AMD: How Ryzen May Impact The Processor Market And Boost Long Term Share Price

The server market is in flux, with disruptive factors at play, lending advantage to Ryzen's adaptive formulations deriving from its modular construction.

The enterprise market, with its greater margins, is key for Ryzen with 32 cores on the Naples Opteron platform; for AMD's future growth; and for a share price increase.

AMD may use a value pricing differential to move the high end processor market to a tipping point and achieve significantly greater market share.

If Ryzen's Summit Ridge is superior (or equivalent) to Intel's Broadwell-E, it presents AMD with the marketing opportunity to move the processor market in its favor.

Ryzen May Deliver Long-Term Share Price Increase

The advent of Ryzen in the form of Summit Ridge is the key to how Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE:AMD) may continue its exponential share price increase. By equaling or surpassing the performance of rival products, Summit Ridge presents AMD with a value pricing opportunity for its new generation chips, which may shift the processor market in its favor. This would significantly increase market share, deliver growth and boost share price.

Source: NASDAQ

AMD has provided more information about Ryzen (formerly Zen) and we learn that by referencing a Handbrake encode, Blender and Pixologic's ZBrushCore benchmarks, the 8-core, 16-thread Summit Ridge (the first chip in the Ryzen generation) may transcend the performance of the high-end chip brought to market by Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) last May. That chip is the 5th generation 8-core, 3.2GHz Core i7-6900K processor, formerly named Broadwell-E.

As an intimation of the magnitude that impact Ryzen may have on the processor market, AMD announced 16 high-end AM4 motherboards to be produced by five manufacturers, and also debuted Ryzen designs created by 17 leading system integrators. The motherboards utilize the X370 and X300 Ryzen chipsets, and are for performance users who require top end I/O connectivity, overclocking and dual graphics.

Value Differential Operates In Favor Of AMD

While independent benchmarks will be important in proving Ryzen's performance statistics, an explanation for the possible higher performance of Summit Ridge is that AMD claims a faster clock speed (at 3.4GHz without boost) than that of its Intel rival. Maximum potential, boost speed and price have not been disclosed by AMD.

The Core i7-6900K is shown by specout.com as retailing at $1,049.99. With Ryzen's performance equating to, or exceeding that of the Core i7-6900K, AMD may choose to marginally price it below Intel's product, and emphasize the value differential operating in their favor. If AMD weighs their performance/price equation for Ryzen correctly, they may be able to move the high-end processor market to a tipping point, which will see them to steal market share from Intel.

It will be seen if Intel, presently in the midst of changing their corporate roadmap (See Seeking Alpha "The Role Of Artificial Intelligence In Intel's Corporate Transition Strategy"), will retaliate by increasing the number of cores in their Core i7-6900K, thereby upgrading its performance.

Market Share

Current AMD and Intel market shares in the overall global processor market as provided by PassMark as at January 8, 2017 are: AMD at approximately 19% and Intel at approximately 81%. This data reflects CPUs in use, not CPUs purchased, covers only x86 processors, and does not include game consoles.

Intel has historically dominated the high-end segment of the market, with greater Level-2 cache memory producing faster processors than AMD's comparable offerings. However, AMD's low-end chips, like Duron, have enjoyed a performance advantage over Intel's low-end processors.

What elements are already priced into AMD's stock, and what elements are not? Clearly there has been a wave of expectation developing for years concerning the impending launch of the Zen generation of processors, announced long ago. Zen, now Ryzen, has undoubtedly been the basis for the stock climbing from a low of $1.61 in July, 2015 to a high of $12.42 in December, 2016.

Other Aspects Not Reflected In Share Price

The market may be under appreciating a weakened Intel, the market leader, which is forced to confront market changes by withdrawing from mobile products (implementing significant layoffs and reducing spending). Intel is also struggling to catch up in cutting edge markets such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) after a late start.

A further consideration (that may not be priced into shares) may be the degree to which the server market, a most important profit center, is undergoing fundamental change. If you aren't aware, cloud service providers are gaining greater control and are beginning to fight suppliers on price.

These factors in large part play to the strengths of AMD, boosting the potential for a longer-term share price increase. Though with far less market capitalization ($10.65 billion) than Intel ($173.49 billion), AMD has become a more nimble footed competitor and is arguably in the process of seizing the technological advantage as Intel's recent offerings and roadmap have received lukewarm receptions.

AMD More Strategically Adept At Handling Market Change

In this regard, AMD's pricing and Ryzen's adaptive design position the company as more adept (than Intel) to confront the rapidly increasing pace of market evolution. This will eventually translate in a higher share price for AMD.

The three markets AMD is targeting with Ryzen are virtual reality, e-sports and PC gaming. Virtual reality PC demand is projected to grow tenfold by 2020. PC gaming is expected to demonstrate 35% growth by 2020. According to research website Newzoo.com, the global e-sports market generated revenues of $493 million in 2016 and has 148 million global enthusiasts.

The global e-sports audience is anticipated to reach 215 million by 2019, with one game, "League Of Legends", attracting an audience of 36 million for its world championship in 2015. That is a larger audience than the NBA finals. As a consequence of the growing popularity of this market segment, professional e-sports players earn salaries in the millions.

SenseMI Continually Recalibrates For Optimal Efficiency

More information about Summit Ridge is awaited from AMD. Expected information includes: the size of the micro-op cache in the core, PCIe lane counts, limitations on the L3 victim cache, power consumption, quality of the DDR4 controller, single core performance and IPC level. Launch is still projected for Q1 2017.

Clearly, Intel's Core i7-6900K is the chip that Summit Ridge aims to beat in the marketplace and, therefore, was the chip they chose to highlight at a recent demonstration. The new AMD chip cannot match the speed of Intel's quad-core i7-6700K, which has a base clock of 4GHz. However, a great achievement of Summit Ridge is that it exhibits good clock speeds below 100W TDP, much lower than the 140W TDP of the Core i7-6900K.

AMD says a group of efficiency tweaks (named SenseMI) promise to enhance delivery of power to the Summit Ridge CPU and improve clock speed adjustment. SenseMI continually recalibrates the processor to derive optimal efficiency at any set power level.

Impact Of Ryzen On High End Processor Market

What impact then will Ryzen, in the form of Summit Ridge, have on the high end processor market when stacked up against Intel's 6th-gen Skylake and the impending 7th-gen Kaby Lake desktop processor? Intel has already started shipping 14nm Kaby Lake, but only for laptops.

In essence, if AMD can do a good job with its Ryzen boost mode, then the base clock differential between Summit Ridge and Skylake will be negligible. Further, both Skylake and Kaby Lake are, as quad core components, limited by their inability to add more cores.

A key thrust for Ryzen will be in the enterprise market, with its greater margins and intrinsic promise for increased corporate growth and profitability. The enterprise class Ryzen processor will have 32-cores and operate on the Naples Opteron server platform. Naples differs from the Zeppelin platform, which will incorporate both a 32-core Ryzen processor and a Vega based APU.

Naples Is Modular With 8 Core Base Unit

With reduced latency and an interconnect that will render data rates of up to 100GB/s, Naples will be constructed as an 8-core base unit, with 16 and 32-core variants being produced as multi chip modules. It will offer 8 memory channels, as many as 128 lanes of PCI-E 3.0, and up to 32 SATA or NVME drives.

The essential test for Naples will be its IPC performance when stacked up against Intel's competing processors in the enterprise market. If that performance is comparable, Intel's premium pricing provides AMD the opportunity to employ value pricing, for which it has established a reputation, as the means to claw back market share. Moreover, data center companies are eager for the greater market competition that Ryzen will bring, and which they may leverage to secure lower prices from Intel.

Then there is a broader question: what market responses Intel will employ to counteract the arrival of Ryzen? Will they reduce prices as they have before? Will Intel's core count be increased? Will they fund the marketing programs of OEM customers? Will they overstep, as they have before, and breach anti trust laws in their attempt to stave off AMD's new generation of processors?

AMD Has Capacity To Mount Effective Counters

Answers to these questions will emerge in time. However, with AMD's improved financial base (see Seeking Alpha "AMD: Why The $600 Million Stock And $450 Million Convertible Note Issues Are Net Long-Term Positives"), technological parity, expertise in value-marketing, and successful track record of holding Intel to antitrust breaches, they have the corporate capability to mount effective counters.

Importantly, the server market is in flux (see Seeking Alpha "The Role Of Artificial Intelligence In Intel's Corporate Transition Strategy"). While small data centers have historically, and still, provide the greater part of market demand, medium-sized and large data centers, including cloud service providers, show the strongest exponential growth rates.

Cloud service providers are utilizing GPUs for their deep learning needs, and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is benefiting as a result. In October 2016, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) opted for a hybrid approach when it chose AMD's GPUs for its cloud servers (to be employed in conjunction with Nvidia GPUs). The interplay of CPUs and GPUs is cutting edge in the server market and AMD's adaptive formulation of its processors, aided by Ryzen's modular construction, is well suited to meet those changing needs.

Conclusions

There is a saying "generals study strategy, good generals study terrain, and great generals study the weather". The weather in the processor market is shifting in AMD's favor. It's clear that Intel is struggling to overcome its previous lack of innovation, as the dynamics of the server market change. Additionally, Ryzen may arrive with sufficient performance and a value-marketing strategy may move the market significantly, delivering greater growth and profitability for AMD, and thereby an increase in share price.

If Ryzen enables AMD to claim a 35% processor market share within three years, that would be a tipping point to still greater gains in the future. An increase in share price will largely track market share and profitability. Such improvement is not a flight of fancy. It was only in March, 2006 that AMD shares were at $42.70.

If Ryzen is confirmed by independent testing to have equal or superior performance to Intel's Broadwell-E, it hands AMD an opportunity to begin to redefine the high-end processor market by shifting the market toward its value pricing. Greater market share for AMD will then inevitably follow.

The enterprise market, with its higher margins, stands out as a promising route for AMD to increase growth and profitability and, with Ryzen's modular construction, the company is well positioned to exploit that opening.

For holders of AMD stock, Ryzen may offer material share price increases over time as these new generation processors exert their impact to significantly realign the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.