we are in discussions to sell two previously idle plants in the associated land in the Evansville area. All of these actions are in line with the companies stated priorities of reducing manufacturing footprint and improving operating efficiencies.

We continue to evaluate our entire manufacturing networks in light of our anticipated capacity needs. Currently, we are evaluating one additional facility closure in fiscal 2017. On a consolidated basis, we anticipate shutdown or transfer costs in fiscal 2017 to be approximately $6 million and annual savings of approximately $1.5 million beginning in fiscal 2018. We estimate potential cash proceeds of roughly $5 million to $7 million. We will also benefit from increased capacity utilization at our other facility.

We have hired a Chief Commercial Officer to refocus our global sales and marketing efforts. Gary Phillips joined us in December, and has hit the ground running. In order to enhance and expand our sales organization, Gary and the team have been evaluating frontline sales people and are identifying geographic areas where we plan to add sales resources to drive growth in existing and new markets. This has included reconfiguring our existing sales resources across all product families to ensure better cross selling of all our products. We will expand the sales force by approximately 10%, but bear in mind that's not all of the additional resources will be in customer-facing sales productions. Rather it will be a combination of sales and sales support personnel.

We also are going to hire a Director of Sales Operation, who will support our growth efforts across our global footprint. This person will be responsible for standardizing the daily utilization of our existing tools, as well as play a key role in monitoring and measuring key sales metrics. By establishing ambitious but realistic sales guidelines, we will target and track month-over-month, quarter-over-quarter, and year-over-year growth against our plans. As you would expect, this heightened accountability and transparency at the frontline sales level will be critical to our ability to meet our commitments and effectively grow the business.

While I am encouraged by what we have accomplished in first quarter, we clearly have a lot of hard work still ahead of us. You can be sure we will continue to execute our revenue growth and cost-containment initiatives with a healthy sense of urgency as we restore the company's operational and financial performance worldwide.

Now, I'll have John cover the first quarter results.

John Richardson

Thanks, Joe, and good morning everyone. I'll take a few minutes to review the financial highlights; then Gary Miller, our COO, will discuss the regional and operational details. I'll then wrap up this section of the call with some commentary on the company's balance sheet and cash flow with an emphasis on our debt reduction progress. Before getting into the results I'd like to echo Joe's comments that I feel our realignment and restructuring actions continue to again contribute to the financial results.

Now turning to Slide 5, we reported first quarter diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis of $0.04, compared with $0.18 in the year-ago period. Both of these results contained a considerable amount of cost for restructuring and related items. On an adjusted basis, our earnings per share of $0.49 were nearly flat with the $0.50 in the year-ago period. A reconciliation table to bridge between the GAAP and the adjusted results is provided in our press release at the end of this deck. Revenues for the quarter fell 7.6% year-over-year or 6.2% after adjusting from $9 million of unfavorable foreign currency translation. As Joe mentioned, we have consolidated into three product families, Custom Concentrates and Services, Performance Materials, and Engineered Composites.

Custom Concentrates and Services revenue of $276 million declined 6.7% from the year-ago period, and represents 46% of the revenues for the quarter. Performance Materials revenue, of $270 million, represents 45% of the revenues for the quarter, and declined 10.6% from the previous year. Engineered Composites revenue, of $55 million, was a bright spot, growing 5%. Engineered Composites is equal to 9% of our revenue base.

Now moving to profitability methods, I'll discuss these on an adjusted basis excluding restructuring and related expenses. Adjusted operating income was $35 million per quarter, down 7.5% a year ago. The shortfall was primarily due to unfavorable buying impact, which was partially offset by favorable price cost spreads, benefit of past restructuring actions on plant costs, as well as structural SG&A reductions. This resulted in flat operating margins when compared to last year.

I'd also like to mention that foreign currency translation had a negative impact of approximately $0.02 per share when compared with last year. Over the last several quarters our primary goal is cash generation. We have the balance sheet net leverage goal of 3.5 times to 3.8 times by year end. In order to meet that, we need to make steady progress in our net debt pay down. First quarter marks third consecutive quarter of net debt reduction.

Slide 6 provides revenue and EPS bridges which give you some visibility of the drivers of our top-to-bottom-line momentum. Starting with the revenue bridge, it was lower volume which accounted for the bulk of the year-over-year change. However it is notable that despite the lower volumes price mix accounted for very little of the revenue shortfall. Our commercial organization is focusing more on price realization. Moving to the EPS bridge, there is the afore mentioned negative impact of foreign currency exchanges, the negative earnings stemming primarily from our lower product related volumes, was partially offset by favorable plant cost and price cost management. Earnings were positively affected by controlling SG&A.

Now, I'll turn it over to Gary Miller to review our business segments, staring on Slide 7.

Gary Miller

Thank you, John. In EMEA, reported net revenues were $296 million for the quarter, a decline of 10% or 7% excluding foreign exchange translation, which was in line with our fourth quarter performance. The revenue drop was fairly evenly spread across both the Customer Concentrates and Services as well as the Performance Material product families.

Packaging and personal care and hygiene were two of the softer vertical markets. In part this was a result of a consolidation among some of our packaging film customers which has led to their in-sourcing of certain products. This in-sourcing was typically the high volume and low margin products as opposed to the high value-added specialty products. Despite the lower volume, operating income was nearly flat and was actually up if adjusted for currency.

The operating margin benefited from favorable price cost management and a nearly 10% drop in SG&A spending. In the U.S-Canada region, revenue of a $156 million was down 12% year-over-year. This volume-driven weakness impacted both product families. With Custom Concentrates and Services performing relatively better than performance materials. Some of the factors affecting the short vol include the complexity of our plant consolidations, customer re-qualification efforts, competitive pricing and elusive revenue comparables. Operating margin fell a 140 basis points to 5.4% as the revenue shortfall outpaced our internal improvement initiatives.

In our Evansville plant, we continue to incur costs associated with reformulation and establishing both process and product consistency to meet A. Schulman's high standards. The positive note here is our efforts to turn overhead costs. U.S-Canada structural SG&A was cut significantly during the quarter and overall SG&A was trimmed 12% in line with the revenue decline.

Turning to Slide 8, Latin America saw a 7% revenue decline to $42 million. Volume was mixed with the Performance Materials family posting an increase while Custom Concentrates and Services declined due to reduced packaging market activity. Despite the volume drop, Latin America delivered a 50 basis point improvement in operating margin to 12.9%. This margin gain was a result of lower plant operating costs and a healthy improvement in price mix.

The Asia Pacific region reported revenue of $51 million, up 11%. This was a sizeable jump from nearly flat growth in the fourth quarter. Both product families posted gains with strong demands coming from personnel care and hygiene, sports, leisure and home, and the building and construction markets. Segment operating margin was 9.9%, up 50 basis points from the year ago period, helped by the volume increase and favorable price mix. The operating margin came despite a slight increase in SG&A expenses, which rose to support newly installed regional capacity.

Engineering composites revenue for the quarter was $55 million, up 5%. Shipments of compounded products led the growth, offsetting a drop in molding shipments. Demand improved across a variety of both consumer and industrial markets, and operating margin rose a 150 basis points to 9.4%. This was helped by SG&A management and improved price mix.

Now I'll turn it back to John to cover cash flow and the balance sheet.

John Richardson

Thanks, Gary. Moving to Slide 9, EBITDA generation was consistent with prior quarter. Some of this was used to fund a slight increased in working capital, which rose seasonally. Capital spending has also increased to expand dollars to fund a plant increase and information technology investments. A portion of the cash flow was used to reduce net debt by 7 million in the fiscal first quarter by $894 million or net leverage ratio of just under four times.

Additionally, our company pertained $56 million of term debt plus another $3 million in normal referral payments during the quarter. Prepayments were facilitated by the company borrowing on its resolving credits solely in Europe and transferring $40 million to the U.S in tax efficient matters. Since the purchase of the Citadel in mid-2015, the company has paid down approximately a $180 million of total debt. We remain focused on achieving our previously stated goal of 3.8 times net leverage in fiscal 2017.

Additionally, the company has been notified as Standard & Poor's has upgraded our term loan debt rating to BB to BB minus based on a recent criteria review. We believe that this reflects improved confidence in the company's operations and financial position. Also in the first quarter, the company paid cash dividends of $0.205 or $6 million on common shares. The company also paid approximately $1.8 million in dividends of the convertible special stock in the first quarter.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Joe.

Joe Gingo

Thanks, John. Moving to our guidance on slide 10, we have established a clear and realistic path forward. And based on first quarter results, we are where we expected we would be. We are reaffirming our fiscal 2017 estimates, which are outlined on this slide. However, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out a few elements that could impact our fiscal 2017 results. First is the impact of foreign currency. Although we were only negatively impacted by $0.02 per share in the quarter, if the dollar continues to strengthen this could be a meaningful headwind for us. For ever $0.01 change to the euro we typically see about $0.02 change in our full-year EPS.

When we prepared our plans we used the then-existing euro rate of $1.13. Yesterday the euro closed at $1.06. Second is the impact of the rising price of oil. For us this is a bit of a two-edged sword. For example, if oil continues to steadily move up, and keyword here is steadily, we'll see renewed demand in our profitable oil fields service business. However, in the rest of our business we'll see raw material pressure. If raw material prices increases we will move quickly to get increased prices for our products whenever feasible, but there will always be some lag involved.

Again, as noted on slide 11, this is a reset year, and we have to deliver on expectation. That is our number one goal. Over the next two years we will focus on the business plan implementation, capture the benefits of what we're doing this year in order to quickly regain the growth momentum.

Jennifer, I believe we are ready for Q&A.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you, Joe. Chelsea, we would now like to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Jason Freuchtel with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Jason Freuchtel

Hey, good morning.

Joe Gingo

Good morning, Jason.

Jason Freuchtel

How much have you grown your sales force year-to-date? And can you comment on when you expect to hire the new director of sales operations. And I guess with that, has your new Chief Commercial Officer had a chance to develop a new strategy to pursue new and potentially higher margin business that may have been different from the way that you approach sales in the past?

Joe Gingo

Jason, I think the most significant change we have made is in the structure itself. Previously, all of our sales BUs [ph] had their own sales team. In our realignment, we combined the sales under a sales director in each of our regions or countries, particularly in Asia and Latin America it was by country, in the USA it was the total region, as it was in EMEA.

Now with that, we really have a better chance of cross selling all our products to our customer, because if we no longer have three or four individuals calling on the same customer, we have one with the whole portfolio of products. Actually, Gary came in at the end of December, and it's January 10, so I don't think we have a whole lot of strategy finished and accomplished. We are working -- he is working diligently to develop that. He has a lot of ideas, and I think that will be forthcoming as we go through the year.

With regard to the absolute numbers that we've increased, to be honest with you, I don't know what that is right now.

Jennifer Beeman

And it's in process really.

John Richardson

Yes, it really is.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay. Can you also provide some additional detail on why you're confident the sales force initiatives could potentially offset FX headwinds during 2017?

Joe Gingo

Well, yes, I mean the cost restructuring that we did, which is around $5 million to $6 million is -- obviously it will offset several things and benefit several things. The cost savings is actually a little bit more than that, but what we'll be doing with the money is we'll be reinvesting our sales organization. So when we talk about $5 million to $6 million, we have that for offsetting other factors, including FX and anything that would might come up.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, that's helpful. And I think I noticed that your other income line item on your income statement appeared to be higher than it's been in the past several years on a quarterly basis. What was driving that number?

Joe Gingo

John?

John Richardson

This is John Richardson. Yes, it's largely interest income, and in some of our foreign subsidiaries, and also a little bit of that was related to actually an accounting reclassification that we did to comply with some economy standards state [ph] interest income that was previously netted against interest expense.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, thanks. And then lastly, I believe your JV with NATPET becomes commercial this year, is that correct? And if so, could you provide any color on any expectations for that JV?

Joe Gingo

Yes, the NATPET joint venture is planned to begin production in midyear 2017. The pre-marketing of the polypropylene compounds that are the output of the NATPET joint venture are beginning -- in process now. So that will come on stream this year.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay. And I guess from an earnings perspective are you expecting maybe minimal benefit in '17 and a larger benefit next year, is that the right way to…

Joe Gingo

Yes, we certainly believe it will be minimal or marginal in 2017. Next year, as we not only finalize the pre-marketing and the customer qualification, but get the plants up and running in Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, then we will see more meaningful volume and earnings.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay. Thank you for your time.

Joe Gingo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Roger Spitz with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Roger Spitz

Thank you, and good morning.

Joe Gingo

Good morning, Roger.

Roger Spitz

Is the customer in-sourcing a new phenomenon? And I mean other than the tolling business in the U.S.? I saw a comment in EMEA, and I guess the way I read the USCAN MD&A in the press release that it looked like, in addition to the touring business going away that there may have been some in-sourcing in U.S-Canada as well, and it also referred to lower cost polyethylene pricing driving some in-sourcing, I'm not -- I would be interested to see why that would drive in-sourcing.

Joe Gingo

Well, I don't think -- the primary in-sourcing occurred in Europe, and that was because of consolidations that's occurring among our customer base. And as Gary noted in his comments, in general, these people took in the high volume low margin business, they didn't take in the specialty product. Second, the debt industry is fairly fragmented, so we think that consolidation is fairly complete, and we don't anticipate many problems as we go forward in terms of that issue. However, in the U.S.A. you did hit on a key point, and that was in the tolling business, particularly in our Masterbatch business we did see a lot of our customers backing off. We're starting to see a little bit of that coming back, and hopefully as the year unfolds we'll see more of it.

Roger Spitz

Got it. And the EMEA competitive pricing pressure that was discussed, it feels like it's a newish comment at least in the press releases. Demand, I guess, has been down, that will have pricing pressure, but is that a new comment or am I just missing some recent comment…

Joe Gingo

No, it's strictly -- I'd say it's been pretty consistent over the last two to three years, wasn't so prevalent prior to that. But we've been experiencing competitive pricing pressure in Europe really for the last two years.

Roger Spitz

Okay, and lastly. Can you say what was driving the Engineering Composites pricing up 2.5% year-over-year?

John Richardson

In the Engineered Composites business the pricing was increased based on the increased demand that we had for the materials in the first quarter. That helped our pricing as well as -- as not only the demand in the volume but the efficiencies that we were able to achieve in our factories as well.

Roger Spitz

Got it, so it wasn't a raw material pasture, it was actually pricing above raw materials or at least the main part by the sound of that?

John Richardson

Yes, actually we clearly have the ability to pass through our materials as we see them in our factories. The demand was good, and we were able to achieve additional business above and beyond what we had forecast in our original plan.

Roger Spitz

Thank you very much.

Joe Gingo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Rosemarie Morbelli with Gabelli & Company. Your line is now open.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you, good morning everyone.

Joe Gingo

Good morning, Rosemarie.

Rosemarie Morbelli

If I could follow-up on this last question, I don't quite understand why the strong demand is translating into higher pricing, particularly in an environment where, until now, raw material costs have been coming down.

Joe Gingo

Well, in the first quarter our oil fields services business allowed us to do that, and the increase that we saw in our oil fields services business in the Engineered Composites sector of our business. That was really the primary driver of that, Rosemarie.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, so it is not really price increases, it is a question of mix as those particular products going into that market have higher margin, higher pricing because of their nature, am I understanding this properly?

Joe Gingo

It's passing through pricing and also the product mix that we have.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, thanks. And so following up on the passing fuel pricing, oil has been going up. You are going to have your cost of raw materials go up in the other categories. If I remember correctly there was a lag of about six months between when you get the price increase -- the cost increases and you can pass it through. Has that changed, do you think that this time around there will be a smaller lag?

Joe Gingo

Well, Rosemarie, it's like I've said to you in the past, it depends on the product line. Masterbatch, because there's not so many contracts you'd have the ability to get your price increases through a little faster. In the engineered products area, and this would include Engineered Composites, these are contract rates, and generally they have indexes, but the index generally doesn't kick in unless on a quarterly and sometimes a six-month basis, not over that. But you are right; there is a log up the now. But, Rosemarie we really, in truth, we have not seen the rise in raw materials. We anticipated other than we did see it obviously in titanium dioxide, but we anticipate going forward we're going to see it as oil goes up or if it does go up steadily, but at this point we have not seen it yet.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And if oil stays where it is now do you think your raw material costs will go up catching up?

Joe Gingo

No, but if oil stays where it is, Rosemarie, demand is what it is. And there will not be a real demand that will force a price increase.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, now that is good. Thank you. Now looking at USCAN, it looks as though and you touched a little bit on that, but the volume was down substantially. And could you just give us a better feel as to what you see going forward? Do you actually want the tolling to come back since that is a very low margin? Can you give us a better feel as to how you are looking at the region?

John Richardson

Yes, from the standpoint of the region, if we want to talk about -- let's say, your last question first. With regard to the tolling that certainly is business that will increase typically when business is strong, and decrease when business is weak. In other words, that many manufacturers will take back in-house the manufacture of materials when their business is weak, and they have capacity to do it. And the reverse is true when the business is strong and they don't have sufficient in-house capacity. That's with regard to the tolling business.

With regard to U.S-Canada in terms of overall, and this is primarily in the Performance Materials area, as we noted, our revenue and our volume was lower due to the complexity that we see in our plant consolidations, our continued reformulation, our customer re-qualification, and what we continue to see is competitive pricing in that area.

Joe Gingo

The other factor, Rosemarie, is we still have Lucent comparable, and that's going to continue somewhat into this quarter, but it'll be done by the end of this quarter. So in other words, we did have sales from Lucent products as we changed over and advised customers to the problems. That lingered on through December and a little bit of January. So the first quarter saw that comparable that is no longer there.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So when you are looking at Lucent, based on your 10-Q, you expect a hit of $22 million for the full year? So we have seen most of those $22 million in the first quarter. Am I looking at this correctly?

John Richardson

Rosemarie, John Richardson. That was an annualized affect of the Lucent volumes on our business.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So annualized meaning from first quarter of last year through the first quarter of this year, not annualized for 2017?

John Richardson

No, that's correct.

Joe Gingo

And like I said, Rosemarie, after this quarter I think the comparison will be totally accurate with Lucent sales totally out, and if this lingers through half of the second quarter.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. And then lastly, if I may, on the restructuring side, so you are spending about $9.7 million this quarter. And what do you expect the cost is going to be for the balance of the year. And savings substantially lower than what you are spending on the restructuring. So can you help reconcile the two?

Joe Gingo

Okay, Rosemarie, I think what you have to look at in a couple of cases, and let's talk about the savings that we're talking about. And it does look low in light of what we made. But what we have to remember is we also then get a lot of cash proceeds from the sale of the land. And then we can take that cash and do several things with it. We can actually invest in restructurings that have much better returns, we have the ability to pay down cash or invest in the sales organization. So the restructuring you look at in the first part of this year's -- the first quarter were primarily to look at cash generation and it did that, and it will do that for us. So that was primarily that. I haven't really calculated what the rest of the comp for the year will be, because it's going to depend on how much cash we have available to do restructuring. So we'll look at that as we go through the year. I think I need to note that we are looking at one additional facility this year, and that would probably incur, I don't know if we'll go much beyond that in 2017.

Rosemarie Morbelli

But you will go beyond that in 2018 once the cash generation improves, right?

Joe Gingo

Absolutely. No, absolutely, there's no question about it. But with the debt we have, Rosemarie, we always have to be conscious of the cash situation.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, thanks. That was very helpful.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mike Harrison with Seaport Global Securities. Your line is now open.

Mike Harrison

Hi, good morning, and Happy New Year.

John Richardson

Good morning.

Joe Gingo

Happy New Year to you too, Mike.

Mike Harrison

Joe, you guys have now stopped providing the pounds sold information in your press release, and it looks like in the Q as well. I think that when you were providing that information it kind of telegraphed to more commodity or volume-driven mentality as opposed to your spoken strategy of wanting to shift the business toward more specialized applications where the gross profit is more important than the pounds sold. Were there other reasons that you stopped providing that information or should we take that change as evidence of a shift in approach away from that commodity mindset?

John Richardson

Mike, thanks for the question, this is John Richardson. I think you for -- but you've hit the nail on the head really for us. We looked at it. Actually, we listened to feedback that we had received. And we did feel that it gave us a more commoditized feel to have the pounds put out there every quarter, and then that requirement that we did. So we chose to discontinue it because we do believe that we're moving, and it's our goal to move toward a more specialized product set.

Mike Harrison

All right. And was wondering just looking at the guidance, you reiterated both the top line and the earnings guidance. But then you noted that you're seeing continued challenges around revenue. You mentioned the potential for FX headwind here. And you're coming off a quarter here where you missed the consensus number on revenue, but beat on earnings. So it is fair to say that you have more confidence in your ability to hit the EBITDA and EPS guidance numbers, and maybe a little bit less confidence around the revenue number for fiscal '17?

Joe Gingo

Well, I'll tell you, Mike, I think you hit the nail on the head again. Yes, I feel the EBITDA range and the EPS range; I have a lot more confidence in that in the sales number. But by being it's just the first quarter it would be unrealistic for me at this time to take the revenue guidance down.

Mike Harrison

Understood. And then I wanted to also ask you about trends in November into December in some of your key markets, like packaging and transportation, both in Europe and in the U.S. and Canada, I think I'm particularly interested to hear whether you say any kind of a shift in customer sentiment, and maybe any improvement in visibility following the election results in the United States?

Joe Gingo

Mike, I just was interviewed by a business publication, and I'll repeat what I said to them. There's a great deal of optimism in the business community about what could happen, particularly in the chemical industry the regulations, the benefits of the tax programs, both individual and corporate. But at least from our standpoint, that optimism is not being transferred into short-term volume increases. The hope would be as we go further into the year, let's say into our third quarter, that we would begin to see that.

Mike Harrison

Got it. And then the last question I had for you is regarding this tolling business. Presumably that is fairly low margin business when customers take that in-house. It's a positive from a mix standpoint for your margin. But I was wondering, what does that mean for your fixed cost leverage, is that lost tolling volume something that you can manage through fairly easily or does it end up becoming a meaningful headwind as we think about plant utilization?

John Richardson

Well, I think that you've indicated that as an issue. When we have lack of volume any place our overhead recoveries in our plants are hurt by that. So our challenge is when we get the tolling business out to get the plant costs down in order to try to match up with the existing production that we have in the plant at any given time.

Mike Harrison

Got it. Thank you very much.

Joe Gingo

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Dmitry Silversteyn with Longbow Research. Your line is now open.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Good morning, guys.

Joe Gingo

Hi, Dmitry.

Dmitry Silversteyn

A couple of questions, a lot of them have been answered already. But there was a little bit of -- you touched on the weakness on packaging, although I'd be maybe interested in understanding if that's kind of seasonal or inventory-related or is it sort of broadly end-market related. And then a similar question for hygiene, I mean hygiene typically is a fairly stable business, obviously. Strong growth in emerging markets, sort of flattish business in domestically. So why has that been a weak area for you? What's going on in a hygiene market?

Joe Gingo

Well, if you look at the packaging market, obviously there was the end of the year. And part of this in packaging was the ability of people to either buy or defer at the end of the year. So that was some of it. It doesn't look like it's anything significant over an extended period of time from everything that we can see at this point in time. In the personal care and hygiene market that was another market that particularly in Europe was also a part of some of the in-sourcing of the low margin materials. So that was an affect there as well. There was just a volume shift there, and I think that was again something that we don't see as something that's a trend or going forward, this was just like -- I think the end of the year actually did -- have made some significant impact there.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay. So if I think about this, and this is sort of a -- and your inventory right-sizing by your customer is what you're making it sound like, I mean, typically that happens if the expectations for the upcoming year are uncertain or if people expect their prices slowdown, you know, kind of a raw material pass-through, buying less -- buying at a lesser price three months later than far now, it doesn't sound -- the pricing is going down. So, is this more of a caution on sort of the market conditions that are leading your customers to lean out their inventories as the year ends?

Gary Miller

No, I think we had examples of both. We had examples of people who bought ahead, because they thought that the prices were going to go up, and we had people who didn't buy ahead, because they either wanted to adjust their inventories for the end of the year or they believe that prices were going to go down in certain materials.

John Richardson

I think as Gary commented, Dmitry, this is not a major concern to us. We have contractual commitments with our larger customers and we believe those will play out over the fiscal year, and there was some maneuvering between months and shifting, but I don't anticipate this is a real problem.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it, got it. Thanks, John. One final question on the Composites business, obviously you know good 5% volume growth in this market, certainly very good; what are some of the sort of two three main areas where your composites are sold into that accounted for that growth, and are there any offsets, are there any areas in composites that are showing some weakness that you're hoping will not get worse or will get compensated by growth in other areas?

John Richardson

Well, our first leisure is one area that we are in, and we did see some benefits, part of that 5% came out of that area. Transportation has been very steady for us, but it would be something that as you know with this car field, you always have to be a little bit concerned about although we have not seen anything yet, it's just the things that you have to keep in your mind.

The other thing, it might be a big benefit for us in that area is going to depend on the price of oil. A significant portion of our Composite sales business boomed in the oil field services. So, if we did see enough tick in that that would be a benefit for us. Right now, I can't point to an area that we're seeing a significant downturn or even breadth of a downturn although our molding business was definitely softer than our Composite Compounding business.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got you. Just a quick follow -p question on -- what you've just said; John, you know what, now I'm going to take this offline with you. That's fine. That's it. That's all the questions I have.

John Richardson

Okay. Thank you.

Gary Miller

Thanks.

Joe Gingo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] with Alliance. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Could you remind me, how much is -- your oil field services business; what's the revenue now and where was it a year and a half, two years ago, was it substantially higher?

Joe Gingo

Well, we haven't proposed revenue through the oil field services business, and it was substantially higher several years ago before the price of oil don't tank, you know, started to come back a little bit here. I think the important thing about the oil field business is that the volumes and the revenues started out extremely high, the margins were extremely high, and as a result, it has a very positive effect on our EBITDA and bottom line.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right, thank you.

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Curt Siegmeyer with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Curt Siegmeyer

Good morning, everybody.

Joe Gingo

Hi, Curt.

Curt Siegmeyer

Most of mine had been answered as well, but just a couple quick ones. When you think about seasonality, 2Q is usually your weakest of the year; I know you guys have talked about some of the end market uncertainties. So, maybe how should we think about sort of the cadence of earnings going forward with 2Q, and then sort of the back half, I would imagine with some of the cost savings kick in and may be we should see a little bit more of a ramp starting in 3Q, but just kind of want to get your thoughts on that.

John Richardson

Sure, thanks for the question, Curt, John Richardson here. Clearly, seasonality affects the business at A. Schulman, and we are going to continue difference in the pace of that going forward. You are clearly right that we believe that the actions we have taken related to the hiring of new commercial officer, restructuring we have done to simplify our business and reduce our business units that we announced in November. We believe that gives the path forward, try to improve our earnings, and we believe that we will see incremental progress throughout the year with the larger portion being the latter half of the year for us.

Curt Siegmeyer

Okay, great. And then maybe just one clarification, did I hear correctly that the commentary in your 10Q regarding the impact on losing the $22 million on an annualized basis, should that roll off here starting in fiscal Q2 and there should no longer be an impact from that still lingering?

John Richardson

Right, as Joe mentioned or Gary, both, Lucent has had continual from a comparable standpoint. It had a continual effect on our business thus affecting us again in the first quarter. That's going to start rolling off in the second quarter, and by the end of the second quarter it should no longer be an issue for us.

Curt Siegmeyer

Okay, great. Thank you.

John Richardson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of C.J. Baldoni with Principal Global Investors. Your line is now open.

C.J. Baldoni

Yes, hi. I guess, I am wondering about the disclosure and you know, how less disclosure helps you become a more specialty company, is this something that you have already got putting too much information out there for your customers, because I mean I just don't see how -- my ability to assess your profitability and your success doing what your state strategy is, obviously how that helps? I feel like it hurts me, and I am not sure who it helps and how it helps.

John Richardson

Well, CJ, we listened to our client base through surveys, we did our Investor Day and through commentary that we received apparently over some period of time, I only have been here a short period of time, and they just felt that it gave perception that we were focused on farthest side of our business rather than discuss the lifestyle of our business than focused on profitability. And so, we listened to the client base and we made the change. And then also our peers I think have moved away from providing these buying impacts as well. So, I think that we have done what people have indicated what they thought was what they were interested in…

C.J. Baldoni

I agree that you gave too much before, but that's probably too little. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is a follow-up question from the line of Jason Freuchtel with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Jason Freuchtel

Hi, thank you for taking my follow-ups. I think during your commentary you indicated that by closing additional plants your capacity utilization will improve, which makes sense. However I was just curious how important is it to have plants close to your customer base in order to provide favorable customer service, and are there any limitations in terms of how much you can improve the capacity utilization due to your manufacturing processes?

John Richardson

That's a very good point, and there are limitations, particularly in the color business that we are in, which is part of our concentrate family. Closeness to the customer in that business is very critical. In many of the other businesses, in Masterbatch, larger plants and EP plants the same, the closest customer is not as critical as it is in, let's say, probably the powders business and the colors business. So there is a limit, and the thing you look at colors is that's one of your most profitable businesses, so you do have a limit as to how much consolidation you are going to end up being able to do. These are small plants, but they are very quick, very efficient, and they are capable of color changes relatively rapidly.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, thanks. And then just curious on your tax rate, I think on an annual basis your tax rates always averaged below 27%, which it was at this quarter, how do you expect that to turn over the next several quarters?

John Richardson

Right now it is 27%. You know, really it's dependent of the mix of our domestic and core earnings. And as a result of that mix, we went up -- actually down a little bit from last year's second quarter, which was 28%. So going forward, I mean, when we did our Investor Day, we had a tax rate of 25 built into our plan. So we will have to really take a look and see how it goes going forward as it relates to -- touch with those earnings.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we do have a follow-up question from the line of Rosemarie Morbelli with Gabelli & Company. Your line is now open.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you for taking it. I was wondering about Mexico, Joe, some companies are seeing such an amount of concern, obviously South of the border. You have added capacity recently in that region, because some of your customers were moving there. Could you give us a feel for what you are seeing, are customers still moving, are you feeling at that new plant, that would be very helpful.

Gary Miller

Well, Rosemarie, this is Gary Miller. Our Latin American automotive business hasn't really not been impacted by what has been at least discussed or talked about. Most of the business that we have in Mexico is for the Latin American market. Some of the automotive business that we do sell into that market is for cars and other vehicles that are exported to the United States, but in many cases as well, those plants of the automakers that are in Mexico are not plants that they have replicated in the U.S. So, that business has continued with us, and we don't see any impact of any of the recent decisions or conversations.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. Does that apply -- I know that you have adequate capacity, because legal was moving down there…

Gary Miller

Yes.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Has that occurred, and any change there?

Gary Miller

No. In fact, you know, again there has been none as that business continues to expand and they continue to expand in the Latin American region; that business has continued and is growing for us.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Ms. Jennifer Beeman for any closing remarks.

Jennifer Beeman

Okay. Well, thank you so much for your questions and that concludes our call for today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

