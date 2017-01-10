Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

We expect a -138 Bcf draw in the storage report for the week ended 1/6. A storage draw of -138 Bcf would be compared to a -168 Bcf draw last year and a -171 Bcf draw for the five-year average. As a result of the bearish storage draw, natural gas storage will be back above the five-year average by 5 Bcf.

The market has largely priced in the bearish draw already this week and some early preliminary estimates we've seen point to -145+ draws indicating that we are currently on the lower end of the spectrum. A Reuters survey will be conducted tomorrow with more data as to what the consensus is.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) fundamentals continue to be supportive of gas prices. US gas production was impacted over the last week due to freeze-offs from the polar vortex. Production declined to as low as 68.5 Bcf/d before rebounding. We expect US gas production to rebound over the next week back to 71 Bcf/d.

The structural increases in demand remains very healthy with LNG demand sitting at 1.6+ Bcf/d and Mexico gas exports around 4.3 Bcf/d. Heating demand has fallen by about 13 Bcf/d overnight as weather is now expected to trend much warmer than normal.

The drop in supply and the healthy heating demand will result in another monster storage draw for the 1/13 week. The physical flow was much more bullish than implied by the weather demand model, and we have adjusted our storage forecast accordingly.

