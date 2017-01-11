Fitbit: More Signs Of A Strong Christmas

Following a surge in post-Christmas app download activity, shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) soared to almost $8.50. The stock has since sold off sharply, as investors are starting to realize that the app download surge is nothing new (the same thing happened last year). Although it might not be significant by itself, we think the app download surge fits perfectly into a broader picture of big-box retailers' holiday season updates, independent retail reports and our own channel checks which, all together, indicate that Fitbit devices sold fairly well this holiday season.
We believe the following several bullet points together comprise a bullish outlook on Fitbit sales over the past month.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) reported strong active merch sales, and online channel checks show Fitbit was the top selling active merch item. Despite an overall disappointing report, Macy's did point to strength in active and cold-weather merchandise. Interestingly, for both Men and Women, the top-selling "activewear" item on Macys.com is the Fitbit Charge 2.
- IDC's Q3 Wearables report signals overall strength in the fitness bands market and double-digit unit growth for Fitbit. While the smartwatch market declined, the overall wearables market grew 3.1% in Q3, according to IDC. The growth was concentrated in basic wearables, primarily comprised of fitness bands, which was up double-digits. According to IDC estimates, Fitbit saw its market share expand 160 basis points YoY in Q3 and experienced 11% unit growth.
- Slice Intelligence's e-commerce data for the 2016 holiday season indicates Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was a big winner, and Fitbit devices top the sales charts on Bestbuy.com. In its annual Holiday e-commerce report, Slice Intelligence noted that home and electronics merchants posted the highest growth. In particular, we noted that Best Buy was a particular winner from this report, with a 40-basis point expansion in e-commerce market share. On Bestbuy.com, the Fitbit Charge 2 is the top-selling activity tracker, while the Flex 2 isn't too far behind.
- First Data noted strong Holiday sales growth this year was driven by a surprise and strong turnaround in the electronics and appliances segment. In its Holiday 2016 SpendTrend report, First Data noted that overall spend increased 4.7% on top of 1.8% last year. The big growth driver this year was the electronics and appliances segment, which saw sales grow 8.5% versus a 2.2% decline a year ago.
- NPD Group noted a sizeable sales surge in the last week before Christmas, while also noting that wearables sold quite well despite broader tech struggles early in December. In its weekly Holiday sales updates, NPD Group noted that while technology sales started off slow, a huge last-week surge implied a strong finish to the Holiday 2016 season. In early December, NPD noted that for the first time, wearables were among the top 5 performing categories.
All together, we think Fitbit devices sold very well this holiday season. For a short time on news of the surge in app downloads, the stock acted like a winner. Those gains have been wiped out, and the stock is not priced as if the company had a winning Christmas season. But we think it did, and so we think the stock looks good here. While the long-term story is less clear, we are bullish on the healthcare story with the company's recent partnership with UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) and the enterprise story with the company's plan to build out its own app store. If those two growth levers yield material benefits, this stock is currently significantly undervalued.
