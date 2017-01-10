Apple's 'Next Big Thing' Is Already Here

Some Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors (and many others watching from the sidelines) are itching to see the company disrupt the tech world once again - as it did 10 years ago, with the iPhone. There is no shortage of speculation about what the company's "next big thing" might look like, the most popular of which being the electric or self-driving car that Apple has been reportedly working on since 2014 (Project Titan). Or the pair of VR glasses expected to come out as early as next year.

Credit: vulcanpost.com

The expectation is such that many choose to stay away from the stock until Apple comes up with the "new iPhone-like" transformation in tech gadgetry.

Call me boring but, for now, I choose not to pay too much attention to the rumors and speculations. There's a much more palpable and subtle revolution happening at the Cupertino company right now, one that excites me most as an investor. While analysts are busy tallying up their iPhone unit sales estimates for the quarter ahead of F1Q17 earnings, Apple has ramped up its Services business to become the second-largest of the company's business segments, overtaking iPads and personal computers.

Looking at a few important numbers

Apple's service business includes a combination of installed base-related sales, such as the iTunes Store, Apple Pay, movies and TV shows, apps, etc. CFO Luca Maestri has stated that these items represent the bulk of what Apple calls the Services segment - the other part being one-time sales not associated with the regular use of an Apple product, like Apple Care.

Right off the bat, I can pinpoint one sizable tailwind that will likely continue to support Apple's Services for the coming few years. The key driver of growth for this business segment is not necessarily number of Apple devices sold (one key concern in the minds of many analysts, investors and critics) as much as it is the total installed base.

About a year ago, Stifel estimated past and future iPhone installed base through 2021. Unlike number of units sold, which has been very volatile and unpredictable in the recent past, the number of iPhones in service has been growing at a healthy pace. This is the result of Apple's footprint expansion into developing markets and the capturing of market share from some of its smaller competitors, like BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK).

Source: Stifel estimates published by Barron's

Stifel's estimates on the growth of the iPhone installed base - a CAGR of 15% between 2015 and 2018 - is yet to be proven accurate. But if it is, and assuming Apple is able to further expand per-user spend in Services, I expect the Services business to eventually make the pace of iPhone unit sales growth a much less important topic of discussion.

Here is how Service sales growth has compared to that of iPhones, along with their polynomial trendlines. Notice (1) the much higher volatility in the iPhone's growth rate over the past five years, and (2) the recent uptrend in Service's growth compared to iPhone's contraction.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from SEC filings

Analyzing Services from a profitability perspective makes the business an even more appealing proposition. Bernstein estimates that the iPhone's gross margin has been unsurprisingly eroding over the years - as competition picks up and the BOM (bill of materials) increases to support new and better features.

Source: Bernstein estimates published on Business Insider

The same erosion is unlikely to be happening in the Services side of the business. Writer Ashraf Eassa suggests that this segment probably generated a minimum gross margin of about 65% in 2015 (by dividing a conservative estimate of $13 billion in gross profits by net sales of $19.9 billion). This profitability number is in fact likely to be even higher, considering CFO Maestri's comments that the margins generated by installed-base services "compare favorably to other services companies" like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), whose gross margin hovers around 84%.

I have conservatively estimated what gross profit growth would have been for iPhone, Services and total company since 2012. The graph below illustrates that not only is Service profit growth more stable and predictable, it has outpaced the growth rate of iPhones and total company by a wide margin recently.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from SEC filings

Investor Takeaway

An Apple driverless car sounds like an amazing headline and so does a VR headset. But $0.99/song sales and small commissions on Apple Pay transactions counterintuitively excite me more. I believe a high-growing business that has already delivered nearly $25 billion in annual revenues while carrying a gross margin of at least 65% is Apple's "next big thing" - and it is already here. If you disagree, think about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) 24% gross margins: it would require a car company nearly three times the size of Tesla to create the same amount of gross profits that Apple already generates with its vertically-integrated Services business. Building such car company would be no easy feat.

So before deciding to buy or not shares of AAPL, I suggest investors understand the reasons behind their decision. Will iPhone sales pick up in 2017? Will the next product refresh cycle serve as the bullish catalyst that will propel the stock back to its early 2015 all-time highs? Will Apple finally release a brand-new product category this year or next? I'm afraid I do not know the answers to these questions. They are not even central themes in my investment thesis.

But I am certainly looking forward to seeing what Apple is able to generate in bottom-line results over the next few years from the very profitable assets that the company already has at its disposal. I believe in the resilience of the iPhone platform but, above all, I remain very bullish on Apple's Services business. I'm, therefore, hanging on to AAPL, likely for the next few years at least.

