Columbia Banking System's (COLB) CEO Melanie Dressel Presents at Merger of Pacific Continental Corporation Conference Transcript

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Merger of Pacific Continental Corporation Conference Call

January 10, 2017

Executives

Melanie Dressel – President and Chief Executive Officer

Roger Busse – President and Chief Executive Officer-Pacific Continental

Clint Stein – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew Clark – Piper Jaffray

Jeff Rulis – D.A. Davidson

Alex Morris – Sandler O’Neill

Jackie Boland – KBW

Jon Arfstrom – RBC Capital Markets

Timothy Coffey – FIG Partners

Lou Feldman – Wells Capital Management

Harris Arch – DuPont Capital Management

Don Worthington – Raymond James

I would now like to turn the call over to your hosts for today, Melanie Dressel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia; Roger Busse, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Continental and Clint Stein, Chief Financial Officer.

I will turn the call over to Melanie Dressel. Please go ahead.

Melanie Dressel

Thank you Michael. Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss our exciting news today. Yesterday evening, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement with Pacific Continental Corporation headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Joining me on the call today is Roger Busse, President and CEO of Pacific Continental and Clint Stein our Chief Financial Officer at Columbia.

Before we start I just like to note that our press release and slide presentation detailing yesterday evening’s announcement are available online at www.columbiabank.com in the Investor Relations section.

As always I need to mention that we’ll be making some forward-looking statements which are subject to economic and other factors. You can find a more complete safe harbor explanation in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year 2015.

I can’t tell you how excited I am to be able to announce this merger. We’ve admired Pacific Continental for quite sometime and seen many similarities in our companies that should contribute to a great partnership. Roger, his management team and Pacific Continental’s Board of Directors have done a wonderful job leading the organizations. Combined our companies will become the premier Northwest-focused community bank.

As you’ve heard me saying many times before the criteria we consider in any acquisition or that it makes financial sense for our shareholders, that’s complimentary to our footprint and that’s its culturally compatible. With that in mind, please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation.

By combining our companies Columbia’s Oregon presence will increase by nearly 50%. Pacific Continental is the second largest community bank headquartered in Oregon. In terms of market expansion, we pick up the number one market share in the Eugene MSA, which is the second largest MSA in Oregon. We will also have opportunities to leverage our teams in Seattle and Portland. We’re particularly excited that we found a partner that has built a similar community-focused bank with a very strong core deposit base. 42% of Pacific Continental’s deposits are non-interest bearing.

On a combined basis, we will have more than $12 billion in assets in over 150 branches. And we will continue with strong capital levels as well. This transaction accelerates our crossing of the $10 billion threshold in a meaningful way. We’ve been focused on preparing ourselves for this eventuality for quite sometime now and we feel we are in a solid position to navigate the regulatory requirements associated with this change.

The transaction is immediately accretive to Columbia’s earnings per share with 8% and 10% projected accretion in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The IRR in this transaction exceeds our financial hurdle of 15%, tangible book value dilution is approximately 6% and it will take approximately 3.7 years to earn back this dilution.

Slide 4 provides an overview of the terms of the transaction. The consideration offered is 0.6430 Columbia’s for each Pacific Continental share. And our stock price as of yesterday the transaction is valued at $27.85 per share or about $644 million in total.

It's worth noting that prior to the presidential election the transaction would have carried a price tag of approximately $21 per share. And as we all know bank stocks have risen dramatically over the last two years – sorry two months. Since the election the Keefe Regional Bank Index is up approximately 25% and our stock is up approximately 31%.

Pricing is subject to a collar. But then the upper and lower range of the collar the exchange ratio is fixed. Above the top of the collar you have Columbia stock outperforms the KRX by greater than 15% then the price fixes and we have an opportunity to issue fewer share. Below the bottom of the collar we have Columbia stock underperforms the KRX by greater than 15% then the price fixes then we maintain price paid at the lower end of the collar by either paying the difference in cash or by increasing the exchange ratio.

The midpoint of the collar was set when we agreed upon an exchange ratio. So as of today we are above the top end of the collar but have not outperformed the KRX by more than 15%. In addition, there is a mutual walk away provision if Columbia stock decreases below $26.13. With Pacific Continental can reinstate the transaction by including a per share cash component in the consideration. The details of how this all works is in the Appendix on Slide 16.

As Columbia’s stock price moves within the collar range, the value of the stock component will fluctuate. As of yesterday's COLB’s closing price of 43.31, the pricing represent a 3.06 times Pacific Continental stated tangible book value per share as of September 30, 21.2 times 2017 estimated earnings and as of 33.9% market premium to yesterday's Pacific Continental closing price of $20.80 per share.

As of November 8, 2016 for the date of the election, the price to tangible book was 2.34 times tangible book and the price to 2017 estimated earnings was 16.2 times. It's important to realize that we are paying a 3% discount relative to where our stock trades on a priced 2017 estimated earnings. And when we compare that relative pricing with other transactions our relative pricing is actually below those transactions.

In consideration of our partnership, we will be adding one of Pacific Continental’s independent directors to the Columbia’s Board. Roger Busse, Pacific Continental’s Chief Executive Officer has committed to assist with our integration of Pacific Continental into Columbia. In addition, we anticipate key Pacific Continental leaders will join Columbia which should provide continuity and facilitate a smooth integration to minimize the impact on customers, employees in each community.

We’re targeting a mid-2017 completion date, pending customary closing conditions that include regulatory approval and the approval of Columbia and Pacific Continental shareholders.

It’s important to note that we conducted a comprehensive due diligence review, our diligence process, including numerous meetings between the members of the executive management of both banks and a thorough review of Pacific Continental’s loan portfolio, business activities and operation.

The next slide, Slide 5, shows our combined footprint. The combination helps to strengthen our presence in the Eugene, Portland, and Seattle areas and provides yet another step in reaching our vision as being the Northwest regional community bank, the likes of which has not really existed, since the old U.S. Bank, Seafirst and Rainier National Bank.

Slides, Slide 6 to Slide 8 provide an overview of Pacific Continental.

And I think it would be a good time now to hand the call over to Roger to go over these slides and to share his thoughts on the transaction. Roger?

Roger Busse

Thank you Melanie. Before addressing PCBK’s financial highlights, I’d like to take a few minutes to say how pleased I am and excited about the merger with Columbia. Our Board, executive management and I all agree this combination makes perfect financial and strategic sense for our shareholders, our customers, employees and the communities we serve.

Let me tell you why. To begin I have been overwhelmed by the thoughtful consideration and planning by Melanie and her team as to how they will integrate our two banks. Focusing on our clients and communities and our employees, this all bodes well for our investors and owners. To that point, I would like to stress that with few exceptions, virtually all of our clients will continue to work with their same relationship personnel they know and trust, thereby minimizing disruption and ensuring the same familiar excellent service and support they've come to value. This includes senior managers, deposit and lending teams, and even some of our administrative support members.

Further it is important to note that like PCBK, Columbia has been rated as one of the best performing community bank in the nation. The more we both have been recipients of multiple 100 best places to work awards, which underscores our commitment to employees. In my view the similar demonstrated commitment to client and employees' success is unique. And we'll fasten even more rapid assimilation into a new and powerful organization, thereby providing real strategic advantage to all of our constituents.

Our shared cultural alignment and client focus will be a catalyst for both successful integration and growth. More, our clients who have access to a much wider array of products and services including wealth management and mortgage, it will be increased lending capacity and financing options for businesses while retaining local authority to make decisions.

Columbia and PCBK area aligned in their longstanding commitment to community investment, non-profits and employee engagement. Columbia will work with our market leadership and coordinate donations, sponsorships and partnerships that may further enhance our impact in the communities we serve. Consequently this combination addresses all constituents providing strategic opportunity and advantage to each.

With that introduction, I would now like to cover key aspects of a few slides. As Slide 6 indicates, Pacific Continental was founded in 1972, so that makes us 44 years old. Our mantra has always been quality first followed by profitability and then growth in that order. Since 2005 we have completed four acquisitions, including three acquisitions since 2013. But primarily our growth has been organic relationship banking. With our recent acquisition of Foundation Bank in Bellevue, Washington, our assets topped $2.5 billion making us the second largest Oregon headquartered bank.

We are quality organization serving the markets of Eugene, Portland and Seattle. And specifically, we are a business bank that has been focused in three primary niche areas; community-based businesses, healthcare lending, and non-products. We are a very efficient organization with 14 branch locations and two LPOs. Our financial performance has consistently exceeded our peers both in terms of organic growth and profitability. As you can see we have very good credit quality metrics. I have been impressed with the anticipated synergies of our credit practices with those of Columbia. Consequently, we will continue to offer localized authority and credit practices that will compliment continued quality growth and robust pipelines.

Moving on to Slide 7, as I mentioned before we started the bank in 1972 in the Eugene market as a result we command the leading market share in the Eugene MSA, holding the number one position with over $855 million in core deposits. Eugene is the home to the University of Oregon and the cities of Eugene-Springfield represent the second largest population city in the state. More recently, Eugene has shown solid inward migration, growth and expansion of what is called the Silicon Shire, which represents dozens of startup technology companies.

The unemployment rate has dropped below 5% to 4.7% and housing has fully recovered to pre-recession values. PCBK has developed deep and long-lasting relationships with the business and nonprofit communities and understands the critical nature of communicating the benefits of this combination to all constituents. Our market and team leaders in Eugene, including our Market President, will remain in leadership roles along with the lending and deposit teams. The same will be true in our Portland and Puget Sound markets, where we have $672 million and $593 million in deposits respectively. All three markets have shown solid loan growth through the third quarter of 2016.

And Portland's expansion to $729 million in loans continues to underscore the success of our market leadership and lending staff there. With the recent acquisition of Foundation Bank and Puget Sound, we now have a meaningful presence, with the combination of talented lenders, strong teams and experienced leadership.

On Slide 8 we detail the growth of our healthcare lending practice. We started our dental lending focus about 15 years ago. It had made over 2,000 dental loans with no more than 22 basis points of loss in any year and virtually no delinquencies.

As you can see we grew the portfolio to $160 million in our local markets through 2009. This was intentional. We wanted to monitor how the portfolio would perform through the recession. During this period there were virtually no issues or negative credit migration that resulted. We became confident that our understanding and underwriting of this area ensured homogeneous strong portfolios. A slow expansion began, all based on individual credit quality.

The national portfolio now in 42 states has performed as well or better than our in-market portfolio. National lending is restricted to the three strongest performing segments namely dental acquisition financing, practice refinance, and owner occupied commercial real estate. Indeed, most of our national dental lending practice is related to the acquisition financing, where one dentist to selling their practice to another, usually a junior associate. We now have over 500 practices today in the portfolio. It is a very granular portfolio, but the average loan size is just under $600,000.

Currently, dental-related lending activity represents just over 20% of our total loan portfolio. Again, I'd like to emphasize that same underwriters, relationship managers and leaders that have successfully developed and crafted this portfolio are anticipated to continue into the combined company. One final note, our non-profit niche is primarily a deposit focus of the bank. And these deposits include over 1,400 nonprofit relationships, representing almost 27% of our core deposits at across the 17 basis points. Our nonprofit banking teams, we believe, will enjoy a similar commitment at Columbia to this critical segment.

And with that I will turn the call over to Clint to discuss more transaction details.

Clint Stein

Thank you Roger. Turning to Slide 10, I’ll review our key transaction assumptions. As you know we do not provide earnings guidance, as such for analysis, we’ve used analyst consensus estimates for both companies to generate our estimated earnings accretion. We expect to realize approximately $19.4 million in cost savings from the merger or 34% of Pacific Continental’s 2017 estimated non-interest expense. We forecast about 50% realization of cost savings in 2017, 85% realization in 2018 and then the full amount in 2019.

We also assume that the Durban amendment will lower Pacific Continental’s income by $300,000. Our assumption is that our Durban impact is already factored in to our Street estimates. We anticipate approximately $30 million in pre-tax, deal-related expenses and estimate a loan mark of 1.7%. For modeling purposes, we based our accretion of the loan discount on our actual experience from previous acquisitions. This assumes that roughly 50% of the loan mark will accrete over a five-year period.

In addition our other estimated day one fair value marks include a $2.8 million mark up on fixed assets, a $1.1 million mark up on the subordinated debt and a $2.3 million mark down of OREO.

Also we modeled a reversal of the foundation trust preferred mark of $2.6 million, this we plan to redeem approximately $14 million of trust preferred securities at or shortly after the close. Our estimated core deposit intangible is based on 1.75% of Pacific Continental’s non-prime deposits and that’s amortized over a ten-year period. We did not assume any revenue enhancements for our modeling purposes, but do believe that our larger lending limit and our product set will enhance earnings over a longer period.

Slide 11 details our cost savings estimates of $19.4 million or as I mentioned previously 34% of Pacific Continental’s non-interest expense. As we have done in the past we will track and report our progress toward achieving our target cost sales as we progress through the closing and complete the integration process.

Slide 12 illustrates the pro forma financial outcome. Please keep in mind that as our stock price fluctuates the value of the consideration moves so the resulting deal price per share moves, as well. Melanie did mention the collar structure and there’s a chart in the appendix on Slide 16, which illustrates what Pacific Continental shareholders received at different Columbia stock prices.

In terms of financial metrics, in 2018 earnings per share increases approximately 8% and roughly 10% in 2019, the first full year of a 100% realization of the cost savings. The IRR is greater than 15%, which is the measure of the return on capital utilized or allocated to the transaction.

And last the tangible book value dilution at close is approximately 6% and the estimated tangible book value earn back period is 3.7 years. Upon closing, we maintain strong pro forma capital ratio with a tangible common equity ratio of 8.7% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.8%. We have stated many times that our long-term target for total risk-based capital was 12%. We anticipate that with the combined earnings power of both companies will quickly exceed our target for this ratio.

To wrap up our prepared remarks, I’ll turn the call back over to Melanie.

Melanie Dressel

Thanks Clint. Now turning to Slide 13. The merger will accelerate the timing of our crossing the $10 billion asset mark and bring the impact of lost interchange of revenue from the Durbin Amendment into the third quarter of 2018. We currently estimate the annual pretax impact on a pro forma basis to be about $9.8 million, or $6.3 million on an after tax basis. As it relates to some of the typical costs related to crossing $10 billion, such as additional compliance cost, infrastructure expenses and DFAST Stress Testing, we believe that those are captured by our current run rate as we have been preparing for this since 2013.

Page 14 of the slide deck provides a summary of the investment opportunities this merger creates. We truly believe it’s compelling. This acquisition is inline with our strategic plan and meets our investment criteria. We’re excited to strengthen our market share in key MSAs including the leading market share in Eugene, Oregon. Having completed 10 acquisitions now since 2004, we have the well tested team and a successful track record for integrating banks and we feel very confident that this integration will go smoothly as well. We look forward to working alongside the Pacific Continental team, as we continue to build out the best Northwest-focused regional community bank.

Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to share our thoughts with you on this transaction this morning. And at this point I’d like to open up the call for any questions you might have. Michelle?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Mathew Clark from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Melanie Dressel

Good morning Matt.

Matthew Clark

Good morning. Good morning Melanie. Maybe just first on the special dividend that you guys have been paying for the last 11 straight quarters, is it fair to assume that that will be suspended for now and revisit it after the deal closes?

Melanie Dressel

Of course, that's a full Board decision and we'll discussing that in conjunction with our earnings release, that's coming up a little bit later this month. But similar to West Coast we did pass on our special dividend versus with out Intermountain transaction where we continue to pay it. And I would say that this is more similar to the West Coast situation.

Matthew Clark

Okay, great. And then the earnings accretion assumptions of 8% and 10% in 2018 and 2019, just want to clarify that does include the impact at Durbin, right, which is already in the Street estimates, is that right?

Roger Busse

That is correct. The one thing we did add was the impact to Pacific Continental’s earnings stream per the Durbin amendment. We believe that would be the third quarter of 2018 when that will become applicable for us.

Matthew Clark

Okay. That's the additional $300,000 I think you said?

Roger Busse

That is correct.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then any other purchase accounting adjustments in your accretion assumptions? I think you mentioned I think half that loan mark was coming, it was going to expected to come through over five years, is there anything else in the margin outlook?

Roger Busse

No I hesitate just because in – I mean there’s lots of different line items in our model for acquisition accounting, some of it is reversing some of the acquisition accounting things that Pacific Continental has from their two most recent acquisitions that then get revalued at day one for us. But it’s pretty much the standard things that you would expect to see in our calculation. We have the cost savings we have the time period that we expect to achieve those. We have some accretion income, we show some benefit from redeeming the trust preferred securities.

We have our CDI amortization that's on an accelerated basis. I know on my prepared comments I said it's over 10 years. But we use some of the gears digits method for that. So just those types of things, there'll be some provision activity as we've had with our prior acquisitions that will occur but nothing other than just what I would call standard purchase accounting type adjustments in trying to capture those will impact the pro forma company.

Matthew Clark

Okay, great. And then just switching gears to the dental platform. Obviously, a nice specialty business with PCBK. I know you guys do a little bit of that yourselves but just speaking about – and I know on a pro forma basis, it's not a huge number, at least for the national platform, but just curious what your plans are for the national platform [indiscernible] going to continue status quo.

Melanie Dressel

Sure. I guess the simple answer is yes we’ve spent quite a bit of time during due diligence just getting comfortable with the process and the credit metrics and those type of things. And we've found that Pacific Continental’s practices are very similar to ours. And that we felt very comfortable with how they manage that. And it complements what we're doing already. So I don't really anticipate that we're going to see much change at all.

Matthew Clark

Okay Thank you.

Melanie Dressel

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Melanie Dressel

Good morning Jeff.

Jeff Rulis

Hi, Melanie. I guess a follow-up on the dental platform, what is the pro forma percent of loans on a combined basis of that portfolio?

Clint Stein

Jeff that’s a number I don’t have in front of me. We can follow-up with you.

Jeff Rulis

What was COLB’s legacy? What was the total loan amount in that I can back into it, if you had your COLB’s current total.

Clint Stein

It’ll be about $600 million.

Jeff Rulis

Okay, fair enough. Great and then maybe just dig into the cost savings a little bit, a 34% is a healthy number but I guess given considerable overlap, maybe one could say it’s somewhat conservative. You could maybe talk about the science behind how you arrived at that number and kind of the facts behind that figure?

Clint Stein

Well, I think that and I mentioned this in my prepared remarks as well is we’ll track and report on a quarterly basis to you and our shareholders, how we’re tracking to the model. And we typically are pretty close. I think that thinking back to the last one Intermountain, we came in a little bit better on our cost saves. When I look at all the work and the detail that all of our teams put in on coming up with our number, there's things like Matt's question your follow-up about the national healthcare lending platform. We are not anticipating really any cost savings at all there that's bolted on to our existing infrastructure in terms of run rate.

So there’s some of those things where we are looking at that might lower that number a little bit. But also – I think it’s a pretty – I guess I'm really comfortable with the number. I think that it's very realistic number. There is some market overlap. There will be, we'll look at some opportunities for additional savings, as leases come up and things like that. but it's little too preliminary to get into a lot of specific details on where those cost saves will occur other than just what we’ve included on I believe in Slide 11.

Jeff Rulis

Maybe I should ask, maybe Roger, specifically should ask, maybe Roger, specifically I guess as you look for a partner in this combination, if you could communicate kind of your comfortability with paring with a company that culturally very similar and maybe talk about kind of your thoughts about that cost savings number as you see it.

Roger Busse

Well it is a great question. As I mentioned in my comments, I have been very impressed with the thoughtful approach that's taken place. And by that I mean we have worked together to look very carefully at how we can continue to leverage the existing niches we have and grow them. And from that perspective, the key players, the leaders, the folks that are driving dental banking, for example, will continue into the new company. So the cost savings that have been identified are appropriate to structure a very dynamic and powerful organization to continue its growth.

I'm very comfortable with the approach that's taken place and the cost savings number will help us accelerate our success. That's how I see it.

Jeff Rulis

Thanks. Maybe one last one for Clint. Do you have just an estimated goodwill and CDI that the total figure there as it is today?

Clint Stein

Yes we expect to report goodwill of approximately $444 million and CDI is roughly $36 million, so total intangibles would be about $480 million.

Jeff Rulis

Great. Okay thanks and congratulations on the Melanie, Roger a good combination.

Melanie Dressel

Great thanks, Jeff.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Aaron Deer Sandler O’Neill and Partners. Your line is open.

Melanie Dressel

Hi Aaron.

Alex Morris

Hi good morning everybody. This is actually Alex Morris on for Aaron.

Melanie Dressel

Hi Alex.

Alex Morris

Congratulations on the deal. Just few quick follow-up questions from me. What's related to the, the retention you guys mentioned in the release about the importance of the continuity between PCBK clients and existing relationship – managers? Can you speak to kind of to what extent lockups already in place, or kind of how that process is progressing?

Melanie Dressel

We have made a lot of progress on that and we will be moving very quickly and it's been the case as early as tomorrow to communicate those. It's a very thoughtful process that we've gone through with the PCBK team in terms of really wanting to leverage the great team that they have in these areas. And the Pacific Continental team has been very insightfulabout that and we've taken their lead to make sure that we have the best opportunity to keep people on board taking care of their customers tomorrow in the same way that they were yesterday.

Alex Morris

Absolutely. Okay thank you for that. Just kind of dig into the cost-save target or just kind of another part to that, appreciate the breakout those provided in the release regarding where we expect expenses to come from. Both come from the salary and benefit and a little from the G&A and other parts. Is the branch any potential branch consolidation thoughts where kind of within that mix is can any parts you can point to, where that would be expected?

Melanie Dressel

Yes if you just look at the map that was included in the slide deck, you can kind of see them natural overlap. And then as Clint indicated, one of the drivers will also be leases that come up. And just from a financial perspective, which branch locations make the most sense to keep and the size to make sure that we're able to accommodate everybody.

So, yes, we're still working on some of the actual identification of which branches. Roger do you have anything to add?

A – Roger Busse

Yes, I think our perspective, for example, in the Eugene MSA will be few changes with regard to offices, but it's going to be looked at carefully. But, I think what we're trying to do is minimize disruption to the clients and keep the retained folks been personally all of our client facing people as appropriate, we'll be there for their existing clients in their existing locations. So that minimized disruption should help leverage smooth transition here in Eugene, MSA.

Portland, there is more, but still we have unique locations and of course in Seattle, we have to be a close look at that as well. That's part of the process and right now, I think, minimizing disruption is the key.

Alex Morris

Understood. I appreciate all that. And then just kind of one last question following up on Eugene market specifically, obviously, Pacific kind of – and Roger, your team has a very strong market leadership down there, strong economy and good inflows of population. A start of presence down there. Maybe Melanie if you could speak a little bit and Roger, any insight as well, but kind of what your thoughts are and kind of outlook for that market and any expectations or kind of just additional color you could provide.

Melanie Dressel

Well certainly what we want to do it to preserve and grow. And the leadership here in the Eugene market is just stellar. And we want to make sure that we provide the opportunities to continue to grow in the Eugene marketplace.

A – Roger Busse

I think it’s again a thoughtful approach to retaining the key leadership in this marketplace, as it stands today with the right leadership in place to continue to growth market. I have been very impressed with that approach, it’s been collaborative and so we’ll have very dynamic leadership and the same great folks dealing with our clients moving forward.

Alex Morris

Great, thanks everyone for answering the questions.

Melanie Dressel

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Jackie Boland from KBW. You line is open.

Jackie Boland

Hi, good morning everyone.

Melanie Dressel

Hi Jackie.

Jackie Boland

Hi Melanie. A question on close timing. I know you said mid-2017, but the slide deck has some pro forma capital ratios that indicate as of 6/30. Does that mean you're leaning more towards a late 2Q versus say an early 3Q close?

Melanie Dressel

We will, a lot of this will be dictated by just the speed at which the regulatory and shareholder approval can get taken care of. So we would hope sooner rather than later, but we also recognize that it takes time. So we'd love to see it happen by the end of the second quarter, but we are not in complete control of that. So it could be early third quarter too.

Jackie Boland

Okay. Understood. I know there are a lot of moving pieces with that. And looking at kind of a big mid-2017 close, is it fair to assume that by 1Q and probably by 2Q, just based on your accretion assumptions, by the end of 2Q, most of the cost save would be realized, at 2Q 2018 I mean?

Clint Stein

That's a fair assumption. We would expect a fairly short turnaround time from close to conversion. And as you know, it's typically conversion when we stop running duplicate systems and have redundancy that we can really make a lot of headway on the cost saves. So really expect that by 2Q 2018 we would have most of that behind us.

Jackie Boland

Okay, so conversion probably in either 4Q 2017 or 1Q 2018?

Clint Stein

Probably late third quarter of 2017 or early fourth quarter2018.

Jackie Boland

Okay that’s very helpful.

Clint Stein

2017, sorry 2017.

Jackie Boland

Crazy they were discussing 2018. And then just lastly, I know that there are no revenue synergies included in your accretion expectation, but if you could just talk a little bit about what you see the possibilities I know that you both have strong track records of growth and kind of where you see that going from also loan growth perspective and maybe some of the things you bring to each other in terms of fee item component?

Melanie Dressel

I think that Roger’s insight would be best start with an answer on the question.

Roger Busse

Well, there is a very strong presence in the marketplace. We have robust pipelines in existent right now. We would expect that our lenders will continue to work closely with our clients to continue the development of those pipelines. That includes both loans and deposits. They were almost at record levels at the end of fourth quarter. As far as synergies go there is a much wider array of opportunities for our lenders. We have – while we set localized authority, we'll have additional expansion of lending authority capacity, we'll be able to address larger loans if needed that are appropriate to the risk in the portfolio. There’s also some product and fee opportunities for us as well that can be integrated with our existing platform.

So one thing I would add is that when we acquired Foundation Bank, we also developed a property management and former association niche, which can be extended to the entire corporation. And I think that is added two to the combination of our two companies. So there’s multiple opportunities here at PCBK and we see a natural ability to integrate two banks and leverage those relationships.

Melanie Dressel

Another area that I think will be helpful in building an even stronger base will be our wealth management services. Columbia has a wide array of wealth management products and services and we’ll certainly be introducing Pacific Continental’s customers and prospects to that line of business as well.

Roger Busse

That’s a natural opportunity for us, we’ve introduced a wealth management process internally, but it certainly does not currently represent anything on the scale of robust offerings that are offered by Columbia. So this is a tremendous opportunity to take what we've started and build into something much more significant. As you know we're a business bank and so our clients ask for these products and services, particularly in wealth management. So I think great opportunities there.

Jackie Boland

Okay, Great. Thank you everyone and congratulations on a really strong complementary transaction.

Melanie Dressel

Great, thanks Jackie.

Operator

Next question comes from Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Jon Arfstrom

Thanks, good morning.

Melanie Dressel

Hi, Jon.

Jon Arfstrom

Hi good morning. Couple of questions here. May be for Roger to start. Roger do you feel that your healthcare and dental business growth have been limited at all by your own balance sheet size?

Roger Busse

No I wouldn’t say that. What I will tell you is that the end market portfolio itself – we never felt the limitation, we raised additional capital as you know regardless anyway. So we could continue to grow that portfolio, but have been very, very methodical and judicious in how we’re approaching that. Our end market portfolio is at a maturity point where it's beginning to churn and so it's leveled off. We are still making plenty of loans, but just the churn of the portfolio is leveling it off. Our growth in the out-of-market, what we call the national portfolio has been measured as well and we only do the three kinds of lending.

So, there is capacity for continued growth there, but again it's all based on quality. At some states we have only one or two loans, so there is no 50-state growth strategy we've had, it's all based on quality.

So there is capacity now it's unlimited, but I think you're going to continue to see the same leaders and underwriters that are overseeing this growth that are going to be very, very thoughtful in maintaining that quality.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. Are those loans primarily tied to prime?

Roger Busse

The fixed rate loans are generally no, they're tied to their club. It's a fixed rate and so those are the acquisition financing loans, practice refinance, and owner-occupied of course is commercial real estate, focused owner-occupied commercial real estate loan. So, primarily it's a fixed rate tied to loan.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. And Roger, would you consider your bank as asset sensitive maybe with benefits from short-term rates?

Roger Busse

Yes, slightly.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay.

Roger Busse

We're pretty neutral actually, the way we look at and our CFO has done a good job of analyzing that. So I believe yes, slightly asset sensitive.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay. I was just looking at the numbers and it looks like your consensus hasn't moved very much since the election and I was just curious what kind of leverage you thought you had at the higher rates?

Roger Busse

Well, we are primarily a fixed rate shop. So it's not just the change in the rates, it's the end of the long-term curve. And so we'd like to continue to see that rise that will help us out as we have matured loans and refinance those.

Jon Arfstrom

Okay, that’s helpful. Melanie or Clint, maybe talk a little bit more about your due diligence and some of your findings there?

Melanie Dressel

Clint coordinated that so I'll pass the ball to Clint.

Clint Stein

Well, I'll just say that it was due diligence from our perspective and the reverse due diligence that Pacific Continental conducted on Columbia. I think both processes were very detailed. They're fairly lengthy, I don't think that we left any stone unturned I would say for either organization. We've known Pacific Continental for a long time followed them, we held them in very high regard in how they've operated the bank. So we had our pre-conceived notions for modeling purposes and our approach with due diligence was to make sure we didn't miss anything.

We spent a lot of time and effort on the loan portfolio wanting to understand, underwriting, we went through the same process we would as if we were doing a day one fair value mark for purchase accounting to establish our loan mark. Now we'll have the passage of time here before we actually established the market itself and loans will move into and out of the portfolio. But it’s a similar process that we’ve used in the past that’s been pretty effective for us. Now we really dug into third party risk management contracts. I feel like we’re both very familiar with the operational aspects, the credit aspects and everything else. And then the other thing I would add on your sensitivity question is we modeled it, it doesn’t materially change our proforma basis, our asset sensitivity. We believe that we’re more asset sensitive, but we pushed the two balance sheets together, they’re very complementary and asset sensitivity doesn’t change materially for us.

Melanie Dressel

Another area of due diligence that we spend a lot of time on was the cultural fit. And the cultural fit starts for us by looking at the balance sheet and we saw a lot of similarities there. And we really tried to use the due diligence period as an opportunity to ask a lot of questions about how do we see the two companies coming together in a complimentary way. And probably we did even more of that with Pacific Continental than we've done in any other due diligence than just really took the time because at the end of the day, the cultural fit really drives the financial metrics and we wanted to make sure that we have a home run.

Jon Arfstrom

That’s all, very helpful. Thank you.

Melanie Dressel

Thank you, Jon.

Operator

Next question comes from Timothy Coffey from FIG Partners. Your line is open.

Timothy Coffey

Thank you. Good morning.

Melanie Dressel

Good morning, Tim.

Timothy Coffey

Kind of asking this question, given that I understand your transaction history as well as the quality of the institution you're acquiring today, does the integration with Pacific Continental cause you to slow down any future acquisition plans?

Melanie Dressel

I think that we get ask on the day of announcement of any acquisition we have done. And I guess that my primary – that the answer to that is, we're not going to do anything to jeopardize the successful integration of Pacific Continental. But we also are continually talking with other financial institutions who are thinking about perhaps making a change and we don't want to miss that opportunity by putting the sign on the door saying closed for business for some period of time. So – and as you know, Tim when you’re considering an acquisition, there is a long highway in front of you and it takes time. And so it’s a lot of preparation, a lot of discussion and a lot of just really seeing if it makes sense to acquire another organization. So that's a long answer to we would certainly be willing to talk, but we're not going to do anything to jeopardize the integration of Pacific Continental.

Timothy Coffey

Sure. No, I understand. And then just looking at your stock price, you know, since November, would you have considered an acquisition like this as the stock price haven't gone up as much?

Melanie Dressel

Sure. We're also looking – we were always looking for quality opportunities to partner with other financial institutions. And as we all know, we don’t control the stock price and certainly whatever happened on November 8, all financial institutions have benefited from the rise in the stock price and who would have predicted that.

Timothy Coffey

Okay, great. Thanks. Those all are my questions.

Melanie Dressel

Thanks, Tim.

Operator

Your next question comes from Lou Feldman from Wells Capital Management. Your line is open.

Melanie Dressel

Good morning, Lou.

Lou Feldman

Good morning. Congratulations guys. My questions have been answered. So thank you.

Melanie Dressel

Thank you, Lou.

Operator

Your next question comes from Harris Arch from DuPont Capital Management. Your line is open.

Melanie Dressel

Good morning.

Harris Arch

Yeah, good morning. Just a few questions on the deal mechanics. Until the deal closes, I'm assuming Pacific Continental will continue pay its regular quarterly dividend?

Roger Busse

Yes, that's up to the Board, but that is the current plan, yes.

Harris Arch

Okay. And then on Slide 16. The deal mechanics of the collar, I'm just trying to understand that a little bit better. So given Columbia's stock price right now, we are outside of that collar range. If hypothetically for argument's sake, Columbia outperformed the KBW by that 15%, is it that Pacific shareholders will receive $24.15 of Columbia stock. I'm just trying to understand the implications now that we're out of the collar range?

Roger Busse

Yes, that's correct. It's a double triggered. So when we set the collar in early September at $32.56, it’s the 15% movement in our stock above and beyond what the KRX Index has done. And then there is downside protection for Pacific Continental shareholders if our stock price declined and we underperform the KRX by 15%. We're trying to provide an avenue of price protection for both sets of shareholders for movements that weren't what we’ve experienced since the presidential election, where a rising tide is lifted all boats.

Harris Arch

Okay. But as where we are now on Slide 16, the $27.85 a share of consideration, if your stock outperforms the KBW by 15%, shareholders will get $27.85, they will get $24.15, is that correct?

Roger Busse

If we outperformed by 15% then the collar would come into effect and the price would be locked at $24.15. Currently I think we have outperformed the KRX, but nowhere near the 15%.

Harris Arch

And that 15%, the starting time for when that takes an effect, is that from January 9 onwards? When does the starting time? When does the clock start?

Roger Busse

Well, we will have the – actually the merger agreements probably already have been filed this morning. So you will be able to really dig into the details, but the determination period starts potentially five days before closing and the determination period is that volume weighted average price were 20 days prior to that time period. So it’s a bit of a unknown right now, but it will – the pricing and the implications of collar, all of those things will be determined shortly before we get to the close.

Harris Arch

Great, thank you for answering my questions. Thanks.

Roger Busse

You’re welcome.

Melanie Dressel

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Don Worthington from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Don Worthington

Hello, good morning.

Melanie Dressel

Good morning, Don.

Roger Busse

Hi, Don.

Don Worthington

One question is to deposit flows, I know Pacific Continental has some seasonality in their deposit inflows over the course of the year just due to the types of depositories that they do business with. Does that create any issues for Columbia in terms of those seasonality flows?

Roger Busse

We have a very strong liquidity base. And we’ve seen just over the years as we’ve grown just even daily fluctuations in terms of our own deposit base let alone any type of seasonal aspect there might be and that's why from one period to another we may have our goal is to maintain overnight funds at or near zero. But because of the movement in our deposit base that occurs and the nature of balance sheet being a point in time. Sometimes we show, we've got borrowings and when we show that we always get the question have you put on a leverage strategy, sometimes we show we’ve got excess funds and then we asked would you – are you guys expecting something happened with rates. And the short answer is its just part of managing our funds that were near zero. I think that what Pacific Continental and their deposit base, it will function and behave much like what we're accustomed to our existing deposit base.

Don Worthington

Okay, great. Thank you.

Melanie Dressel

Thanks, Don.

Operator

At this time, I have no further questions in queue. I turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Melanie Dressel

Great, well, thank you for joining us this morning. It was pleasure to have this opportunity and I would like to thank Roger and his Board in this open forum for the confidence they have by allowing Columbia Bank to continue to build on the legacy of the company they built. And with that we'll say we'll talk to you soon.

Roger Busse

Thank you.

