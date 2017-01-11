Valuation Dashboard: Healthcare - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in every sector. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

Biotechnology is underpriced relative to its own historical average in 2 major valuation factors: Price/Earnings (P/E) and Price/Free Cash Flow (P/FCF). Its Return on Equity (ROE) is also above the baseline. Life Science Tools/Services are very close to fair value for 3 major valuation metrics and above the historical average in ROE. Healthcare Providers/Services is not far behind in valuation and quality. Other groups are much less appealing. The Pharmaceutical industry is close to the baseline in P/E and P/FCF, but much worse regarding Price/Sales (P/S) and ROE. The only healthcare industry segment with all my metrics below the baseline is Healthcare Equipment.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Biotechnology, Healthcare Technology and deteriorated a bit in other industries.

P/S has improved in Healthcare Technology and deteriorated in other industries.

P/FCF has improved in Biotechnology and Healthcare Equipment, is stable in Pharma and has deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Pharma, Life Sciences Tools and is stable elsewhere.

In one month, the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) has outperformed SPY by 3.5%, the Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) and the Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks on this period are Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW), Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 22.34% for a 17-year backtest. The sector ETF, XLV, has an annualized return of only 7.73% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ABBV AbbVie Inc. BIOTECH ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. HCAREPROVID AMGN Amgen Inc. BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc. BIOTECH CAH Cardinal Health Inc. HCAREPROVID GILD Gilead Sciences Inc. BIOTECH MCK McKesson Corp. HCAREPROVID PRXL PAREXEL International Corp. MEDEQUIP UTHR United Therapeutics Corp. BIOTECH VAR Varian Medical Systems Inc. HCAREEQSUPP Click to enlarge

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Healthcare on 1/9/2016

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price/Sales (P/S), Price/Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE HC Equipment 40.78 27.18 -50.04% 4.08 3.18 -28.30% 37.41 30.51 -22.62% -34.69 -12.14 -22.55 HC Providers/Services 23.66 20.88 -13.31% 0.99 0.85 -16.47% 18.49 17.75 -4.17% 7.4 5.78 1.62 HC Technology* 82.89 56.13 -47.68% 3.12 3.39 7.96% 35.51 35.77 0.73% -14.63 -6.2 -8.43 Biotechnology 29.74 39.78 25.24% 35.34 29.01 -21.82% 35.72 43.74 18.34% -67.46 -64.42 -3.04 Pharmaceuticals 29.04 26.26 -10.59% 17.57 8.25 -112.97% 30.5 32.55 6.30% -59.87 -30.3 -29.57 Life Sciences Tools&Services* 31.79 29.52 -7.69% 3.14 3.39 7.37% 27.96 27.28 -2.49% -9.15 -18.37 9.22 Click to enlarge

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH and IBB with SPY in a one-month period.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,SPY,UTHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.