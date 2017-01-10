My Proposed 14% Income Yield Trade With Seagate

I am worried about the over-valuation of the market. I am concerned about the potential compression of dividend stocks as interest rates climb. At the same time, I cannot recommend sitting on the sidelines since the market could keep grinding upwards for years to come - albeit at a slower pace.

So what is an investor supposed to do when the market is offering a large plate of blah?

My recommended play for 2017 is to either sell cash-secured put options or deep in-the-money covered call options. These have the same basic effect on your account. First, I will talk about the basic process of this trade and then I will focus on performing this trade with Seagate (NASDAQ:STX).

Covered Calls vs. In-The-Money Put Selling

A covered call is where you own the underlying (shares) but sell rights on them.

For example, you own shares at $100 apiece and you sell the rights with a strike price at $75 per share. You collect a premium for selling this contract. You do not participate in any upside gain but you also do not incur any losses until prices hit $75 per share. Your return is based on dividends (yes, you still collect the full dividend on the stock) plus the options premium.

Selling a cash-secured put means you put cash in your account and make an agreement to buy shares should they fall to a certain price.

Assume the stock is at $100 per share and you are willing to purchase shares at $75 apiece. You collect a premium for this contract. You do not participate in any upside move of the stock - because you don't own it. You do not collect dividends. You are obligated to own shares at $75 apiece if the contract is exercised, so you incur losses below this level. The options premium will typically include value of the dividend - although you don't actually receive one.

In theory, both methods should be equal (but may not be due to put/call skew). Which one you use may depend on which type of transaction your account allows.

Covered Call on Seagate

About a month ago, I wrote this article on Seagate where I came to the conclusion that this stock was neither a buy nor a sell. I think that Seagate will continue to struggle to find its way as price per megabyte competitiveness continues.

But this lukewarm long-term investment, which offers a strong dividend, makes a perfect candidate for our covered call income generation machine. This is the process.

Buy shares at $38.45 per share

Sell January 2018 $30 strike call options

The total option value is $10.15

$8.45 of this is intrinsic value to cover actual share value

$1.70 of this is premium or income

What does this all mean? Let's walk through it.

The forward annual dividend rate is $2.52 per share. If we use your "net share cost" as the strike price (because the value of the share price above the $30 strike was returned to you - as in $8.45 per share), then your anticipated dividend yield is 8.4%.

Your options income yield, based on $1.70 premium and a strike of $30, is 5.6%.

This gives you a total income yield of 14% in one year's time.

What is the risk that you will not get this?

If the dividend is cut, this will lower your income yield. So you should do your own due diligence into that possibility.

As well, if share prices were to fall to $26.78 and the option was exercised in January 2018, you would break even. This represents a 30% share price drop from current levels. Any further drop below this level would result in net losses.

Another scenario is that the option could be exercised early. As long as prices were above $30 per share at the time of it being exercised, you would keep all the options premium (5.6%) and any dividends collected up until then. While your total return on the trade might be less, your annual return would go up (e.g. you make 10% in six months for a 20% annual return). And you could always write another covered call on the same stock.

Put Writing

Put writing has a similar profile. You can write a cash-secured put option with an expiration of January 2018 at a strike of $30. This means you are obligated to pay $30 per share if the option is exercised. You receive $3.20-3.25 per share, which results in a premium yield of 10.5-11%. You reduce your risk of an income drop in case dividends are reduced or frozen. The rest of the risks are fairly similar.

Summary

For stocks which I have a strong bullish bias on, I buy shares or call options. For stocks which I have a strong bearish bias on, I short-sell or buy put options. If I have neither a strong up nor down bias and the options premium is good, I recommend using in-the-money covered calls or selling cash-secured put options.

Seagate is a good candidate for this type of trade right now.