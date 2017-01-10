Globalization And Free Trade...or Not? The Battle To Be Fought

It looks, however, as if there will be some significant battles about this in the near future and the issue will impact policy making, business operations, economic performance, and elections.

Globalization cannot be stopped, although it can be stymied for a while and the reason for this belief is my feeling that the spread of information cannot be stopped.

More and more attention is being paid to the issues pertaining to just how much globalization and free trade should be pursued by the United States.and other nations.

There is no doubt about it, the concepts of globalization and free trade have taken a hit.

The leanings of the incoming Trump administration seem to underwrite this feeling.

More and more major articles are being written on this subject and it is even coming to get a lot of attention at current academic gatherings. For example "The March to World Disorder" by Martin Wolf, or, "The Trump Presidency: America First or America Alone?" And, note the concern expressed at the recent annual conference of the American Economic Association, "Economists Grapple With Public Disdain."

The question remains, how successful will a move back from the globalization and free trade eventually be?

Let me be perfectly clear where I stand on this issue.

I believe that the movement toward globalization and free trade cannot be stopped. It may be slowed down for a while, but it will never be totally stopped…let alone reversed.

The basic reason for this is my belief in the spread of information. Although I don't have the space to defend this belief right here, I recommend an excellent source for this way of thinking, a source that explains how information is behind the advancement of the world, both physically as well as mentally.

This source is the book written by Cesar Hidalgo of MIT titled "Why Information Grows: The Evolution of Order, from Atoms to Economies."

Mr. Hidalgo explains that it is the growth of information that is behind not only the evolving world, but is also behind the expansion and development of nations and of globalization.

This spread of information has continued throughout all history.

The noted New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman in his latest book "Thank Your for Being Late," takes this argument and places it within modern history and the contribution the acceleration of the spread of information is having on the world and globalization.

If this spread of information is behind world globalization and if it cannot be stopped…but, possibly only postponed for a while…then the real issues pertain to questions about who can participate from not only the innovation that is taking place in the world that are the consequence of the spread of information but from, as Friedman emphasizes, the acceleration of the this innovation.

Right now, the major source of discontent being expressed within the world seems to be coming from those that have been unable to participate in consequences generated by this spread of information. If one looks at the election results in Great Britain and in the United States, one is drawn to the conclusion that this bifurcation of the world is having serious ramifications for how the world might progress.

For one thing, leaders cannot successfully combat the spread of information by tariffs and other forms of protectionism that attempts to halt or slow down free trade and the advance of globalism.

And, these leaders cannot resolve the issue by trying to pump up economic activity by either government spending or monetary policy. Just "goosing up" aggregate demand is not going to reduce or eliminate the bifurcation between those that can participate in the advancing innovation and those that cannot participate.

For better or worse, this is the state of the modern world. And, the national responses to this state of the world are going to play a major role in which nations are going to advance in the globalization game and who is going to take a back seat.

Great Britain, unfortunately, is having its difficulties dealing with the decision to leave the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May seems to be bogged down in deciding which way to move on economic matters, although she is very clear how she looks at immigration and foreign workers. She seems to be avoiding the concept of a "hard" Brexit, but ends up struggling with what a "soft" Brexit might entail. Ms. May is definitely between a rock and a hard place.

As far as the United States is concerned, we have heard some of Mr. Trump's rumblings about protectionism, economic nationalism, and immigration. How these will be turned into policies is another story.

The one thing that we can say, however, that has major ramifications for the future role the United States will play in the world is that China is looking for any kind of advantage it might be able to wring from United States policy making.

China has committed to being a major economic player in the world and has spent the last two decades or so pursuing this goal. The efforts to push the Chinese currency into a "reserve currency" position in the world have been an overwhelming objective for the leaders of China.

This commitment, and others like it, has been made with the understanding that globalization is going to take place and that if China is going to be a major world leader it must play it strong in the world developments that lead to more and more expansion of trade.

China's leaders would like nothing more that to have the United States pull in its wings and turn inward. They would be extremely happy if the protectionism and economic nationalism of the United States brought down the strength of the US dollar.

This is the battle that is brewing in the United States and the world and its existence will impact eventually will impact almost everything thing that the Trump administration and the US Congress will do in terms of economic policy making.

And, the longer-term ramifications of the battle will not be insignificant.

The spread of information will continue to be persistent. The only realistic stance a country can take given this fact is to encourage the spread, work with the spread, and develop policies that will reduce the negative impact on those that are having difficulty participating in the spread.

To achieve such an approach to this situation is going to take a lot of work.

