Bannerman Resources: This Microcap Provides The Most Leverage For A Uranium Recovery

In my first article regarding Uranium which you can read here, I covered a few companies including Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), Paladin Energy LTD (OTCPK:PALAF), U-R Energy (NYSEMKT:URG), and Bannerman Resources (OTCPK:BNNLF). I came to the conclusion that U-R Energy presented the best investment opportunity to benefit from any turnaround in the uranium market.

I still agree with my commentary regarding Uranium in general and U-R Energy specifically. The main reasons I recommended it remain relevant and URG is still in the best financial situation to withstand any prolonged downturn. Mr. market has agreed with me and the chart and price appreciation has demonstrated that sentiment and perhaps underlying fundamentals are changing.

One might also hazard a guess that the new government leadership will be less regulatory regarding nuclear energy as this tweet suggests. We could also speculate that this is merely a seasonal fluctuation based on nuclear energy's correlation to natural gas or it might just be random and all causality is meaningless, which I highly doubt. Regardless, let's go to the tape.

Click to enlarge

As an investor/trader, being right provides some validation and profit but it should also provides moments for reflection. If good is the enemy of great than investigating or success can lead to better results as well as investigating our failures. After rereading, commentating on, and discussing my first article something was bothering me and it wasn't the memes. It was something in this paragraph here:

Bannerman Resources LTD has a market cap of 5.16 million and trades for fewer than two cents. Someone reading this can likely buy the whole company. Can I get a finder's fee? Maybe that is a little too cheap. I will look into this company more in the future but it doesn't pass my smell test so on to the next one.

First, the finder's fee joke then the "smell test" both were rather dubious, but the mortal investment sin I commit is when I wrote "maybe that is a little too cheap." These two words plagued me. Too cheap … what exactly is too cheap? Is a free vacation too cheap or a free car? I hope Benjamin Graham wasn't rolling over in his grave. Let's look at the tape.

Click to enlarge

Deep value investors shouldn't say things like too cheap but at least my saving grace is that I promised to look a little closer in the future and I am glad I did.

Bannerman might not have the safety profile of U-R Energy because it is not bringing in revenue but it does have a 100% interest in the Etango Uranium Project in Namibia; a southern African country which is a premier mining jurisdiction.

Source: Proactiveinvestors.com.au

According to Bannerman chairman, Ronnie Beevor, this project, "is one of the very few globally significant opportunities that can realistically be brought into production in the medium term." This makes Bannerman Resources a tremendous leverage play in the uranium sector. Whereas Bannerman Resources might have more downside risk than URG it also has more upside and has managed its money well by advancing the project and keeping costs extremely low. You can read more of Ronnie's thoughts here.

The biggest risk to Bannerman is further dilution. Although they recently raised 4 million dollars in October 2016, further dilution is possible especially if uranium prices stay at historic lows.

Resource Capital Funds has provided funding for Bannerman since 2008 and with its recent investment now owns 34% of the company. I am happy to have a fund that has aligned interests to my own especially if I bought at a lower price.

Another risk is that its small market cap and illiquidity makes acquiring a position difficult for small retail investors and nigh impossible for larger net worth investors. My limit order took one week to fill at .16 so after the recent run up I might be cautious.

I also humbly suggest that this type of investment is better suited for investors that diversify into a number of "too cheap" opportunities across different sectors. These aforementioned risks should not be taken lightly and definitely show that BNNLF has flaws but Confucius would remind us that…

If uranium prices rebound, I contest that Bannerman Resources will be a diamond investment despite its flaws and the share price will appreciate significantly.

I believe BNNLF currently provides the most leverage and upside opportunity in the case of a uranium recovery. Any continued weakness in the uranium market would likely cause further dilution in 2018 and is reason for concern.

Bannerman's low debt and low share price combined with its 100% control of a large uranium deposit make it an attractive investment and provide asymmetrical risk/reward.

In the future, I will be more careful when I say something is too cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNNLF, URG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.