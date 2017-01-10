Alibaba Finds Friend In Trump, Quagmire In Intime

A meeting between Jack Ma and Donald Trump is a major coup for Alibaba and bodes well for its US relations.

E-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is wasting no time making big headlines in the New Year, starting with a major coup that has seen founder Jack Ma become the first big Chinese business leader to score a meeting with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. At the same time, the company is also suffering a much smaller defeat back at home, with word that Alibaba will help to privatize Intime Retail (OTC:INTIF), after becoming a major shareholder in the brick-and-mortar retailer nearly 3 years ago.

These 2 stories summarize Alibaba's somewhat schizophrenic nature, which stems directly from Jack Ma's own personality. On the one hand, Ma is a marketing and PR genius, able to hype his company at any opportunity and land major meetings with global leaders.

But at the same time, his actual business acumen is a bit spotty, resulting in acquisitions and strategic moves that often look poorly researched and destined for failure. His personality is almost the exact opposite of Internet arch-rival Pony Ma, founder of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), who is terrible at PR but quite masterful in terms of business acumen.

But right now, the spotlight deservedly belongs to Jack Ma, one of China's richest men and one of a number of business leaders that met with Trump on Monday. True to form, Jack Ma (who is no relation to Tencent's Pony Ma) was quick to tell the world about his 40-minute meeting, especially how cordial it was (English article).

More specifically, Ma told Trump about his plans to add thousands of U.S. online merchants to the online shopping malls that have become Alibaba's breadwinners. Ma estimated the company could add over one million small and medium-sized U.S. merchants to its network, amounting to over one million new American jobs.

I'm not an expert on Trump's recent meetings, but to my knowledge, this is the first with a major Chinese business leader since the election. Such cordiality would contrast sharply with the sentiment from one of China's other richest businessmen, Wang Jianlin, whose Wanda Group has been on a recent buying binge in Hollywood. In a speech last month, Wang warned Trump that any attempts to tamper with his buying could result in the loss of many American jobs.

A Positive Sign

The latest media reports point out that the Trump-Ma meeting comes at a time when U.S.-China trade relations could face a bumpy patch. Alibaba itself also faces some headwinds in Washington, which recently returned the company's name to a list of "notorious" markets for trafficking pirated goods.

I'm not a huge fan of Jack Ma's publicity-seeking ways, which tend to lack substance. But in this case, I really do have to congratulate him on scoring this Trump meeting, which clearly was granted on a friendly rather than adversarial basis. Accordingly, the pow-wow could bode well for Alibaba's future relations with Washington.

We'll close with a brief look at Intime's privatization plan, which was disclosed in a new filing by the Hong Kong company. Under the plan, a management-led group, which includes Alibaba, is offering HK$10 for each Intime share, marking a 42 percent premium over the stock's last closing price (English article).

Alibaba first purchased around 10 percent of Intime's shares in April 2014, in a deal that looked dubious to me. (Intime's focus is on the dying realm of brick-and-mortar department stores.) It later boosted its stake to 28 percent, and would see the figure rise to 74 percent under the privatization plan. Intime shares soared about a year after the deal was announced, but have since slumped and are now down about 20 percent from where they traded at the time of Alibaba's original purchase.

That particular stock trajectory looks similar to that for Alibaba.com, Alibaba's original Hong Kong-listed unit whose main asset was the company's B2B marketplace. That unit also did quite well in its first few years of trading in Hong Kong, but ultimately languished and was privatized by the parent, Alibaba, in 2012.

Obviously, not every publicly traded entity will succeed, which was clearly the case with Intime. But this particular disappointment does underscore the fact that Jack Ma, while a PR genius, has a far more mediocre track record when it comes to M&A. That reality is far more important than PR at the end of the day, and could hobble the company's broader performance over the longer term.

