How China Cheats: 'Fixing' The Fix

Surprise! It looks like China is cheating when it comes to the PBoC's daily USD/CNY fixings (NYSEARCA:CYB).

As most market watchers are aware, short RMB is a consensus trade for 2017. Some would call it a veritable no-brainer.

There are all kinds of reasons why one should maintain a short bias. I'd like to think I've catalogued them exhaustively.

Like so many other market dynamics these days, the bearish yuan thesis is supported by a series of self-fulfilling loops.

For instance, expecting further RMB depreciation, Chinese corporates that have borrowed in dollars might decide to pay down that debt early (to "get out ahead" of a steeper devaluation). Of course paying down foreign currency debt requires buying FX. That serves to drive the yuan lower, thus contributing to the very same conditions that prompted corporate management teams to pay down the debt in the first place.

One step China took to alter the optics around the ongoing devaluation effort was to shift the market's attention to a trade-weighted basket against which the RMB looked more stable. From November through the end of last year, the TWI climbed back to ~95:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Citi)

Meanwhile, the daily USDCNY fix began to undershoot versus model predictions. Here's Citi (my highlights):

The fix has undershot model predictions over the past two weeks, and has not captured global FX moves as it had done since mid-February 2016 (Figure 1). The result of sustained undershooting of model predictions has been to strengthen the RMB on a NEER basis, albeit to only a modest degree. The CFETS RMB index has gradually risen back to 95 after having dipped below 94 in mid- November. This pattern lends credence to the view that higher USDCNY may be undesirable at this time - USDCNY is approaching the psychological level at 7 at a particularly sensitive time. Investors already anticipate a surge in demand for dollars as the $50,000/year retail quota for foreign currency purchases is reset at the turn of the year. Deterioration in sentiment based on poor price action may accelerate such USD demand. The consensus also fears that US policies under Donald Trump will fuel further USD strength and could specifically target China. And concerns of a continuous erosion of China's FX reserves remain valid (December reserves data are due on Jan 7), along with anxiety about the property market and spillover from a fixed income selloff.

So basically, Citi was suggesting that Beijing was deliberately inflating the value of the RMB in order to manage the currency ahead of what promised to be choppy waters.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs was out with what looks like evidence to support this thesis. Here's the bank describing its methodology (my highlights):

We link daily changes in the fix to the previous day's move in the Dollar versus the majors, allowing for asymmetry in how Dollar up versus down moves feed into the fixing, and - in a second model - allow for the previous day's close in $/CNY versus the fix to play an additional role. Ahead of the election, the second model explained on average 90 percent of the daily variation in the fix since March 2016, when the authorities say they switched to a more rules-based approach (Exhibit 1, blue line). But since Nov. 8, the R-Squared of this regression has fallen to 80 percent, evidence of more discretion. In addition, our first model shows that asymmetry has flipped in the direction of RMB strength since Nov. 8, with our estimated elasticity of the fix to Dollar down moves around twice as large as that for Dollar up moves (Exhibit 2). Click to enlarge

So prior to the US election, the previous day's move in the TWI and the difference between the USD/CNY closing level and the previous day's fix, combined to explain 90% of the following day's fix. After the election, that figure fell to 80%, reinforcing Citi's contention that the fix has become less predictable.

Next, Goldman looked at the propensity of the fix to adapt on days after the broad dollar was stronger versus days where the broad dollar was weaker (my highlights):

Exhibit 3 shows that the elasticity of daily changes in the $/CNY fix to Dollar up moves has more than halved, while it has doubled for Dollar down moves, with both changes highly statistically significant. Click to enlarge

So starting on the day after the election, the bias shifted. Clearly, the PBoC was looking to take advantage of broad dollar weakness. "The shift allows the central bank to let the yuan rise more than it used to when the dollar weakened and let it fall less in a broad U.S. currency rally, reversing the pattern before the election," Bloomberg wrote on Monday, explaining the above in simpler terms.

This would go a long way toward explaining the CFETS strength that's clearly evident in the first chart shown above. "Our regressions uncover changes in policy makers' reaction function, whereby they are putting their best foot forward while they await the new US administration, fixing RMB stronger than it should be on the basis of the underlying Dollar path," Goldman concludes.

So why do we care? Well, because Beijing will eventually have to go back to adhering more strictly to its stated policy of fixing the RMB based on the previous day's move in the basket and the previous day's USD/CNY close. But as Goldman notes, by that time they'll be built up pressure from months' worth of fudging the fix. That is, RMB weakness is "stored up," as the bank puts it.

Consider that if the PBoC intends to keep the currency from appreciating materially against the TWI as the dollar rises, they'll need to effectively "reverse the reversal" shown in Exhibit 3 above. That portends still more RMB weakness.

As I've said before, understanding what's going on in China isn't easy. Indeed, it's often painful. But despite the fact that you need to be something of an intellectual masochist to stay abreast of things, putting on the blinders with regard to China simply isn't an option.