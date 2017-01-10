Strategic Petroleum Reserve Sales Offsetting Part Of OPEC's Production Cut

When the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 authorized the sale of SPR crude oil, Congress had no idea that OPEC would be cutting production to support oil prices. But on January 9th, it announced a Notice of Sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

According to the Notice, it will sell up to 8 million barrels of sweet crude from three SPR storage sites. Bids must be received by January 17th and contracts will be awarded on a competitive basis by end of January. Deliveries will be scheduled to take place in March and April, but earlier deliveries are possible.

The delivery of 8 million barrels over a two-month period is an average of about 133,000 b/d. Kuwait's production cut is supposed to be 131,000 b/d, and it has reported implementing the cut. The SPR sales are not intended to offset Kuwait's (or any other producer's cut), but I chose to compare it to that one because it is almost the same size as the SPR sales for those two months.

This is the first of 18 expected SPR sales through fiscal 2026 that would put nearly 200 million barrels of government-owned crude up for auction. Congress has authorized for paying for the SPR modernization and new marine capacity, as well as bills unrelated to energy issues that are all partially funded by sales of SPR barrels.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) Requirement is for 90 days of import protection (both public and private stocks). The SPR currently has 695.1 million barrels. In 2016, net petroleum imports averaged 5.442 million barrels per day, and so the SPR holds the equivalent of 128 days of import protection. Net imports have more recently dropped below 4 million barrels per day, enabling the storage to provide even greater import protection.

History of Releases

The SPR started to fill in the summer of 1977. At the time, I was a consultant to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Office (SPRO), and I saw the initial bids made by industry to help evaluate them and to design an acquisition strategy. Ironically, the first purchase was for Arab Light, which had been embargoed four years earlier in the 1973-74 Oil Embargo.

On just three occasions over the decades of oil disruptions, the United States has participated with other IEA members to release strategic petroleum stocks as part of an IEA collective action. The first occasion was with the commencement of Operation Desert Storm (17 January 1991). Oil prices immediately shot up beyond $40 but closed below $20 in one day as a result of the announced release. Ultimately, just 17.2 million barrels of oil were drawn down from the SPR.

The second release came after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, with 11 million barrels of SPR oil sold. The third release occurred in June 2011 in response to oil supply disruptions driven by hostilities in Libya, which resulted in a release of 30.6 million barrels of oil from the SPR.

Conclusions

The SPR has been a strong deterrent to oil embargoes and price spikes from disruptions. It is ironic that this sale is occurring just as OPEC's production cut is taking place. Perhaps President Trump will sign an Executive Order accelerating the schedule of planned sales if OPEC's production cuts stimulate oil prices. Trump has called OPEC "a total illegal monopoly. If businesses ever formed OPEC, everybody would be put in jail."

I have advocated privatizing the SPR. The new Administration could target use of the proceeds to fund incentives for the energy industry to move forward the date when the U.S. becomes oil independent. Such a move would help create jobs in the energy sector and also benefit investors in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.