Indebted Driller Savanna To Review Strategic Alternatives To The Bid Of Total Energy Services

The target communicated that it has received strong expressions of interest from third parties. If true, Total will have to increase its price.

Savanna rejected the offer, and it is looking right now for other bidders.

Last month, I wrote an article about the bid launched by Total Energy Services Inc. (OTC:TOTZF) to buy Savanna Energy Services Corp. (OTC:SVGYF). As per my expectation, the target rejected the offer and has commenced to review strategic alternatives. In this article, I will do a market check to see who can bid for this company and how likely it is to happen.

Savanna Rejects the Total Offer

In my previous write-up, I saw these three different outcomes:

1. The target negotiates and accepts: this may be possible given that the bid price is much higher than the price offered by Alberta. 2. The target refuses the bid and does not offer another solution: This is, in my opinion, quite unlikely since in this case the Board would breach its fiduciary duties of care. The shareholders would be very unhappy with this decision. 3. Another player bids for the company: Even if Savanna does not find any white knight I am sure that the Board will try to contact other parties. Since the bid is hostile I do not think that the Board of Directors tried to sell the business to any other company. Maybe some company in other country may be willing to bid for it.

I believe that we are now at the third outcome: Savanna did not even try to renegotiate with Total. This target stated that the bid undervalued the company since it did not take into account the recent efforts made by the company to "solidify the company's balance sheet." In addition, the bid has no premium, whereas in other past transactions, the buyers have paid approximately 40% at the time of the offer:

... Savanna has recently completed proactive financing transactions, which solidify the company's balance sheet, reduce its risk profile, and position the company to participate in a recovery of industry conditions. Total's offer doesn't reflect this value.- As of December 21, 2016, Total is offering an implied discount of 5%, when over the past five years transactions of this nature have carried a premium of approximately 40% at the time of the offer...

In addition, regarding the latter reasons to reject the offer, there is a new macroeconomic factor that might make the Savanna share price increase in the following years. I did not observe it in my last article. Now, I believe that it is quite remarkable: The offer was made before the agreements by OPEC members and certain non-OPEC producers to reduce production in the following years. I believe that owing this new economic outlook, the bid should be increased.

As I mentioned in my previous article, the bid was opportunistic since Savanna was negotiating with debt holders. The Total offer obviously was a low ball. I believe that the offer was a smart move since the company had not contacted other parties yet. But, Savanna did the right thing: look for other bidders. If the company finds another third party willing to pay a fair amount, Total will have to increase its price and we may see a bidding war. This outcome is likely since Savanna stated that it has received expressions of interest from other parties:

Having received strong expressions of interest from third parties, Savanna will explore strategic alternatives with a view to maximizing value for all shareholders.



Who Could Bid?

When a company launches hostile bid to buy a competitor, the target normally looks for a white knight. Savanna communicated that Peters & Co. Limited, its financial advisor, will start to do so in early 2017. Some of the competitors that could try a business amalgamation with Savanna include the following:

Private equity funds will also be contacted by the financial advisor. However, I do not really expect a lot of surprises from them. The company has a lot of debt, so PE funds will not be able to use a lot of leverage to buy the company.

Ideas From the Board of Directors

I appreciate looking at who is sitting on the board of directors of the targets. These are people who could lose their positions, so they might try to look for a buyer too. We could get some ideas from companies that are associated to Savanna. For example, I found out that Chairman James Saunders is a director of RMP Energy Inc. (OTCPK:OEXFF), which has an enterprise value of CAD$218.46 million. Even if the companies are different, if they merge, their credit ratio would be better than now and the board could be able to stop the hostile offer.

In addition, Director Allen Brooks is very well connected:

... a consultant on strategy to the CEO of a large international offshore oil service company and is a member of the Board of Directors of Trican Well Service Ltd., and Pason Systems Inc."



To sum up, there are several members of the board of directors, who might help the company in finding a better solution than accepting the hostile bid of Total.

My View on the Share Price

Since the article I wrote on Dec. 13, 2016, the share price has increased 18%. This means Savanna has found other third parties. However, I am sure that they have not agreed to any price yet. The bidders need to make due diligence and the company needs to disclose information. This process takes a long time.

SVY data by YCharts

I am very sure that the new bidders will have to pay some premium to the current market price. So, if we buy now, we might be able to get some additional returns.

Conclusion

I am very sure that the company will be able to find an interested third party. If this happens, the stock price will increase because of the rumors. Due to the latter, I firmly believe that buying the stock now is a very appealing idea.

