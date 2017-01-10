Williams: Undervalued?

Q4 2016 earnings reports are due out for Williams and its peers in the next four weeks, so we'll have a much better idea of the financial situation then.

As a request from a commenter on another midstream article, I am going to be taking a look at whether or not Williams (NYSE:WMB) is undervalued. It's an important aspect to look at as crude oil and natural gas fundamentals are in the early stages of a price recovery and choosing the best possible midstream to play the cyclical uptrend is not an easy task. Valuation is one of the most critical components in stock selection and based upon what you'll read below, it's quite the toss-up as to whether or not Williams is undervalued heading into Q4 2016 earnings season.

Comparable Multiples

As a foreword, a lot of interesting news came out today (January 9) about the company, its dividend and associated coverage, its growth outlook, and its increased investment in its MLP, Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ). I encourage every investor to take a look at this presentation in order to gain further depth on what has happened. I'll be looking at these drastic changes in much more detail after management has had a chance to comment on everything that analysts might have questions on during the Q4 earnings call slated for mid-February.

Shifting back to the core focus of the article, a portfolio manager said earlier this week that Williams was up to 20% undervalued relative to peers. That's a bold claim that I wanted to test. Below are the current key trading multiples of Williams and its comparable universe.

Right off the bat, Williams has a higher EV/Sales and EV/EBIT than any other company in the comparable pool. That's not exactly the 20% discount we were looking for. Next, the EV/EBITDA multiple is also quite high, relatively speaking, but 0.4x less than that of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). On a P/B basis and on a P/E basis, I can't even evaluate the company, so I'll throw those out the window for now and say that overall, given this companies tangible multiples, Williams is overvalued.

Now, I know what you're thinking: what about Williams' distributable cash flow? On the reconciliation that they've made available to investors, they're projecting $2.8 billion in DCF for the fiscal year 2017. If price were to remain constant, i.e. WMB trades at an average price through 2017 of $29/share, then we're looking at a P/DCF of 10.35x. The analyst who said that WMB is undervalued by nearly 20% was probably looking at a forward three or five year model, with distributable cash flow being the core valuation driver.

Unfortunately, given how close we are to Q4 earnings for Williams and its peers, I want to refrain from giving comparable DCF multiples because all of the data is going to be significantly updated in a few weeks when all of these companies report. DCF is one of the most sensitive components of midstream companies and Q3 DCF figures, especially if annualized out, will not be an accurate determinant of how these companies might report towards the end of this month and into the first week of February. When the data becomes available and the rationale is clear, I will share my analysis with the community.

Operational Performance

An important part of valuing Williams against its peers is recognizing how it has performed in the beginning stages of a commodity price uptrend. So, while I will not be including DCF figures, the below figures are based upon LTM data that accurately show how each company has responded to the commodity price downturn and what you're looking at right now in terms of potential buying opportunities. The operational figures seen below are just over the last year, not any additional time prior. Also included are debt/total capital figures, as well as debt/EBITDA and the respective stock's five year beta.

Click to enlarge

What's really quite interesting about this table is that Williams has positive EBITDA and EBIT growth throughout the LTM. This is something that I did not expect to see, naturally, as the entire comparable pool has negative growth in these categories. However, I will provide a caveat in saying that their debt/capital is the highest, as is their debt/EBITDA and beta. Deleveraging continues to be a core focus of all of these companies, which makes the Q4 2016 report all the more important for management to give us more precise outlook on when we can expect a material debt reduction. As a positive however, this company had only a small decline in sales in the LTM.

From a stock performance standpoint, Williams has run past peers considerably and is a leading driver behind its currently high trading multiples. In the LTM, Williams is up nearly 73%, even with today's large sell-off, with the closest competitor being Kinder Morgan posting an LTM gain of 59.74%. Perhaps a further retraction is warranted before investors start picking up Williams on a competitive valuation basis.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

In light of today's events, we have to expect that the valuation of this company will materially shift. The 65 million share offering, in particular, is one of the key items that will impact valuation, however we'll have a much clearer picture come the Q4 earnings report next month. The valuation for Williams, as it currently stands, is quite interesting as certain aspects of the business seem to be considerably better of peers, but given the strong run up in the stock, there are certain indicators of an overvalued stock.

