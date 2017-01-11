Covisint: A Standard Small-Cap Story With One Major Exception

That sale has to come - but it seems likely that it will, allowing for upside from current levels below $2.

But activists have taken three board seats, and there seems enough value in the technology and on the balance sheet to drive upside in a sale.

The story at Covisint (NASDAQ:COVS) is one I've seen so many times in my years looking for small- and micro-cap value plays. There's the "cheap" stock price:

There's a series of missed revenue targets. There're the questionable management decisions, like aggressively rebuilding the sales force in FY15 (COVS fiscal years end in March), only to moderate spend and shift some of those resources a year later. There's an "yeah, it's a bit slower than we thought, but we're on the right track" vibe from management even though there seems a very real chance Covisint is not on the right track. And, most notably, there's a real question as to whether Covisint should be a standalone business at all, a question that comes up quite often among companies of its size.

But there's also one huge difference: Covisint has already seen the activists that often target companies in its situation, and the activists already have scored a major victory. Three different firms filed Schedule 13Ds, and in August, the company came to an agreement with Dialectic Capital Management. Dialectic has three directors on the board; two of the four remaining incumbents come from the private equity space and would seem to have insight into the potential of a Covisint sale.

So the question is whether Covisint's technology is enough to draw interest in a sale, and I think there's enough evidence to answer that question affirmatively. From here, it's a matter of time, because continuing underperformance is draining shareholder value. But shareholders now not only are in favor of a sale, but have enough power to force that sale - which may come sooner rather than later.

Why COVS Is At $2

There are understandable reasons to be skeptical toward Covisint at this point. The company was founded by major auto manufacturers at the height of the dot-com bubble with the goal of creating a unified platform for suppliers - and potentially being spun off into that euphoric market. Half a billion dollars and five years later, Covisint was dumped onto Compuware for peanuts. That company managed to drive some value from Covisint - though initial high-growth projections were missed - before spinning the business off in 2014 (after a 2013 IPO) as part of its takeover by P/E firm Thoma Bravo.

Covisint's time as a public company hasn't been particularly impressive. Revenue has declined steadily, mostly from a decision to walk away from unprofitable sales in the health care vertical. Those agreements required substantial upfront implementation and consulting work, which Covisint booked as service revenues; Covisint also chose to forego about $8 million in subscription revenue in FY16, a low double-digit headwind to subscription revenue growth.

That issue aside, however, it's not as if performance has been particularly impressive. As even Covisint management admitted on the Q4 FY16 conference call, the company missed its original revenue guidance for the year by 11 percentage points. It focused on building out revenue through a partnership with Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) that focused on end customer General Motors (NYSE:GM), but sales from that agreement were up only modestly. The same was true for automotive customers as a whole, according to the 10-K, with total revenue up ~3% or so based on industry concentration data in the filing. (The Cisco agreement represented about half of total auto industry revenue in FY16.)

There are strategic concerns as well. On the Q2 FY16 conference call (in November 2015), CEO Sam Inman discussed efforts to augment the company's direct sales force, citing the hiring of 20 account executives and system engineers, and a $1 million-plus annual target for those AEs in terms of subscription revenue. But, per the 10-K, new ASR (annualized subscription revenue) in FY16 was $9.3 million, actually down sharply from $14.3 million the year before. Even pro-rating the contribution from the new account executives, sales productivity clearly came in well below expected. In response, Covisint then shifted its account executives into what it called "pursuit teams," primarily focusing on the automotive industry. That decision seemed both a bit too quick - as the new AEs hadn't had time to ramp - and an indictment of the overall revenue potential here. While Covisint continues to argue that there is plenty of growth potential in the automotive industry - citing 22 additional use cases beyond the 8 at current - the numbers to date don't necessarily support that contention. And while management cited lower opex in FY16, one would think that a greater single-industry concentration would drive further cost cuts and increase productivity. That simply hasn't happened so far.

Meanwhile, through the first two quarters of FY17, the business hasn't improved all that much. Inman admitted on the Q2 call that "we are disappointed with our sales successes so far this year," and Covisint pulled down full-year subscription revenue growth projections after the quarter. The company now is guiding for a 3-5% decline against post-Q4 guidance for flattish performance, and services revenue projections are down modestly as well (from 15-20% of revenue to "above 15%"). Management's response this time around has been to emphasize and speed up potential strategic partnerships - a response that I find extremely concerning.

The problem with partnerships is that it's a common strategy for companies in Covisint's situation, where the balance sheet (Covisint closed Q2 with $35 million in cash and no debt) is not quite strong enough to go 'full speed ahead' in terms of opex. But it's also a strategy that is extremely difficult for smaller companies to pull off. (In two admittedly dissimilar examples in companies I've followed, flash storage manufacturer Violin Memory (NYSE:VMEM) tried it, and is headed for bankruptcy. VoIP provider magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) has been waiting for over a year for Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) to move on a partnership targeting the Mexican market.) The catch is that the partner needs to be a company of significant size for the opportunity to be material to Covisint - but the opportunity for a partner like Cisco, or Tech Mahindra, isn't nearly as meaningful on the other end.

And there's a real question here as to what exactly comes next, particularly if 2H FY17 disappoints in terms of sales. Covisint can't really cut costs to manage cash burn, since it's competing with behemoths like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), among others. Solvency isn't necessarily an issue: the company is expecting to end the year with $33 million in cash (Covisint has no debt), and on the Q2 call guided for a breakeven performance in FY18. But guidance hasn't exactly been accurate of late (though to be fair, the misses have been on the top line, not the bottom line), and if Covisint doesn't start showing revenue growth, the current ~$45 million enterprise value doesn't look all that cheap. If the partnerships don't work to expectations, I'm not sure what options Covisint has left on its own.

Driving A Sale

I'm not the only one who feels that way, as a number of Covisint shareholders have called for Covisint to sell itself. Jim Roumell wrote a PRO article supporting a COVS long on this site in September 2015; his Roumell Capital Management filed a 13D in May 2016 calling for two board members to lead a strategic review. Three days later, Vector Capital Management disclosed that it owned 8.5% of the company and noted its agreement with Roumell in a letter to the board. Dialectic followed in early June, nominating a slate of five directors (one of whom, Alan B. Howe, was named to magicJack's board in a proxy fight settlement recently).

As a result of the agreement with Dialectic, Covisint will have three new board members out of seven. And ~19% of total shares are owned by the three activist firms, against less than 4% for directors and officers as a whole as of October 24, according to Covisint's proxy statement. The activist bloc should have enough power to put pressure on Covisint's board to at least consider a change in strategy (Elliott Associates owns another 7%, per the proxy), and it seems highly likely they will push for a sale.

I'm inclined to agree with the activists. Between the inability to grow subscription revenue and the cost structure, it's becoming increasingly difficult to argue that Covisint should be a standalone company. In fact, CEO Inman made the best case for a sale that I've heard. He was asked in the Q&A of the Q4 FY16 call why Covisint was "limiting" itself to automotive in the Q&A, and answered as follows:

...No, it is not functionality, Kyle. It is simply the fact that a company our size, if you look at how thinly we can spread the resources we can afford...It's clear to me that we need additional resources in auto and it's just a question of, small company, how many people, how much resource do we have and how much can we afford? Given that we've got the cash and the cash is to be spent judiciously.

That 'half-in, half-out' plan is not going to work, not when IBM's BlueMix is a major competitor, and not when IoT is a space that myriad companies with deep pockets are targeting. And as Dialectic pointed out last June, Covisint spent $30 million on sales and marketing in FY16 to generate less than $10 million in new subscription revenue. Add in another $11 million plus in cash G&A and the model isn't working - and isn't close to working.

The obviously key question is whether Covisint can sell itself, and I do believe the answer is yes. In a June letter to the board, Roumell pointed to positive commentary about Covisint's platform at an industry conference as further support of its argument for a sale. Roumell pointed out that privately held ThingWorx sold for 11-13x revenue, despite the fact that "multiple industry contacts inform us that the ThingWorx platform is two notches below Covisint's platform capabilities."

More neutral observers have complimented the company as well, with IoT Evolution calling a Covisint presentation "one of the more riveting" of a multi-day expo (h/t Value Investors Club). Beyond GM (GM), there are legitimate blue-chip customers in the auto space and out, and renewal rates seem reasonably solid. The use cases go beyond simple IoT in cars to issues like maintaining driver settings, communicating with ride-sharing apps, and myriad other functions. The Cisco agreement has been extended through 2020, according to the 10-K, and that alone guarantees more revenue than the current $45 million enterprise value. There's a risk that Covisint will get lost in the IoT shuffle, to be sure, and I think that risk grows the longer Covisint tries - and fails - to go it alone. But the positioning at the moment looks strong enough that someone will be interested in an acquisition. And the valuation is such that even a meager multiple still drives upside.

Valuation

With Covisint still EBITDA- and cash flow-negative, an exact valuation is a bit of a shot in the dark. Several observers have pointed to 3-5x revenue multiples in the space, which would imply enormous upside. Covisint is guiding to ~$60 million in subscription revenue in FY17; a 3x plus cash valuation would mean a market cap of ~$210 million, and a share price above $5.

I'm skeptical of that type of multiple for a business that truthfully has been struggling for some time; but at $1.95, COVS doesn't need that type of multiples. Even a 1x multiple values shares at $2.25 - up about 15%. A $60 million valuation still looks cheap: Adjusted EBITDA is in the -$6 million range. Assuming $10 million in cost synergies off a ~$45 million SG&A base, Covisint could provide a strategic acquirer a couple of million in annual cash flow. There's not a lot of growth required from that base to support a $70 million-plus enterprise value (or a $2.50+ stock price).

The risks here are that Covisint doesn't sell itself, because I don't see much evidence that the company's positioning is improving, or that I (and the activists) are wrong in seeing potential interest from strategic acquirers. Both risks are real - but I believe both are relatively minimal. Given a not-unreasonable outcome where the company is sold for $3+ (1.5x+ subscription revenue), they strike me as risks worth taking. Covisint hasn't succeeded on its own - but that doesn't mean it can't salvage some value for its shareholders. And with new board members and enough IP to be of value to someone, somewhere, I think that value will be much greater than $2 per share.

