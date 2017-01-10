AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Blockbuster Potential Makes This $2 Stock A Strong Buy For 2017

With the stock at just $2.55 per share and recent analyst price targets being set at $7 and $15, the upside is considerable.

The biotech sector was beaten down by election year politics in 2016, but this sector could become a leader once again in 2017.

Last year was tough for biotech, but it's 2017 now and it's time to take a fresh look, especially at some of the stocks that have been hit by tax-loss selling. Beaten down biotech stocks might not just rebound from the end of tax-loss selling, these stocks could also go up due to short covering.

Furthermore, the whole sector is starting to show signs of life once again and the focus on this sector should be strong this week in particular. This is due to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that is being held in San Francisco, starting on January 9. This conference typically has 10,000 attendees and sparks significant media coverage as well as investor presentations and news releases from a myriad of companies.

This increased investor focus and media spotlight on the sector can lead to a rally in many biotech stocks. The rally in this sector might be bigger than ever this year since it was such a laggard in 2016, due to election year politics about price controls. A recent CNBC article suggests that due to this major annual conference, the biotech sector typically outperforms the market by nearly 3%, so this might be the event that helps trigger a 2017 rebound for this industry.

With all of this in mind, (the conference, cheap valuations, the end of tax-loss selling and potential for short covering), it is a particularly good time to go bargain hunting for biotech stocks.

Source: J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and CNBC

I recently wrote about a small biotech firm that I believe is a strong buy because it trades for just over $1 per share, it has a strong balance sheet, and it has a pipeline candidate that could be approved by the FDA in 2017. However, I have come across another small biotech stock that also appears to have a very compelling risk to reward ratio, and catalysts for 2017, so let's take a closer look:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that is focused on developing therapies for the treatment of acute pain. It is primarily focused on ARX-04 or "DSUVIA" and Zalviso which are based on sublingual formulation technology that this company has developed. There are a number of bullish factors and 2017 catalysts for investors to consider:

The Pipeline:

As shown in the graphic below, this company has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for ARX-04 and Phase 3 clinical trials are being initiated for Zalviso in the U.S.; it is already approved in the European Union. ARX-04 is expected to provide a non-invasive (sublingual) treatment option for patients with moderate to severe acute pain. Zalviso is designed as sublingual tablet system that could be a replacement for highly invasive and sometimes infectious (due to the skin being punctured which can result in an infection) intravenous pain management drugs like morphine. Zalviso is not invasive and delivers a 15 mcg dosage of Sufentanil (a highly therapeutic index opioid), which is administered in a hand-held and pre-programmed patient analgesia system.

In the clinical trials for Zalviso to date, it did achieve its primary endpoint. However, the FDA has requested another study in a diverse post-surgical population in order to evaluate the overall performance of the Zalviso system. It appears that the FDA is concerned about the potential for errors in the optical sensors which dispenses the pain-killing Sufentanil tablets in the Zalviso system.

The company believes it has the data to support a low error rate, and I also believe that it will be able to get Zalviso approved as a safe and effective treatment system, just as it already is in the European Union. The Zalviso System allows for a non-invasive, non-infectious and highly effective opioid, Sufentanil, to be delivered, without constant administration being required by a nurse.

Source: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals website

The Balance Sheet Is Strong Which Significantly Reduces Risks:

Clinical stage biotech firms need to have promise in terms of the pipeline as well as cash and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has both. Many stocks that trade for less than $5 per share have terrible balance sheets with very little cash and lots of debt. However, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has about $92.46 million in cash and just $21.32 million in debt.

With 45.33 million shares outstanding, the cash on the balance sheet is equivalent to $2.04, on a per share basis. Not bad for a stock that is trading at $2.55 per share. With a current market capitalization of roughly $118 million, if you pay off the $21.32 million in debt and back out the remaining cash on the balance sheet, the value being attributed to the pipeline (or enterprise value) is just about $47 million. That is a sign this stock is deeply undervalued, especially when you consider this company has recently completed Phase 3 clinical trials for ARX-04 with positive results, plus Phase 3 clinical trials are being initiated for Zalviso in the U.S.

DSUVIA (or ARX-04) Could Be A Blockbuster Drug WIth Estimates For Over $1 Billion in Sales:

In this industry, a drug that achieves $1 billion or more in sales is considered to be a blockbuster. In a recent press release, the company said that DSUVIA is its lead product and put peak revenue estimates at $1.1 billion per year. That would be very significant for a company that currently has a market cap of just about $118 million. It is also significant that commercialization of DSUVIA could start this year. The press release stated:

The most significant goals we accomplished in 2016 were with DSUVIA: The submission of the NDA; developing the DSUVIA commercial strategy; and establishing the supply chain. As a result, we are well positioned as we begin 2017 to advance DSUVIA in the U.S. and ARX-04 in Europe," stated Howie Rosen, CEO of AcelRx. "Of course, a positive FDA decision on our NDA has the potential to fully transform AcelRx and allow us to begin commercialization of DSUVIA into the emergency medicine market. As we presented in December, we believe the peak revenue potential across all settings for DSUVIA in the U.S. is $1.1 billion. This forecast also reinforced our comfort with designating DSUVIA as our lead product and ZALVISO being a potential follow-on product in the U.S.

The Chart Has Just Formed A Bullish Triple Bottom:

As the chart above shows, this stock has been in a trading range for the past several months of between $2.50 to $4 per share. It is worth noting that in June, November and then again just recently, this stock has put in a bottom at around the $2.50 per share level. This has now created a very bullish "Triple Bottom" on the chart which suggests potential downside risks could be limited at these levels.

It also suggests that this stock is now in the "buying zone" because it has seen significant rebounds very quickly after hitting this level of roughly $2.50 per share. These rebounds have led to gains of about 50%, more than once, and these gains came very swiftly. In August, September and October, this stock hit $3.80 (or a bit more). At just $2.55 per share now, another rebound back towards the upper level of the recent trading range of about $3.80, could offer investors a gain of around 50%.

This Stock Has Short Squeeze Potential:

According to Shortsqueeze.com, over 3.8 million shares (which is equivalent to about 14.3% of the float) are currently short. The average daily trading volume is about 300,000 shares, so this means the short interest is equivalent to roughly 13 days worth of trading volume. That is enough to trigger a potential short squeeze. I always think of short sellers as a guaranteed buy-back program, and in this case it looks like the shorts could be in a vulnerable position.

Perceptive Advisors And Other "Smart Money" Are Invested In AcelRx Pharmaceuticals:

Joseph Edeleman is the legendary manager of Perceptive Advisors and when it comes to biotech investing, he might represent the epitome of "smart money". One article states that Perceptive Advisors has generated 42% in annual gains since 1999. That is enough to turn $10,000 into about $1.3 million in just around 15 years. Perceptive Advisors' stake of about 5.4 million shares makes it the largest institutional holder of this stock. I believe this ownership stake is a sign that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals could have tremendous long-term upside potential, because Perceptive Advisors clearly has a strong track record in identifying high potential biotech stocks. As the data (provided by Yahoo Finance) below shows, there are a number of other significant institutional holders as well:

Top Institutional Holders

Holder Shares Date Reported % Out Value Perceptive Advisors LLC 5,408,728 Sep 29, 2016 11.93% 21,039,951 Palo Alto Investors, LLC 1,634,608 Sep 29, 2016 3.61% 6,358,625 Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) 1,488,741 Sep 29, 2016 3.28% 5,791,202 Granahan Investment Management Inc. 1,455,676 Sep 29, 2016 3.21% 5,662,579 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. 1,003,787 Sep 29, 2016 2.21% 3,904,731 Click to enlarge

Recent Analyst Price Targets Between $7 and $15 Per Share Suggests Very Significant Upside Potential:

In September, 2016, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals announced positive top line results for ARX-04 or "DSUVIA" indicating that it hit primary and secondary efficacy endpoints. Based on this, an analyst named Ed Arce at H.C. Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7 price target for the stock. A recent article covered the upgrade by Ed Arce and it stated:

Arce opined, "We view these top-line results […] in terms of both safety and efficacy-as robust, especially given the high-risk patient population. With a strongly positive Phase 3 ARX-04 program now complete, and an NDA filing expected later this year, we believe the stage has been set for continued meaningful improvements in investor sentiment (and appreciation) in ACRX shares from now through likely FDA approval of ARX-04 by year end 2017."

On September 15th, 2016, and also in an apparent response to the positive clinical data on ARX-04, an analyst named Michael Higgins at Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15 price target. Whether this stock hits the $7 price target or the $15 price target set by these two analysts, the potential upside is clearly very significant for investors who buy at current levels.

Potential Downside Risks Appear Limited At This Level:

For a number of reasons, I believe the potential downside risks are limited at this time. As mentioned previously, this stock has bounced off of the $2.50 per share level every time for the past few months and now appears to have put in a bullish triple bottom on the chart. This indicates that there seems to be very strong support for the stock at current levels which could mean the downside is limited. The fact that the pipeline is in very advanced stages and has met primary endpoint goals also greatly reduces potential downside risks, and so does the fact that Zalviso is already approved in Europe.

The strong balance sheet and very limited debt levels also greatly reduces potential downside risks. In addition to that, this company has a low cash burn rate and this is another big positive for shareholders. On November 1, 2017, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted a loss of $11.4 million, or 25 cents per share for the third quarter of 2016. That cash burn rate is similar to the first and second quarters of 2016, so this figure appears to be the recent average in terms of a quarterly burn rate. With about $92.46 million in cash and just around $21.32 million in debt, the company theoretically has enough cash (even if the debt was paid off in full), in order to get through about 6 more quarters (with an average quarterly burn rate estimated at roughly $11 million). With the potential FDA approval for DSUVIA and Zalviso coming in 2017, it is worth noting that this company clearly has enough cash to get through this year. This also significantly reduces potential downside risks.

Tim Morris, the CFO of the company, recently stated that the company expects to still have about $50 million in cash at the end of the second quarter and that spending in the second half of 2017 will depend on the commercialization plans. Since the company submitted a new drug application for DSUVIA in early December 2016, the FDA is expected to complete its review, and potentially approve it around February 17, 2017.

I believe this stock has limited downside risks at the current share price and that there is a strong chance that at least one, if not both (DSUVIA and Zalviso) candidates will be approved. This would transform AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and turn it into a commercial stage biotech company. I believe this stock is deeply undervalued considering the fact that the market capitalization is currently just below $120 million, and especially considering that it has the potential for a blockbuster (DSUVIA) to be approved next month.

Furthermore, when you factor in the $92.46 million in cash it has on the balance sheet, it appears that the potential downside risks are limited (in part because this represents over $2 per share in cash and the stock is trading at just around $2.55 per share), while the upside potential is very significant.

For all of these reasons, I see a very favorable risk to reward ratio for investors who buy at these levels. Conversely, I see major risks for the short sellers, who might be vulnerable to a significant short squeeze. Based on the current share price (and market cap), I believe the short sellers (and the market in general) are "asleep behind the wheel" on this stock, even as analysts appear to be sending a wake up call to investors and recently put $7 and $15 price targets and buy ratings on AcelRX

In Summary:

At just about $2.55 per share, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is deeply undervalued, especially when you consider the pipeline (perhaps blockbuster) potential and the significant amount of cash on the balance sheet. I believe that the strong balance sheet, pipeline progress and the fact that Zalviso is already approved in Europe all act to significantly reduce potential downside risks.

This stock has been beaten down by tax-loss selling and short sellers in what was a tough 2016, due to election year politics. However, it looks like 2016 laggards might be poised to outperform in 2017, and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference might get this sector back in the spotlight this week.

Furthermore, many short sellers may have been waiting for 2017, in order to cover their positions. By waiting past December 31, 2016, they not only get to postpone paying taxes on any gains for another year, but might also be able to pay less tax under a Trump Administration. With about 3.8 million shares short, there appears to be potential for a short squeeze to be triggered, especially now that tax-loss selling has ended.

With the potential for FDA approval for Zalviso and DSUVIA in 2017, there are major upside catalysts and good reasons to be bullish this year. Finally, with analyst price targets of up to $15 per share, this stock has an excellent risk to reward ratio. That's why I see it as a strong buy for 2017, especially while it is still below $3 per share.

I have researched a couple of other stocks that could be poised for a significant rebound in 2017, and I plan to write about those very soon. Please consider following me if you want updates on these stocks or more articles about strategic and deep value contrarian investing.

