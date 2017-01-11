Cherokee Inc., A Small Core Stock Making Big Moves

CHKE has successfully acquired a number of new brands over the last few years.

Investment Thesis

Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE) has worked hard to diversify and grow its revenues through acquisition, including its most recent, Hi-Tec Sports International Holdings. Management believes that CHKE is undervalued, but it is still unsure whether its brands will be able to continue to grow and perform in the future.

How Cherokee Makes Money

To make money, CHKE sells the right to use its brand name, or one of the many brand names it owns to retailers or wholesalers who are then responsible for the manufacturing, storing, and selling of the actual goods. This differs from more traditional business models that involve either making and selling inventory to retail stores, or making and buying inventory and selling it in their own retail stores.

The Good

CHKE has a unique business model that not only eliminates risk, but also eliminates a number of fixed costs, allowing each brand to be profitable without having to significantly scale in size.

Many of CHKE's brands have been acquired within the last few years, including its most recent acquisition of Hi-Tec Sports Holding International. CHKE has proven capable of licensing these brands. Listed below are the newest licensees.

Licensee Brand Sears Canada (NASDAQ:SRSC) Cherokee (Launched in April 2016), Liz Lange (Launched in Spring 2016) Argos Cherokee (Launched in July 2015) Wholesalers (Four different companies) Cherokee (Planning to begin in fiscal year 2018) Walmart Canada Tony Hawk (Launched in the fall of 2016) Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDISY) Tony Hawk (Launched in the winter of 2015 - 2016) Click to enlarge

The Bad

The worst news is CHKE's licensee deal with Target (NYSE:TGT) is going to end January 2017. This deal accounted for 53% of CHKE's income in fiscal year 2016.

Target has approximately 1,792 retail stores in the U.S. The new licensees for the Cherokee brand (Sears Canada and Argos) have approximately 284 and 750 retail locations. The four wholesalers will help to reduce this loss in retail locations, but it is unsure by how much.

The picture gets a little brighter after adding in the other new licensees. Minus the wholesalers, the new total number of retail locations is an estimated 2,709 stores, which is 917 more than they are losing from the Target deal.

Of course, not every retail location is equal, but increasing your store count is a step in the right direction.

However, Target is not CHKE's only worry. Many of its typical licensees have been struggling. For example, Sears Canada has witnessed its revenue decrease from highs of roughly $43.6 billion to $25.15 billion in 2015. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) (U.S.) has also struggled, recently announcing the closure of 11 of its stores. Tony Hawk sales alone decreased from $119.6 million to $90.6 million last year.

What is worrying is that the problem is not just one or two companies. Similar stores not licensed by CHKE have also been struggling. In 2016, Macy's (NYSE:M) closed 100 stores and recently announced 10,000 job cuts. Sears just announced it's going to be closing 150 stores, and just last year, Target Canada filed for bankruptcy protection. Stores like this (Target, Kohl's, and Sears Canada) are what have kept CHKE afloat and what it is hoping will keep it afloat in the future.

Valuation

In the third quarter of CHKE's 2017 fiscal year, its management stated the following projections for the fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

2017

Total revenue = $32 million

Non GAAP EBITDA = $12.5 million

2018

Total revenue = $49-50 million

Non GAAP EBITDA = $19-20 million

Using these projections, I put together the following Discounted Cash Flow.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

(This model is not a predictor of the future and merely represents one possible outcome. It should be treated as such.)

Analysis

Management is predicting a 55% increase in sales from this year to the next. It is predicting that its current licensees will pull in roughly $30 million, $4 million less than this year, and that the remaining $19 million will be generated by its newly acquired brand Hi-Tec.

It is also predicting that CHKE's effective tax rate will decrease to 28% due to the $40 million in tax benefits acquired with the Hi-Tec brand.

Although CHKE is losing a large portion of revenue from the canceled Target deal, it has managed to expand its number of retail locations. $30 million is not guaranteed, but it is very possible.

The real question is whether or not Hi-Tec will be able to produce $19 million in revenues. The company made roughly $288 million in sales in 2015, and CHKE has already finalized licensee deals with new operating partners. It has forfeited a portion of its first year payments to pay for the acquisition, but being an already established brand, it is possible that Hi-Tec will be able to produce $19 million in royalties next year.

If this assumption is accurate, CHKE's current market valuation of $10.70 (1/9/17) appears to be a slight bargain. My model estimates that it is being undersold by about $.75 or 7.6%. However, considering the Company's long-term headwinds and current uncertainty around licensee effectiveness and royalties, the investor should wait for a much lower price before considering buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.