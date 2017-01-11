2016 In Review: Best Of The Silver Bullet Awards

These posts would have helped your investing in 2016, and will do so this year as well.

Some experts did their best to find the truth - they deserve recognition.

Since the earliest days of A Dash of Insight, Jeff has brought attention to journalists and bloggers who dispel myths in financial media. We congratulate these writers with the Silver Bullet Award - named in honor of the Lone Ranger, who lived by a strict code: "... that all things change but truth, and that truth alone, lives on forever."

In a year rife with misinformation and disinformation, it is fitting that we gave out a record 23 Silver Bullet Awards in 2016. Our winners are summarized below. Readers may also want to check into our 2013, 2014, and 2015 compilations, as many of the same issues persist to this day.

Have any thoughts or predictions on what will dominate news cycles in 2017? Know of a great analyst flying below our radar? Feel free to post in the comments with any suggestions or nominations.

1/3/16

It didn't take long to find our first Silver Bullet winner of 2016. Matt Busigin took on US recession callers ahead of the ISM data release:

Through a combination of quackery, charlatanism, and inadequate utilisation of mathematics, callers for US recession in 2016 are embarrassing themselves. Again.



The most prominent reason for recession calling may well be the Institute of Supply Management's Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index. The problem with this recession forecasting methodology is that it doesn't work.

As we now know, the US economy did not slip into a recession in 2016 - lending further credence to Busigin's critique of these methods.

2/7/16

Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment earned the second Silver Bullet award of 2016. While others were content to see doom and gloom in the level of margin debt on the NYSE, Hickey dismissed this as a minor concern.

Although declining margin levels are often cited as a bearish signal for the market, Hickey believes it is a small concern given the indicator's coincidental nature. On the other hand, the prospect of rising rates spooks investors much more and holds them back from buying stocks.

"Margin debt rises when the market rises and falls when the market falls," he said. "If you look at the S&P 500's average returns after periods when margin debt falls 10 percent from a record high, the forward returns aren't much different than the overall returns for all periods."

3/5/16

The causation-correlation fallacy is a favorite of ours on A Dash... Robert Novy-Marx distinguished himself with an excellent paper titled "Predicting anomaly performance with politics, the weather, global warming, sunspots, and the stars."

"This paper shows that several interesting variables appear to have power predicting the performance of some of the best known anomalies. Standard predictive regressions fail to reject the hypothesis that the party of the US President, the weather in Manhattan, global warming, El Niño, sunspots, or the conjunctions of the planets are significantly related to anomaly performance. These results are striking and surprising. In fact, some readers might be inclined to reject some of this paper's conclusions solely on the grounds of plausibility."

We often note how bloggers and media search back to find tedious explanations and tie a day together. For more reading, we recommend our old post "The Costly Craving for Explanations."

3/20/16

"Davidson," by way of Todd Sullivan, was recognized for writing on the confusion of nominal and real data on Retain and Food Service Sales. His key takeaway:

Retail and Food Service Sales are at the highest levels ever measured and trending higher. Would you believe that today's pace is more than 35% higher than our last recovery. Comments in the media would lead you to believe otherwise. Perhaps you have heard a number of recession forecasts. I have heard at least a dozen well known investors say a recession will occur before this year is out. My view differs considerably and remains very positive.

3/26/16

Jacob Wolinsky found it suspicious that Harry Dent was predicting the next big crash - and happened to have just the product to help investors cope. This "Rounded Top" chart had started to make its way across the panicky world of financial media:

Click to enlarge

The whole of Wolinsky's article is still worth a read (especially given its twist ending).

4/3/16

The economic impact of lower oil prices in early 2016 was surprising to many observers. We recognized Professor Tim Duy for his research on the economic impact of lower oil prices.

This problem, however, just scratches the surface. Look at either of the first two charts above, and two red flags should leap off the screen. The first is the different scales, often used to overemphasize the strength of a correlation. The second is the short time span, often used to disguise the lack of any real long-term relationship. (I hope I remember these two points the next time I am inclined to post such a chart.)

Consider a time span that encompassed the entirety of the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectations:

4/10/16

If we spent a little time looking for the newest conspiracy theory about the Federal Reserve, we could probably give out the Silver Bullet every week. Ethan Harris of Bank of America Merril Lynch (via Business Insider) got this week's award for shutting down a new "theory" about central banks and the dollar.

"There is a much simpler explanation for all of this. Central banks have turned more dovish because they are being hurt by common shocks: slower global growth and a risk-off trade in global capital markets," he argued.



"Hence it is in the individual interest of the ECB to stimulate credit and bank lending, the BOJ to push interest rates into negative territory and the Fed to move more cautiously in hiking rates," he continued.



Some may also point out that there's a gap between Yellen's recent messages and some of the recent speeches from FOMC members.



But Harris has thoughts on this, too:



1. Yellen has consistently leaned more dovish than others. Most of those more hawkish speeches were from nonvoting members.

4/17/16

The mythology surrounding the Fed bled over into the next week as well. We gave Steven Saville a Silver Bullet award for targeting ZeroHedge with this very thorough rebuttal:

A post at ZeroHedge (ZH) on 8th April discusses an 11th April Fed meeting as if it were an important and unusual event. According to the ZH post: "With everyone's focus sharply attuned on anything to do with the Fed's rate hike policy, many will probably wonder why yesterday the Fed announced that this coming Monday, April 11, the Fed will hold a closed meeting 'under expedited procedures' during which the Board of Governors will review and determine advance and discount rates charged by the Fed banks.



As a reminder, the last time the Fed held such a meeting was on November 21, less than a month before it launched its first rate hike in years." As explained at the TSI Blog last November in response to a similar ZH post, these "expedited, closed" Fed meetings happen with monotonous regularity. For example, there were 5 in March, 4 in February and 5 in January. Furthermore, ZH's statement that 21 November was the last time the Fed held such a meeting to "review and determine advance and discount rates charged by the Fed banks" is an outright falsehood. The fact is that a meeting for this purpose happens at least once per month. For example, there were 2 such meetings in March and 1 in February.

4/23/16

During the economic recovery following the Great Recession, critics often argued that net job creation emphasized part-time and low-paying jobs. Jeffry Bartash of MarketWatch thought to look at the data and concluded that the US economy is still creating well-paid jobs. The key takeaway is in the following chart:

Click to enlarge

5/8/16

Breaking down mean averages can produce some strange results, and you can never be sure how financial bloggers might spin that data. We gave a Silver Bullet award to Jeff Reeves for breaking down this baffling valuation of Tesla:

$620,000 for every car it delivered last year, or $63,000 for every car it hopes to produce in 2020.



By comparison, General Motors Co's (NYSE:GM) $48 billion market value is equivalent to about $4,800 for every vehicle it sold last year.

Reeves' full article, available on MarketWatch, is still very smart and very readable.

5/21/16

The "flattening" yield curve had become the newest scare issue by late May. Barron's Gene Epstein and Bonddad's New Deal Democrat both took this to task, with satisfying results. In particular, the latter's article had a solid mix of compelling charts with snappy writing:

In the last week or so there have been a spate of articles - from the usual Doomer sources but also from some semi-respectable sites like Business Insider vans an investment adviser or two (see here) - to the effect that the yield curve is flattening and OMG RECESSION!!! Here's a typical Doomer graph - that draws a trend line that ignores the 1970s and neglects to mention that 2 of the 4 inversions even within the time specified don't fit:





5/29/16

We gave this week's award to the former president of the Minneapolis Fed, Narayana Kocherlakota. As conspiracy theories persisted, he explained the nature of Fed meetings and their timing:

Timing alone, though, hardly merits so much attention. To understand why, consider two possible scenarios. In one, the Fed starts raising rates in June and then adds another quarter percentage point at every second policy-making meeting (once every three months) for the next three years. In the other, the Fed waits until the second half of 2017 and then adds a quarter percentage point at each of the next 12 meetings. The second path represents slightly easier monetary policy, but most economic models would suggest that there would be almost no difference in the effect on employment or inflation.

6/12/16

New Deal Democrat earned a second Silver Bullet award for his work debunking a notoriously deceptive chart:

"The problem with this graph is that includes two slightly to significantly lagging indicators. Your employer doesn't start paying withholding taxes until after you are hired. State tax receipts aren't paid until a month or a quarter after the spending or other taxable event has occurred. Worse, since both have seasonality, both have to be measured on a YoY basis, which means the turn in the data will come after the actual turn in the economy."

7/13/16

In a WTWA first, CNBC anchor Sara Eisen earned a Silver Bullet Award for her excellent interview with Fed Vice-Chairman Stanley Fischer (transcript and video via CNBC). As we wrote at the time:

One-by-one she asked all of the key questions in the current debate over Fed policy - potential for negative rates, Brexit impact, does the Fed make decisions based the economic impact abroad, the state of the economy, recession potential, employment, George Soros, and the strong bond market. Whether or not you agree with Vice-Chairman Fischer, it is important to know what he thinks.



Sara Eisen displayed first-rate journalism, as expected from a Medill School graduate. Unlike so many other financial interviewers she did not argue with her subject nor push her own agenda. She did raise all of the current Fed misperceptions common in the trading community. Her preparation and poise helped us all learn important information. It was well worth turning off my mute button and dialing back the TIVO.

8/13/16

We gave the Silver Bullet to Justin Fox for his writing on one of the most persistent myths - the manipulation of government statistics. His whole post is available here, but we particularly liked this bit:

First, because I know a little bit about the people who put together our nation's economic statistics. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau are run on a day-to-day basis by career employees, not political appointees. Even the appointees are often career staffers who get promoted, and many have served under multiple administrations. When top statistics-agency officials do leave government, it's often for jobs in academia. Credibility with peers is generally of far more value (economic and otherwise) to these people than anything a politician could do for them.

To those with even basic experience in civil service, the political manipulation theory makes little sense.

9/3/16

Ben Carlson won a Silver Bullet for investigating the apparent link between Fed meetings and stock performance. While many (including at least one WSJ writer) took the rumor at face value, Ben asked a clever question: What happens if you change the starting date of the analysis?

As it turns out, any relationship between the two is likely a result of 2008.

9/11/16

Menzie Chinn was a big winner this year. Professor Chinn, a Wisconsin economist, debunked a number of annoying data conspiracies in one fell swoop. In so doing, he also illustrated how an inappropriate use of log scales can mislead readers.

We called his piece the most profitable thing for investors to read that week - if you missed it, be sure to catch up!

9/17/16

By late in the year, it was increasingly apparent that individual investors were misreading the VIX as a "fear indicator" rather than a measure of expected volatility. Chris Ciovacco of See It Market did an excellent job in making that distinction. His image here is particularly persuasive.

Runner-up awards to Jeff Macke and Adam H. Grimes for their similar conclusions on the same subject.

10/8/16

Shiller's CAPE method has often caused some eyebrow raising on A Dash..., most notably since he doesn't use it himself. Justin Lahart of the Wall Street Journal thought to analyze just how this method (and others like it) would work in practice:

For New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran, this is the real sticking point. He set up a spreadsheet to see if there was a way that using the CAPE could boost returns. When the CAPE was high, it put more money into Treasurys and cash, and when it was low it put more into stocks.



He fiddled with it, allowing for different overvaluation and undervaluation thresholds, changing target allocations. And over the past 50-odd years, he couldn't find a single way he could make CAPE beat a simple buy-and-hold strategy. In the end, he doesn't think it represents an improvement over using conventional PEs to value stocks.



"This is one of the most oversold, overhyped metrics I've ever seen," says Mr. Damodaran.



Mr. Shiller agrees that the CAPE can't be used as a market-timing tool, per se. Rather, he thinks that investors should tilt their portfolios away from individual stocks that have high CAPEs. But he says he isn't ready to modify his CAPE for judging the overall market.

10/23/16

With the blogosphere in full election season fever, some started to worry that the 2016 stock market gains were a precursor to something much worse. We gave the Silver Bullet to Ryan Detrick of LPL Research for discrediting this argument using two easy charts:

11/5/16

We make a special effort to recognize writers trying to debunk the endless onslaught of recession predictions. Bill McBride of Calculated Risk did this very effectively, with a few key points:

Note: I've made one recession call since starting this blog. One of my predictions for 2007 was a recession would start as a result of the housing bust (made it by one month - the recession started in December 2007). That prediction was out of the consensus for 2007 and, at the time, ECRI was saying a "recession is no longer a serious concern". Ouch.



For the last 6+ years [now 7+ years], there have been an endless parade of incorrect recession calls. The most reported was probably the multiple recession calls from ECRI in 2011 and 2012.



In May of [2015], ECRI finally acknowledged their incorrect call, and here is their admission : The Greater Moderation In line with the old adage, "never say never," [ECRI's] September 2011 U.S. recession forecast did turn out to be a false alarm. I disagreed with that call in 2011; I wasn't even on recession watch! And here is another call [last December] via CNBC: US economy recession odds '65 percent': Investor Raoul Pal, the publisher of The Global Macro Investor, reiterated his bearishness … "The economic situation is deteriorating fast." ... [The ISM report] "is showing that the U.S. economy is almost at stall speed now," Pal said. "It gives us a 65 percent chance of a recession in the U.S.

....



The manufacturing sector has been weak, and contracted in the US in November due to a combination of weakness in the oil sector, the strong dollar and some global weakness. But this doesn't mean the US will enter a recession.



The last time the index contracted was in 2012 (no recession), and has shown contraction a number of times outside of a recession.

We strongly recommend reading the original post in its entirety.

11/27/16

Jon Krinsky of MKM Partners and Downtown Josh Brown both earned the Silver Bullet award in late 2016, for taking on myths about currency strength and stock performance. In sum: there is zero evidence of a long-term correlation between stocks and the dollar.

Click to enlarge

12/31/16

Our final Silver Bullet award of the year, given on New Year's Eve, went to Robert Huebscher of Advisor Perspectives. His full article is definitely worth a read, but choice excerpts follow below. Good financial products are bought, not sold!

But I caution anyone against buying precious metals from Lear Capital. It is not an SEC-registered investment advisor and its web site states that there is no fiduciary relationship between it and its customers.

And also...

For example, Lear will sell you a $10 circulated Liberty gold coin (1/2 ounce) for $753.00 (plus $24 shipping). I did a quick search on eBay and found a circulated Liberty coin selling for as low as $666 (with free shipping).



Buying silver is no different. Lear will sell you a pre-1921 circulated Morgan silver dollar for $30 (plus $10 shipping). On eBay, I quickly found one of these for $22.00 (plus $2.62 shipping).

Conclusion

As always, you can feel free to contact us with recommendations for future Silver Bullet prize winners at any time. Whenever someone takes interest in defending a thankless but essential cause, we hope you'll find them here. Have a Happy New Year and a profitable 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.