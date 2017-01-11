I'm Not Exactly Confident In A. Schulman, Inc.

We missed a nice gain over the last few months but, what matters, is where the stock is going.

It has been a long time since I have checked in on a little known company called A. Schulman, Inc. A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) is a small competitor of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD). In the summer of 2015, I initiated coverage and told you NOT to buy the dip. Last spring I reiterated my sell call. Turns out I was right and the stock fell another 20%. However, in recent months the name has clawed back, rising 50% off its 52-week lows. So what do we do now?

While Dow Chemical and DuPont have rather similar business models to A. Schulman, each stock is not created equal in terms of yield and price. Truthfully, I wish I checked back in with the name sooner because I may have been able to catch a piece of that appreciation. But it doesn't matter where a stock has been, it matters where it is going. With that said, I will look at the name independent of prior coverage.

So, let's examine the company's recent earnings. Let me lead off with Joseph M. Gingo, Chairman, President and CEO. He stated:

"Clearly, a lot of hard work remains to be done as we restore the company's operational and financial performance worldwide. While we were able to grow sales and gross margins in Asia-Pacific and in our Engineered Composites segment, we experienced continued weakness in the United States and Europe. Our recently implemented global actions to strengthen our sales organization and optimize our footprint are designed to address this weakness. As we move forward in fiscal 2017, we must continue to execute as we reset the business and rejuvenate our growth plan."

That is not striking confidence by the President. However, it reflects the general feeling I have about the name. It's improving and making necessary modifications to its business but has so much work to do.

In the U.S. and Canada, sales were $156 million versus $178 million last year, a 12% drop. That hurts. Factoring in total expenses, the company saw a 19% decline in profit.

What about the Asia Pacific segment? Well, during the quarter, net sales improved 11% year-over-year. Gross profit rose by 16%.

The largest revenue source is the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa segment. The company reported net sales in this segment of $296 million, down substantially from the $328 million last year. This is a 10% drop. Much of this was currency related but its profit fell 6.3%. Then there is Latin America, where sales for the quarter dropped 7% and profits dropped 4%.

All together, the company missed estimates on the top line and beat estimates on the bottom line. Consolidated net sales were $600 million, down 8% versus the prior-year, which missed estimates by $21 million. Of this $21 million, $9.3 million was due to the negative impact of foreign exchange rates.

Even still, this is not the path we like to see. Thanks to cost controls, overall margins jumped to 16.9%. Earnings came in at $0.49 per share, down from $0.50 last year, but beat by $0.04.

Bottom line? This stock has rallied on higher expectations for the future. New management has helped propel expectations and somewhat salvage performance. Still, I do not like what I see here. Although I ignored the name for the better part of one year, based on what I see today, this stock is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.