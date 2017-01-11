Why Emerging Markets Defy The Strong Dollar

Since mid-summer of 2016 emerging market equities have defied the strong dollar, making investors wonder how this discrepancy is going to be resolved. The answer is to be found on what created this conundrum in the first place, and there are a couple of strong points to ponder over.

Firstly, most of the export destinations of the top countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSEARCA:EEM) are in Asia Pacific and Europe, both of which have repeatedly beat analysts macroeconomic expectations. Secondly, the strengthening of the dollar against Asian EM currencies has escalated the USD funding shortage, forcing local non-bank borrowers to turn into cheaper EUR and JPY funding in order to fill the gap that the expensive dollar leaves behind. This does not mean that the negative divergence observed between the plummeting Bloomberg JPMorgan Asia Dollar Index, i.e. reflecting weaker EM Asian currencies versus the dollar, and the bullish MSCI Emerging Markets Index will last forever. Rather, it shows that there are some solid underlying forces which drove this divergence in the last few months, and can potentially extend it further down the line, before they eventually cease to exist. That said, the ultimate bridging of this divergence might not be very near yet, nevertheless it will certainly prove to be seismic when it happens.

Source: tradingview.com, investing.com

Export Destinations of EM economies

Asia Pacific and Europe, which have exhibited surprisingly resilient macro activity in the last few months, constitute the majority of the export destinations of the top 15 countries of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, assisting them to defy the strong dollar. About 43% of China's exports (NYSEARCA:FXI), the biggest component of the index, are directed towards Asia Pacific, and another 22% towards Europe. Asia Pacific is the single biggest destination of South Korea's exports (NYSEARCA:EWY) at 61% of the total number and Europe is the second largest at 13%. For Taiwan (NYSEARCA:EWT), the third most weighted country in the index, Asia Pacific is by far the largest export market absorbing more than 70% of its exports. Asia Pacific absorbs almost half of India's exports (BATS:INDA), the fourth largest component of the index, while Europe is the destination for another one fifth of its exports. Even Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ), the fifth heaviest constituent of the index, directs about 40% of its exports to Asia Pacific and another 23% to Europe. More than 70% of South Africa's (NYSEARCA:EZA) total exports, the sixth largest component of the index, are headed towards Asia Pacific and Europe collectively. Asia Pacific and European export markets which are dominant throughout the six biggest components of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, play also the greater role as export destinations for almost all of the EM economies which constitute the entirety of the index.

In fact, Asia Pacific is the single biggest export market for the total group of EM economies which comprise the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, with a total weighted share of approximately 51%. Europe is the second biggest export destination with a total weighted share of more than 20%. This is highly important because China, being at the epicenter of Asia Pacific business cycle dynamics, has exhibited a sequence of outperforming macro indices in the last few months. As an example, Caixin manufacturing PMI managed to surpassed consensus expectations in four out of the last six months, with the latest three months exhibiting a back-to-back beating of expectations. Such one-sided sequences of analyst's systematic errors typically occur during acceleration phases of the business cycle, and China is no exception.

Oddly enough, a similar dynamic is witnessed in Eurozone's economic activity, where the preliminary release of the Markit Manufacturing PMI beat consensus expectations for the last four months in a row. Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) being at the heart of Eurozone, is witnessing a historically low and tightening unemployment rate, and is experiencing a surprisingly strong business climate. The German ifo insitute's Business Climate Index managed to easily surpass expectations in four out of the last six months.

Even Brexit-hit Britain (NYSEARCA:EWU) has managed to demonstrate a surprising resilience in the last few months. Since the Brexit vote, the UK services, as well as manufacturing and construction PMIs, have beaten market expectations every month in a row, except the short period of October to November when the manufacturing index fell short of estimates.

From a market perspective, too, Asia Pacific and Europe reflect an accelerating real economic activity. The Baltic dry index, a gauge of dry materials' shipping costs across major sea routes, exhibits a steady uptrend for almost a year now. This uptrend reflects a growing demand for basic commodities from manufacturing hubs in Asia, as well as in the western world.

It should come as no surprise, though, that the MSCI Emerging Markets Index received such bidding in the last few months, despite the strengthening US dollar. The two major export destinations for its member economies signify a turnaround in their major business cycle. This turnaround strengthens the demand for emerging economies' goods and services, since the positive income effect is more powerful than any revaluation of their currencies versus the destination currencies. In fact, the four greatest constituents of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and India, have seen their currencies strengthening versus the euro at a range of 1% up to 5.5% since early July 2016. Still, this revaluation was not enough to hit the EM economies, because the positive income effects on the demand for their exports outweighed the loss in their competitiveness.

Why USD Funding Shortage Hasn't Started To Bite?

The strong income effect of EMs major export destinations is one factor which can help explain the divergence between the stronger US dollar and the resilient behavior of their equity markets. However, the strong dollar itself creates another big concern which runs counter to this positive divergence. As the dollar appreciates in relation to EM currencies, USD funding pressures in local markets accentuate. This occurs because of a confluence of global factors which underpin an increasingly costly procurement of dollars internationally.

EM economies have long been depended on cheap USD funding in order to bring down the elevated cost of their domestic interest rates and boost their aggregate demand. Global banks provided USD-denominated lending directly to EM corporations or USD hedging services to international investors who were buying dollar-denominated EM bonds. Under the gradual implementation of Basel III banking rules, global banks will be forced to curtail their lending activities in highly risky assets, indirectly increasing the cost for USD funding through the FX market, the most common way to procure dollars internationally. This has already resulted in a skyrocketing cost of procuring dollars especially through yen-dollar currency swaps. It has been observed that as the dollar goes higher this cost of procuring dollars rises as well, making less and less easy the provision of USD hedging and lending activities in EMs. Under this vicious cycle of higher US dollar and higher cost of dollar funding, EM equities should have already succumbed to big selling pressure, instead of exhibiting this positive divergence.

However, there is a second factor which can help explain this part of the conundrum. As the dollar becomes increasingly expensive as funding currency, the non-bank private sector turns into other currency substitutes. The euro and to a lesser degree the Japanese yen are slowly but steadily increasing their share in the global cross-border provision of lending, filling the gaps that the expensive dollar creates. As the Fed engages in its new tightening monetary cycle and as more interest rate hikes are priced in by the markets, the cost of the USD funding diverges from the relatively lower cost of the euro and yen funding. The divergence in monetary policies between the US, Eurozone and Japan help explain the conundrum.

According to the Bank of International Settlements, the US dollar might be the dominant funding currency in cross-border lending with 47 percent of the global market, but it is not the only one. The euro has a share of 32 percent while the yen keeps a mere 5 percent on its own. In this light, an alternative explanation for the recent divergence between the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the Bloomberg JPMorgan Asia Dollar Index, might be that EM corporations are looking to diversify their funding sources away from the US-dollar and towards the euro and secondarily the yen. This rotation of funding might help explain why the skyrocketing of USD borrowing rates in the foreign exchange market, through cross-currency swaps, has not impacted EM equities as heavily as might have been expected.

Still, this alternative source of funding will be kept open only as long as the ECB and BOJ keep their ultra-expansionary policies in force. This means that as soon as either the reflationary signals from Asia and Europe fade out or the systemically important central banks of the advanced economies begin to shuck liquidity out of their economies, the observed divergence between the EM equities and the dollar will be bridged. Investors in EM equities and bonds should brace themselves for an eventual hard-landing when the two bullish factors outlined above stop working in their favor. Until that time comes, though, they will keep enjoying their "sunny days". The "rainy" winter does not seem around the corner. Does it?

