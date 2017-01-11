Market Challenge: What's Next For Chipotle

Is the stock a buy or sell?

On Tuesday, Chipotle offered guidance for 2017 that appeared to please investors.

Is it time to bet on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG)?

The fast casual restaurant pioneer, presenting at the annual ICR conference in Florida Tuesday, offered guidance for 2017 that appeared to please investors. EPS for the year is expected at $10 (topping previous expectations), high single-digit comps, and the company said it's sticking with cost-savings initiatives.

CMG stock rose nearly 5% in Tuesday trading after the presentation.

Loading...

Your thoughts on Chipotle in 2017? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your opinion below!