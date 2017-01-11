Fitbit: More Signs Of A Strong Christmas

NPD Group noted a sizeable sales surge in the last week before Christmas, while also noting that wearables sold quite well despite broader tech struggles early in December.

Following a surge in post-Christmas app download activity, shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) soared to almost $8.50. The stock has since sold off sharply, as investors are starting to realize that the app download surge is nothing new (the same thing happened last year). Although it might not be significant by itself, we think the app download surge fits perfectly into a broader picture of big-box retailers' holiday season updates, independent retail reports and our own channel checks which, all together, indicate that Fitbit devices sold fairly well this holiday season.

We believe the following several bullet points together comprise a bullish outlook on Fitbit sales over the past month.

All together, we think Fitbit devices sold very well this holiday season. For a short time on news of the surge in app downloads, the stock acted like a winner. Those gains have been wiped out, and the stock is not priced as if the company had a winning Christmas season. But we think it did, and so we think the stock looks good here. While the long-term story is less clear, we are bullish on the healthcare story with the company's recent partnership with UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) and the enterprise story with the company's plan to build out its own app store. If those two growth levers yield material benefits, this stock is currently significantly undervalued.

