ObsEva Initiates IPO Filing For Women's Reproductive Treatments

Switzerland-based ObsEva (Pending:OBSV) has filed its initial F-1 registration statement for an undisclosed IPO amount.

The company is developing an in-licensed treatment for endometriosis and uterine fibroids, and other women's reproductive conditions.

The company is well capitalized and backed by leading institutional VC firms.

ObsEva will require large amounts of capital to complete its late stage trials and, if successful, move into commercialization.

Company

Geneva-based ObsEva was founded in late 2012 by former senior executives of PregLem SA, a specialty biopharma focused on women's reproductive health.

The company is headed by CEO Ernest Loumaye, M.D., who previously co-founded PregLem.

Chief Scientific Officer is Jean-Pierre Gotteland, previously of PregLem and also at Serono, which subsequently was acquired by Merck (NYSE:MRK).

ObsEva is backed by highly regarded institutional venture capital firms and strategic investors, including Sofinnova Ventures, Novo A/S, New Enterprise Associates, HBM Healthcare Investments, OrbiMed and Ares Trading.

The institutional investors own 77.1% of the company's stock pre-IPO.

Technology

ObsEva is developing a lead candidate, OBE2109, which it in-licensed from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co of Japan, for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

Endometriosis is a painful disorder whereby the uterus lining or endometrium grows outside of the uterus. Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that form in the muscular wall of the uterus.

Both conditions can cause heavy menstrual bleeding and other secondary inflammatory reactions.

In addition, ObsEva is developing OBE001 and OBE022, both in-licensed from Merck Serono, as a potential treatment for improving clinical pregnancy rates for IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) and a possible treatment for preterm labor.

The current status of ObsEva's pipeline is shown below:

Click to enlarge

(Source: ObsEva F-1 )

The company is expecting to initiate Phase 3 trials in 1H 2017 for its uterine fibroid treatment and IVF candidates.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by GlobalData , the endometriosis market in seven major western countries (and Japan) is expected to reach $2 billion by 2025, representing a modest CAGR of 1.7%.

For uterine fibroids, the U.S. Department of HHS says that 20% to 80% of all women will get them by age 50.

ObsEva's GnRH receptor antagonist, if approved, will join other existing treatments also in Phase 3 trials or already on the market, such as AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) elagolix, or AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Zoladex.

Other pharmas active in endometriosis or uterine fibroids diagnosis and treatments include:

Abbott (NYSE:ABT)

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Bayer Healthcare (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Myovant Sciences (Pending:MYOV)

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

For its IVF treatment, ObsEva in-licensed OBE001 from Merck Serono and expects data for the primary endpoint by 2Q 2018.

For its preterm labor treatment, the company in-licensed OBE022 also from Merck Serono and is currently in Phase 1 trials.

The market sizes for its IVF and preterm labor treatment candidates are difficult to determine at this juncture since they will be determined by ObsEva's success in commercializing these leading-edge treatment options.

Financials

ObsEva's financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma company in that there are essentially no revenues, high R&D and G&A expenses and high cash burn.

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Click to enlarge

(Source: ObsEva F-1 Filing )

As of September 30, 2016, ObsEva had $38.9 million in cash and $9.3 million in total liabilities (Unaudited).

IPO Details

ObsEva has not indicated in its F-1 the amount it intends to raise, the expected share price range or the proposed valuation.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to continue development of its pipeline of candidates

Investors related to VC fund Medicxi have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase a currently undetermined number of common shares in the IPO.

It is not known whether other investors intend to acquire shares, retain their existing holdings, or sell into the IPO.

It's not uncommon for life science companies to have at least one existing investor commit to purchase shares in the IPO as part of a private placement, in order to 'support' the IPO.

The IPO underwriters include Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Leerink Partners.

Commentary

ObsEva is moving forward with its portfolio of drug candidates that it has in-licensed from Kissei Pharmaceutical and Merck Serono.

Company management has extensive experience in the field and is backed by very high quality venture capital firms.

ObsEva is well capitalized with significant cash in bank, but late stage clinical trials require large amounts of cash, so that is why the company is exploring an IPO.

In my view, the company's prospects center around its lead candidate OBE2109 for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

OBE2109 has had promising Phase1 and 2 results, but pivotal trials are still ahead, and we won't have data until at least 1H 2018, perhaps more than 12 months from now.

At this point, the company is nearly even with other competitors developing GnRH receptor antagonists for the treatment of endometriosis or uterine fibroids, so ObsEva appears to have a chance to either lead or fast follow others to expand the market size by providing improved treatments.

Unfortunately, we don't have any details of the proposed IPO amount, pricing or valuation, so I can't give a strong opinion one way or another at this time.

I will provide an update as we know more details closer to the IPO.

