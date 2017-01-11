5 REITs Well Positioned To Profit From Trump Energy Policies - Update

If President-elect Donald J. Trump can move markets with tweets prior to being sworn-in as "POTUS 45," can you imagine how he will impact markets once he occupies the Oval Office?

Prior to the emerging trend of Mr. Trump's market moving tweets, I felt that Trump administration policy changes regarding energy and related environmental regulations would impact investor expectations.

Admittedly, the subjects of global supply and demand for oil and gas, and related future pricing curves for commodities such as WTI and Brent crude oil, are well above my pay grade.

However, back in November I tried to provide SA readers a bit of food for thought prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, when I wrote:

5 REITs Well Positioned To Profit From Trump Energy Policies (Nov. 21, 2016)

While oil and gas isn't in normally in my wheelhouse, I make it a priority to become familiar with the strategies and portfolio holdings of many publicly traded US equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate portfolios of commercial real estate rather than try to make a profit by owning loans, mortgages and derivative securities.

SA community member godblsmnymkr2 regularly reads and comments on my investing articles. The genesis of this update is a comment on the original article he wrote late in the day on January 10, 2017:

All 5 picks up handsomely since this article great work =) wish i had bot any of them =(

Notably, if a "bot" had bought my five picks equally, this is how it would have turned out so far.

The Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ) is a good proxy for the broader sector as it tracks the MSCI REIT Index (RMZ).

Both the VNQ and this group of five REITs would actually have a slightly higher return because of the quarterly distributions paid in Dec./Jan.

My recommendations were based upon my observations regarding publicly stated policies of the Trump team, including:

Mr. Trump has made pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord one of his first priorities. The EPA could even be abolished under a Trump administration, resulting in regulation on a state by state basis." We appear headed into a world where utility-scale solar and wind energy projects in the US may take a back seat to natural gas and potentially coal. However, a resurgence in fossil fuel production has the potential to boost the economies across certain regions of the country."

The only thing that these five REITs have in common is a significant portfolio exposure in one way or another to Bakken Shale, Marcellus Shale, Houston, TX, and/or energy sector tenants.

5 Diverse REITs

Here are five REITs to consider if a resurgence in US exploration and production of oil and gas comes to fruition during President-elect Trump's administration: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET), CorEnergy (NYSE: CORR), EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP), UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) and CyrusOne (NYSE: CONE).

The fascinating thing to me is that these REIT picks are all in wildly different sectors, from multifamily apartments, infrastructure, industrial, and manufactured home communities, to data centers, respectively.

The November article takes a detailed look at each pick, describing the energy sector exposure in detail, including presentation slides.

Bottom Line

Many studies have shown that REITs don't necessarily underperform in a rising rate environment. The conventional wisdom is that as businesses expand and hire they also invest more in plant and equipment. Additionally, commercial real estate is often viewed as a hedge against inflation. However, in the short run, Mr. Market has shown that he is ready at a moment's notice to sell off REITs because the Fed raises rates - exactly like they said they would.

This potential headwind is in addition to any "buyer's remorse" regarding the election results. The market hates uncertainly, and there seems to be a whole bunch of that stuff facing investors in the coming weeks. Additionally, a ton of good news is already baked into the market.

Investor Takeaway

I think this could be a classic buy the rumor, sell the news situation. My sense is that if you bought this group as a trade, the low-hanging fruit has already been picked. However, the meta message here is that President-elect Trump appears to be taking a CEO-in-Chief view of the economy.

If you are old enough to remember the advertising tag line "When Merrill Lynch speaks, people listen," it is an easy way to put this new normal into perspective. While the FOMC and Fed Chair Janet Yellen have had considerable impact, "POTUS 44" Barack Obama understood the power of the bully pulpit and he rarely moved markets.

However, there is a new sheriff in town and Mr. Market is listening closely. Very, very closely. This can make for some very choppy trading going forward. Caveat emptor: Underestimate the impact of policy changes and breaking headlines at your own risk. Even long-term investors should pay attention to see if their investing thesis has changed materially post-election.

Notably, industrial REIT EastGroup Properties is one of my Amazon REIT landlords and CyrusOne is one of the data center REITs I recently suggested to readers was a buy. However, in the context of this article, they are just two of five energy trades.

