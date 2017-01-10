Johnson & Johnson: Too Big To Break Up

It appears that it wil take a major activist to shake things up at the $300 billion-plus market cap healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The healthcare company got pressure last year to consider breaking up, which comes as it has underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.

Johnson & Johnson's move to buy up Actelion Pharmaceuticals, the U.K. biotech firm, will only make it harder for an activist to break things up. But, ideally, a renewed focus on a buyout could help re-spark growth - i.e. Johnson & Johnson becoming its own activist. The company has been buying up companies despite the calls for a breakup.

Artisan Partners was the "activist investor" who stepped up to make the call for a Johnson & Johnson breakup. But that's been almost a year. No major activist, like a Carl Icahn or Bill Ackman, has stepped up to take the torch and put real pressure for a breakup.

Still, developing drugs and selling deodorant have little in common. That means a breakup could help boost margins and re-focus the company. The main thesis could be Johnson & Johnson becoming its own activist. There is a precedent for healthcare companies spinning off their various parts, including the Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) split - which was a breakup of the medical devices and pharma companies, and both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) selling their consumer goods businesses.

The beauty for Johnson & Johnson is that it has a number of opportunities. That includes becoming a pure staples business by spinning off its pharma business - leaving the consumer products and medical devices. Or we could see a selloff of its consumer products business as well - which makes up just 20% of its revenues. Plus, the Johnson & Johnson consumer products business has been underperforming peers in terms of margin.

Still, the move for Johnson & Johnson could be a spinoff or sell off its medical devices business, which is lower margin and has been sucking up capital. Chances are Johnson & Johnson would rather keep its growth pharma business and its stable consumer products (i.e. Band-Aids) business.

For now, investors will have to be settle for the near 3% dividend yield, which also comes with a 50-year streak of consecutive annual dividend increases. And with shares up 21% in the last year, it's likely no activist is coming within the next 12 months. Plus, passive investors are enjoying this recent success, the solid dividend and inherently diverse business model too much to put up a fight.